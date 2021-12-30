The epidemic on free speech is the number one story of 2021

.The root cause of 2021’s most explosive stories is the erosion of Free Speech and the First Amendment. Every one of them, it seems. For example, an October 2020 email from Dr. Francis Collins, the outgoing head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to his colleague Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals how prevalent government-sponsored suppression of free speech is. How the government is working with Google, Facebook and Twitter to control the information that Americans see.

And from there falls, the FBI infiltrated the fake kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer (D-MI), the January 6 Capitol incursion, and the death of Ashli Babbitt (Ashli Babbitt’s Mom: Nancy Pelosi Orchestrated the Killing of My Daughter). Pelosi created fear by installing the National Guard in D.C. Furthermore Democrats have allowed the continuing riots by BLM and Antifa. All leading to the Kyle Rittenhouse, and the burning of Kenosha, WI.

However, the mainstream media portrays these riots as “mostly peaceful” while denigrating Patriots and Donald Trump on January 6. Censoring any other narrative, including questions as to the participation by possible FBI plants. CommDigiNews had a piece on known agitators in the crowd, including videos, censored, Google demanding it be removed.

It all stems from Democrats needing to control a narrative while obfuscating any anti-narrative conversations.

It was imperative to Democrats to maintain the lockdown narratives to push mail-in and other questionable forms of voting onto the American public.

They feared a populace who would put Donald Trump back in the White House.

The following email is a footnote (#45) of a December 17 year-end staff report from House Democrats, showing the behind-the-scenes efforts from Collins and Fauci, who were pushing a fresh round of lockdowns.

However, within a day of Collins’s email, Google started to censor search results for “Great Barrington Declaration.”

The Great Barrington Declaration: want to find out more about it? What you find out may depend quite significantly on your choice of search engine. Here are results from Duckduckgo and Google, both browsed anomymously for comparison. pic.twitter.com/0TX0Kq3dVA — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) October 10, 2020

Fauci’s goal was to discredit the Great Barrington Declaration and disparage its authors.

Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Martin Kulldorff is a signatory on the Great Barrington Declaration. So also, epidemiologists Dr. Sunetra Gupta (Oxford) and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford).

Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Michael Levitt is also a signer.

The Great Barrington Declaration advocates an approach to the COVID-19 pandemic using “Focused Protection” of those most at risk while minimizing the societal harm of COVID-19 lockdowns. The Declaration runs counter to the efforts of Fauci and Collins by declaring a unified opposition to broad-based lockdowns and choosing instead to focus on the protection of vulnerable groups.

Collins says

“…this proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists … seems to be getting a lot of attention,” adding that “ there needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises. I don’t see anything like that online yet – is it underway?”

Collins warns Fauci that it is vital to silence these American scientists. Which is nothing less than forcibly eroding First Amendment rights during a pandemic when the need for information freely offered is vitally important.

We know what Collins wanted but do not know why?

Was it pressure from the Democrat party to keep American’s locked down to enable them to manage the November 2020 elections? Or were they creating fear among Americans, dividing the populace to control the public?

American’s, via our Bill of Rights, have long enjoyed the ability to think and make decisions for themselves.

Decisions are made based on the information individuals consider to be credible—decisions about their diet and lifestyle to medical treatments and political leadership. We rely on free-flowing information from a trusted doctor or news source, social media, or what Aunt Martha might say.

If you ask a friend what Ivermectin is? they might say “a drug used on horses and animals.” Well, that is half true. Had information on Ivermectin not been censored, more people might have not only understood its efficacy in treating Covid. They may have lived. (Dying COVID-19 Patient Recovers After Court Orders Hospital to Administer Ivermectin)

At the least, they may not have self-medicated, potentially harming themselves.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused extensive harm – to lives, society, and businesses.

But we have to ask if it was necessary? If Democrats had not inserted politics into the science, providing Americans accurate, transparent, and truthful information, this last year of death could have been different.

Our children are suffering educationally and socially. In the recommended read, COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on Children, Human Rights Watch says:

The COVID-19 crisis has a potentially far-reaching, long-term negative impact on children worldwide, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The impact is likely to be devastating, even though children who contract COVID-19 appear to have less severe symptoms and lower mortality rates than other age groups.

