The Democratic Party’s cognitive decline problem

WASHINGTON. Could the mainstream media be gearing up for a coordinated campaign designed to remove Joe Biden as president? After all, his severe mental decline isn’t so easy to camouflage as news reports show a confused and bewildered Biden walking around aimlessly at White House events. Stretching out his hand to shake that of an invisible friend.

The left-leaning media organs, whose daily attacks on President Trump were only surpassed by their fervent support for Joe Biden, have waned in their enthusiasm for Biden. Particularly as his falling approval ratings become a drag on the reelection prospects of so many Democrats in 2022.

And so, a media test case has come in the form of California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Having served in the United States Senate for three decades, the San Francisco Chronicle reports the 88-year-old Feinstein, like President Biden, is in the grips of cognitive decline.

According to the Chronicle, a “lawmaker” confided off the record that they…





“… had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours” and “repeated the same small-talk questions, like asking the lawmaker what mattered to voters in their district, the member said with no apparent recognition the two had already had a similar conversation.”

The Chronicle adds that those close to her “said that she does not seem to fully recognize even longtime colleagues on her most difficult days.” But because of her seniority and power, her Senate associates are fearful of pressuring Feinstein to resign. “We’ve got an ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ problem here,” a Senate source told the Chronicle.

The newspaper notes that in the slim chance Democrats maintain control of the Senate after the midterms, Feinstein would chair the Senate Judiciary Committee, placing her third in line for the presidency.

It seems cognitive decline is a problem plaguing a political party out of ideas.

It has shifted to issues focusing almost entirely on the culture war. Whether it’s teaching young school children contentious critical race theory or introducing kindergarteners to sexual practices outside the norm, most voting parents, Republicans, and Democrats are repelled by such doctrines.

If that isn’t bad enough, an old and dying evil has found a home in the Democratic Party. As a New York Times headline glowingly observed an old socialist,

“Bernie Sanders lost the Democratic nomination but won the soul of the party.”

The collapse of the Soviet Union – where Sanders honeymooned in 1988 – and the continuing deprivations of Cuba’s decrepit collectivist system – “The Cuban model doesn’t even work for us anymore,” a dying Fidel Castro confessed to the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg – hasn’t shaken Sanders or his party of its love for one of history’s deadliest failures.

Democrats can remove Sen. Dianne Feinstein and their senile president, but who will replace them? Won’t it be a younger incarnation (AOC) of Bernie Sanders?

And in the final analysis, isn’t that damning proof of the Democratic Party’s collective cognitive decline?

