The decline of the U.S.A. and the New World Order under Joe Biden

On Sunday, CNN host, Fareed Zakaria, said that due to the leadership of Joe Biden, “The era of global American dominance is over.” The war between Russia and Ukraine has created a void in world leadership. A void that since the end of World War II has been filled by the United States. However, today we have a leader who does not lead and does not press for the liberal democratic view that has made the western coalition the driving force on earth for almost one hundred years. America is in decline as a new world order emerges.



Europe sees America’s movement towards authoritarianism and isn’t having any part of it.

If Joe Biden was someone who instilled faith in America, as Trump did, Europe would follow, as they have since 1945. But America’s slide from a liberal democracy into an authoritarian nation is as troubling to Europe as it is to many Americans. The results of the 2022 mid-term elections could change that course, just as happened in 2010 when Barack Obama caused a similar backward movement.

For all of its socialism, Europe does not want to slide into the communism that American Socialist Democrats are pushing this nation into.

Europe has flirted with communism too many times and knows that it is a dictatorship that they do not want. Europe lived under one type of dictator or another for much of its recorded history. They do not want to go back. America was founded fighting off a dictatorship. We do not know what it is like to live under a dictator.



Regardless of individual histories, world events have moved quickly; Joe Biden is incapable of keeping up with the fast-changing war between Russia and Ukraine. That unprovoked attack on Ukraine by its bigger neighbor sent chills down the spine of every European leader. After all, if it could happen to Ukraine, who would be the next neighbor bombarded into submission.



A leaderless European Union, leaderless because America is not leading, took their fate into their own hands. Moving rapidly together to counter the threat that the United States once defended the world against. Recently France and Germany banded together to confront Russian strongman, Vladimir Putin. Unfortunately, the result was a ceasefire that only lasted long enough for the Russians to resupply.

It was a feeble attempt, but Europe took the lead, whereas before the United States would have led in negotiations.

But Biden was already in bed with his teddy bear tucked beside him as hundreds died in Russia’s assaults. Cynicism aside, no one in the Biden administration had a clue what to do. It didn’t fit any narrative that they had considered. The only way they could exploit this war was to blame Russia for Biden’s failures. Reminiscent of the ‘Russia did it’ hysteria after Hillary lost in 2016.



Nonetheless, Europe saw America’s failures and quickly reacted. After all, they were on the front lines. European nations quickly increased their defense budgets, training their military to stand against this newest threat. Just as Trump tried in vain to have them do.



Simultaneously the American military stood down to ensure that its officers and NCO used proper politically correct gender pronouns. Instead of providing America an able defense, they began to rid the ranks of conservative thinkers. They added to this stand down by instilling hatred of white people to the ranks; especially white men.





As America continued to degrade its military while world War III was staring it squarely in the face, Europe watched on in amazement.

The EU was shocked into action, and changed the entire makeup of the organization overnight quickly transforming from a passive military and a strong economic group, into a growing military-political power,. With an economy that is the second largest in the world. Europe is finally shaking its dependence on America and coming into its own. It’s what happens when a void is created. It quickly is filled from another source. But, is this change for good, or evil? We don’t know yet.

As Europe bands together to protect itself, America retreats further into a fantasyland of HBTQ nonsense.

America’s Democrat leaders bury themselves deeper into its religion of dirt worship in the guise of protecting the environment. As all religious zealots do, the greens in the Democrat party control every action this White House takes, no matter how much it hurts this country or the world. And that hurt will show itself shortly in the face of starvation around the world. Why? Because Russia controls 70% of the fertilizer market. You know, the stuff that makes American grain grow. On top of that, Russia and Ukraine combined to grow a substantial percentage of grain sales worldwide.

The Chicago Futures Market is rising so rapidly now that no one can predict what a bushel of wheat will cost in two months.



Europe knows this, while Biden doesn’t seem to be able to comprehend the extent that this war will have.

The worldwide ramifications of the Russian / Ukraine war are far from knowable right now.

But they have degraded America’s place in the world order. All because a real dunce sits at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



The truth is that America’s decline didn’t start with Biden but rather with his boss back in 2008; Barack Hussain Obama. Obama’s unenforced red line in the Syrian sand became the inflection point of the degradation of American leadership.

That inaction created a void that was immediately filled by Vladimir Putin. It allowed Russia to go into Syria. It placed Russia in the center of Mideast politics in a leadership role. Putin saw the opening, as well as American weakness, and jumped in. It began the story of where we are today.

Putin moved into Syria, and let Iran move in. That forced Israel to make a deal with Putin to allow Israel permission to attack Iranians inside Syria. That made Israel beholden to Putin. That is why Israel is now not voting to condemn Russia in the UN. It is why Israel is now playing the negotiator between Russia and Ukraine.



