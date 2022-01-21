The Doomsday Clock has a screw loose

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was created 77 years ago by a group of Manhattan Project scientists concerned about where their development of nuclear weapons may lead. Many of this group were based at the University of Chicago where the bomb was developed on paper before being tested out in New Mexico. After World War II ended with the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Martyl Langsdorf, a landscape artist, created the symbolic Doomsday Clock in 1947 to signal how close humanity was to self-destruction. Martyl Langsdorf the wife of Manhattan Project researcher Alexander Langsdorf Jr.

On January 20th the University of Chicago came out with their annual report in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The UoC group saying the “Doomsday Clock” remains at 100 seconds to midnight—the closest it has ever been to an apocalypse.

Sadly, higher education colleges and universities have become a bastion for liberals to infiltrate and preempt many such worthwhile ideas to change them from their original intent. The “Doomsday Clock” is now no exception. Keep in mind, the original intent was to monitor the politics and armament around the world of nuclear weapons and different parties being willing to use them.

That is now all changed now to include whatever burning issues liberals want to add.

Take for example this year’s opening statement:





To: Leaders and citizens of the world

Re: At doom’s doorstep: It is 100 seconds to midnight

Date: January 20, 2022

“Last year’s leadership change in the United States provided hope that what seemed like a global race toward catastrophe might be halted and—with renewed US engagement—even reversed. Indeed, in 2021 the new American administration changed US policies in some ways that made the world safer: agreeing to an extension of the New START arms control agreement and beginning strategic stability talks with Russia; announcing that the United States would seek to return to the Iran nuclear deal; and rejoining the Paris climate accord. Perhaps even more heartening was the return of science and evidence to US policymaking in general, especially regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. A more moderate and predictable approach to leadership and the control of one of the two largest nuclear arsenals of the world marked a welcome change from the previous four years.

Still, the change in US leadership alone was not enough to reverse negative international security trends that had been long in developing and continued across the threat horizon in 2021.”

The Bulletin continues:

The nuclear tightrope

“During 2021, some nuclear risks declined while others rose. Upcoming decisions on nuclear policies could generate either salutary or dangerous modifications of an already uncertain and worrisome security situation.”

Climate change: Lots of words, relatively little action

“This past year’s climate negotiations in Glasgow marked an important milestone in climate multilateralism: a critical first round of the treaty’s cycle of upgrading national efforts. Countries were under pressure to strengthen their emission-reduction pledges significantly relative to their pledges six years ago in Paris. The results, unfortunately, were insufficient. China and India affirmed that they would move away from the use of coal, but only gradually; they affirmed for the first time the objective of achieving “net-zero,” but only in 2060 and 2070, respectively.

There was only partial progress toward defined accounting rules to allow international markets for greenhouse gas emissions and removals to develop. Developed countries again failed to follow through on treaty commitments to provide necessary financial and technological support. Overall, countries’ projections and plans for fossil fuel production are far from adequate to achieve the global Paris goals to limit the warming of the surface of the planet to “well below two degrees Celsius” (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) relative to the temperature around 1800, at the beginning of the industrial revolution.”

The burgeoning biological threat to civilization

“For years, the United States and many other countries underinvested in defense against natural, accidental, and intentional biological threats. They also underestimated the impacts that a biological threat could have on the entire world. COVID-19 revealed vulnerabilities in every country and the world’s collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from infectious disease outbreaks.”

Disruptive technology in the age of disinformation

“The new US administration has done much to re-establish the role of scientists in informing public policy, and even more to minimize deliberate confusion and chaos emanating from the White House. Thoughtful deliberation—merely a promise in January 2021—appears to be realized more often today. On the other hand, disinformation fomented outside the executive branch—including from some members of Congress and many state leaders—appears to have taken root in alarming and dangerous ways.”

For native Illinoisians that met people who worked on the Manhattan Project hidden under the University of Chicago Stagg Field Stadium, this perversion of what liberals have turned the “Doomsday Clock” into must have those folks spinning in their graves. What a national disgrace.

Many of them feared how God would judge them on judgment day knowing what they had contributed to in Japan.

These people were American heroes and stoic in stature. They were humble. They had felt they harnessed the world-ending power of God and realized it could lead to the demise of all of us. Hence, the “Doomsday Clock”

The intent of this hypothetical clock was apolitical. However, from the very first paragraph of the 2022 statement, it is easy to see the authors of this year’s report suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Anybody who thinks the world is safer today under Joe Biden than Donald Trump must seriously be delusional. Virtually all the people of Ukraine would agree with this assessment as Russia waits on their border with heavy armaments.

The “nuclear tightrope” the report authors allude to is the only portion of the report relevant to the imaginary “Doomsday Clock.”

So long as these authors want to make this report both political and personal; North Korea has launched 16 missiles since Joe Biden assumed office. Six of those sixteen were this new year 2022 alone.

World leaders from around the globe view North Korea as an unstable government.

“Climate change” was never intended to be part of the “Doomsday Clock.”

If they were alive today, I am sure the Doomsday Clock founders would be laughing and asking the lady chair Rachel Bronson, Ph.D., who perverted their original intent, saying “How much did that recent Tonga volcano change the climate in just 24 hours?” (Why did the media ignore the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano?)

Then we move on to the “biological threat to civilization”.

The founding fathers of the “Doomsday Clock” most probably would never have envisioned the insanity introduced to today’s world by Tony Fauci. The international community banned the use of chemical and biological weapons after World War 1. This was later reinforced in the years 1972 and 1993. The 1925 Geneva Convention would have made these men secure that this conversation was not a necessary part of the “Doomsday Clock”.

The “age of disinformation” was also not a concern of the founding fathers of the “Doomsday Clock.” If they were alive today, I am positive they would be asking Dr. Bronson why she is contributing to the problem with this report then if she is really concerned about this as s serious issue?

Liberals are destroying the credibility of institutions of higher education as esteemed credible sources of knowledge. This 2022 report is a living example of that.

It is a sad day in American history when such a noble and pure tool of reflection has been relegated to a tool of the simple-minded for liberal propaganda!

It is not just a coincidence that the clock began moving closer to midnight when Donald Trump was elected president.

The “Doomsday Clock”, itself, has become a misused tool of propaganda.

Honoring the founding fathers of the “Doomsday Clock” of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists are Eugene Rabinowitch, Hyman Goldsmith, Morton Grodzins, Hans Bethe, Anatoli Blagonravov, Max Born, Harrison Brown, Stuart Chase, Brock Chisholm, E.U. Condon, Albert Einstein, E.K. Fedorov, Bernard T. Feld, James Franck, Ralph E. Lapp, Richard S. Leghorn, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Lord Boyd Orr, Michael Polanyi, Louis Ridenour, Bertrand Russell, Nikolay Semyonov, Leó Szilárd, Edward Teller, A.V. Topchiev, Harold C. Urey, Paul Weiss, James L. Tuck, and a host of others.

A new video of the very famous five-time Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson calls out people like the authors of this report when she states, “This is all part of a very well-funded, well-organized landscape that dictates and slants the information they want us to have.” (Sharyl Attkisson: How Propagandists Co-Opted ‘Fact-Checkers’ and the Press to Control the Information Landscape)