Depression and anxiety are rising among adults leading to divorce, suicide, and dangerous family situations. (National and State Trends in Anxiety and Depression Severity Scores Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic — the United States, 2020–2021 – CDC)

Yet our government has not only promoted censorship, but they have also actively sought help from Big Tech platforms such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook. As a result, truths about the Coronavirus and therapies began to be censored.

Social media silenced writers, doctors, scientists, and everyday people with questions in the not-so-public square of Big Tech. Communities Digital News has removed dozens of stories, including information about HCQ, Ivermectin, the Clintons, Bidens, and reports of injuries resulting from the vaccines.

The presence of private views that contradict public pronouncements underlines the inherent dangers of promoting a particular theory as the only permissible opinion. A Fauci email also showed the same divide between public and private views. He privately acknowledged that masks don’t work since the virus passes quickly through them.

This divide between public and private views is highlighted more starkly by the efforts of a group of Fauci-funded scientists to suppress any discussion of the lab leak theory.

The Coronavirus origin narrative

The effort by governmental officials to shape the origin narrative while censoring the lab leak theory can be traced to February 1, 2020. Presenters at a teleconference made clear to the group that they believed it was highly likely that the Wuhan lab was the origin of COVID-19. Kristian Andersen of Scripps Research said he was 60-70% certain that Wuhan lab was the source of the virus.

Edward Holmes, who worked with the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention from 2014 to 2020, reported to the group that he was “80 percent sure the virus came out of a lab.”

Despite their certainty, Andersen and Holmes were writing The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2, thus promoting the natural origin of the virus theory. Thus dismissing any lab leak theories. Fauci and the corporate media have extensively used the Proximal Origin theory to promote the biological origins narrative.

In February 2020, ZeroHedge printed an article positing that the Coronavirus came out of a lab in Wuhan, China.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros AdhanomTedros issued his “Report of the Director-General,” which included a call to “combat the spread of rumors & misinformation.”

Tedros then saying

“[w]e have worked with Google to make sure people searching for information about Coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results. Social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Tencent, and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation.”

On the same day that Tedros made his speech, and just one day after Farrar’s message with the linked ZeroHedge article, ZeroHedge was banned from Twitter. (Twitter bans Zero Hedge after it posts coronavirus conspiracy theory). That original article at Zero Hedge has been “archived,” most likely at the demand of Google who removes “advertising” from sites that do not promote the government narrative.

Twitter’s ban of ZeroHedge was the start of Big Tech censorship that would eventually lead to Twitter’s ban of President Donald Trump on January 8, 2020.

In a July 2021 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump wrote:

“One of the gravest threats to our democracy today is a powerful group of Big Tech corporations that have teamed up with the government to censor the free speech of the American people.”

Trump noted that “tech companies are doing the government’s bidding, colluding to censor unapproved ideas,” in an ongoing attempt at “manipulating and controlling the political debate.”

Twitter’s statement of reasoning for suspending the personal account of Donald J. Trump being, in part (see the whole message here)

This determination is based on a number of factors, including:

President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20. The second Tweet may also serve as an encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending. The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the U.S. Capitol. The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election. Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.



Trump has filed lawsuits against Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, to his being censored. His filing against Facebook pointed out that the Supreme Court has identified the power behind social media platforms.

That they are, in fact, “a public square” where Americans should be freely able to discuss ideas and sway opinions. A tech version of the State Caucus. (Which States are Caucus States)

Trump alleges that Facebook and Zuckerberg colluded with Fauci and other government actors to advance Fauci’s narrative on the pandemic and vaccines while simultaneously suppressing different views.

Trump’s filing against Twitter states that Fauci induced Twitter to ban users who claimed that COVID-19 might have originated from the Wuhan lab. Which in itself asks us to consider why the Democrat party is so interested in protecting China? Could it be that they need to keep every tenuous grasp on power that they can?