The world has not been the same since. The U.S. could have taken out Assad and his army, but Obama was too cowardly to act. He had warned that he would but did nothing except look like the frightened fool that he was. It opened the way for an assertive Putin to take the lead.



Had Obama acted forcefully we would have controlled events in Syria and the Mideast.

Instead, Putin learned he could push Obama around, and let Russia move in. Remember it was after this that Hillary pushed that stupid big red button stating that we were resetting relations with Russia. Putin realized that he could push a weak Democrat American government around. He never tried it with Trump.

In 2014 Obama did nothing when Putin took the Crimea.

Obama also allowed Russia to occupy the Donbas region. Obama refused to send weapons to Ukraine so they could retake their territory. Instead, he sent blankets. Biden watched this inaction and coddling of Putin. This emboldened Vlad and set the path for the future Biden administration, which is really led by an Obama shadow government.



Some might recall that when Biden took over the government he substantially cut back the weapons shipments to Ukraine under Trump. He should have materially increased them. His withdrawal of arms to Ukraine was seen by Putin as an open invitation to invade. Yet Putin moved carefully, sending 70,000 troops to the border. After seeing almost no reaction from America and NATO, he removed them and hatched his invasion plans.

That was the moment when America could have given Ukraine airplanes, Patriot and Harpoon missiles in enough numbers to have taken out the entire Russian fleet, Air Force, and tank corps.

Instead, Biden did almost nothing over his irrational fear that it would provoke Putin. It was Biden, and NATO’s weakness that provoked Putin into action and he began moving 120,000 troops into attack positions surrounding Ukraine. On February 24 Putin invaded Ukraine because America and NATO did nothing to stop it.



Instead of Biden increasing gas production in the US, he did the exact opposite, shutting down American and Canadian production. All while Putin salivated, knowing what a fool Biden was. Of course, Joe was only following Obama’s lead.

Biden has never in his life had an independent thought.

It is known that Biden plagiarized his way through college, law school, and Congress. He even plagiarized his speeches when running for president. Some might remember Hillary calling him out on this in 2015. So now, suddenly, thrust into a worldwide crisis he did not manufacture, he shows himself as the helpless, doddering old fool that he is. And the world, especially America, suffers.



The absolute disaster Biden made of the withdrawal in Afghanistan triggered Putin, he knew that now was the right time for go after his conquest of the old Soviet Union. After Afghanistan, matters only get worse for America due to Biden’s incompetence. Biden not only tried to revive the disastrous Nuke deal with Iran, but he also invited Russia to help. Really, how stupid is this man? In doing so he alienates every oil producer in the Mideast with who Trump had partnered with to bring about relative peace. Trump’s policies limited Iranian power in the region, Biden’s empowers them. (Pres. Trump: The Abraham Accord: One step closer to Middle East Peace)



Instead of maintaining a balance of power that assisted American interests, Biden reintroduces Iran into Mideast politics destabilizing the area, again. To the point when old Joe called Saudi Arabia to ask for more oil, they wouldn’t even answer the phone. So what does Joe do? He calls up Iran and begs them for oil. Then calls the dictator to the south, in Venezuela.

The result of the imbecilic leadership out of Washington is the EU stepping up to the plate to protect themselves as they know that America is out of the ball game.

The EU was only able to step up against Russia because Angela Merkel of Germany retired. She was an unmitigated disaster and one of the reasons that the EU was in such decline that Great Britain jumped ship. She created a lot of opportunities for Putin and was the cause of NATO’s weakness. Her departure was a massive stroke of luck. It set up the EU to take the drastic steps that have been taken since the invasion of Ukraine. Those moves have surprised everyone, Russia the most.

China is watching how America is intimidated by Putin, especially Joe’s fears regarding the Polish Migs. Xi looks at that and thinks it looks easy to force the U.S. to back off if they simply threaten nuclear war or retaliation against Guam. We are almost inviting Xi to go after Taiwan.

This decline of America began in 2008 and only stopped when a true American Patriot, Donald J. Trump, put his life on hold to Make America Great Again.

Two far-left radical politicians, Obama and Biden, have caused the decline of America. And many on the left are cheering it on. While our stature as the leader of the free world may never again be as omniscient as it had been for almost a century, it can return again as soon as November 8, 2022.



To do so means throwing out those politicians, left and right, who are responsible for our decline. Then replace them with those who will Make America Great Again. Or else, accept the consequences of a world where those once unmistakable American traits the world has benefitted from for so long are subordinated to an EU who doesn’t know if it is for liberal democracy, socialism, or the financial manipulations of Soros and his ilk. Or under the heel of the dictatorships of Russia or communist China.



Because those are our only choices in the new world order forming as America slips into history.



We can all be a part of reclaiming our Greatness, and it begins on November 8, 2022.