III. DEMOCRAT LEGISLATORS COERCED DEFENDANTS TO CENSOR THE PLAINTIFF AND PUTATIVE CLASS MEMBERS

48. Democrat legislators in Congress feared Plaintiff’s skilled use of social media as a threat to their own re-election efforts. These legislators exerted overt coercion, using both words and actions, to direct Defendants to censor the views and content which Democrat Members of Congress disagreed with, of both Plaintiff and Putative Class Members. 49. Not only did Democrat legislators openly voice their displeasure with Defendants for providing a platform to Plaintiff and Putative Class Members, but they also spoke publicly of the steps they would take against Defendants if Defendants continued to provide a platform for the expression of views and content contrary to the legislators’ own agendas.

While Trump’s lawsuit against YouTube claims that the video platform is censoring information about hydroxychloroquine.

Only allowing videos that promote Fauci’s narrative – masks and lockdowns the vaccine mandates now – dominate the site.

In light of Trump’s suits, it is interesting to note that social media companies enjoy immunity from liability for content posted to their sites under Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act.

Therefore, individual platforms do not risk publishing information except for specific categories, such as hate speech.

Yet, you may find it interesting that Twitter publishes easy access to gay porn accounts whose contents are extremely graphic. including fully erect male genitalia and sexually disturbing acts. Far more disturbing than the President encouraging Americans to stand for their rights of redress.

The justification maybe, “just don’t read those Twitter feeds.” But, of course, the same could be said for the feeds of someone you disagree with, such as President Trump.

Social media companies’ entire business model depends on Section 230

It protects them from lawsuits; thus, they are interested in preserving the law. This may explain their willingness to acquiesce to lawmakers’ demands in Congress. It also explains why most social media companies were against Trump, who called for the abolition of Section 230.

The Biden administration amits its collusion with social media to remove anything it deemed to be “misinformation.” (EXCLUSIVE White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers)

A source within the Biden administration telling Reuters News Agency:

“We are talking to them…so they understand the importance of misinformation and disinformation and how they can get rid of it quickly,” adding that the effort was designed to ensure that misinformation “does not start trending on such platforms and become a broader movement.”

Facebook confirmed that it was offering the White House “any assistance we can provide.”

Twitter confirmed that it was “in regular communication with the White House on several critical issues including COVID-19 misinformation.”

Social media companies have been working with political officials to silence opposing views on COVID-19 and a host of other unflattering stories. Destroying constitutionally guaranteed free speech rights. Just read these headlines for the truth:

Stopping censorship of political opinion may save America’s democracy

During a CBS interview with Margaret Brennen, Kamala Harris Says ‘Our Democracy’ Is The Biggest National Security Challenge America Faces.

Brennan asks Harris,

“What do you see is the biggest national security challenge confronting the U.S.? What is the thing that worries you and keeps you up at night?” — to which Harris replied, “Frankly, one of them is our democracy. And that I can talk about because that’s not classified.”

Fauci and Collins act under the Biden Government and in cahoots with Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google. They discredit a group of highly acclaimed scientists and block information from the American public, which is a warning on the fragile state of the First Amendment.

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” [Special Message to the Congress on the Internal Security of the United States, August 8, 1950]” ― Harry S. Truman

In America, we are here in this place and time where people’s lives are being impacted daily by the fear propagated from those very first acts to censor the media and doctors behind the Great Barrington Declaration.

From there, the censorship became a series of mistruths and outright lies. Lies about Coronavirus have undoubtedly led to the deaths of many. Lies about President Trump and his supporters before, after, and on January 6 keep American’s not guilty of anything more heinous than trespassing, sitting. In squalid jails for months on end.. without due process.

Lies that have Americans flipping a switch to attack and harm other Americans. Over face masks that are ineffective in stopping the virus. Another story that Big Tech censors.

The America we are in today is continually edging closer to tyranny. Fauci and Collins’ repeated attempts to control the public narrative led to their involvement in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That they desperately need to, well, censor.

And it has all worked together with Democrat leadership to foster lies and control over the populace.

Free speech was the backbone that created the United States. Suppressing it will be cancer that destroys it.

