Democrats, Crime, Defund the Police

FLORIDA; Defunding police has a cost, and that price is paid by every one of us. Crime is rising at outrageous rates as we see Democrats, from Biden down to local mayors, protecting criminals while persecuting police. There is a reason for these Democrat policies. To take our individual freedom in trade for safety. But first, they need to cause a crime wave that scares the majority of us,

The easiest way to frighten us the most is through attacking our protectors, the police.

That has happened in leaps and bounds this year. As of August 4, 2021, 185 police officers have been shot and 35 have died by gunfire. Sixty-five officers were shot in 52 ambushes set up to kill those officers. By making false calls to lure police into their murderous traps, criminals are taking a heavy toll on the remaining police resources.

Leaving the rest of us at the mercy of criminals.

Democrat logic is that if the police can’t even protect themselves, how can they protect us? That thought process leads us to become more dependant on the government to protect us. Of course, in order for the government to protect us, we will have to give up some of our freedoms; especially if we are unarmed to protect ourselves. They are trying to disarm us as we speak. (The USCP and the rise of America’s Secret State Police)



The numbers of officers who died by all duty-related causes are 185. Take away the 85 who died from the China Flu, and we still have 100 who have been attacked, most due to today’s disrespect of police. The cost of those deaths means higher crime rates that affect each and every American. (Office Down Memorial Page)

Let’s take a closer look at some of the on-duty deaths of officers, other than those who died by gunfire.

Twenty-five were killed due to vehicle homicides, 15 of those deaths were actual attacks on police using the vehicle as the weapon. No different than pulling a gun on law enforcement.



Four have died from stab wounds, including one Pentagon Protection Police officer who died of a stab wound recently when an offender attacked the Pentagon officer with the knife, from behind, then took his gun and opened fire on bystanders. At least one other officer was shot in that blatant attack.





So what does Joe Biden say about all the attacks on police?

He says to tighten the laws on law-abiding gun owners and licensed gun dealers. Governor Cuomo tells us that gun violence is a ‘health problem.’ His new team to deal with gun violence is the same people who brought you 15,000 dead in nursing homes. Yep, that’s how to deal with those pesky voters who vote for the other guy, kill them off.

His other response is to go to after licensed gun dealers. The guys who obey all the laws.



In Chicago, as of early July, 36 Chicago officers have been shot, and what do we hear from Mayor Lightfoot, ‘the problem is guns sold in other states, and the press is racist toward her.’

Nothing about no bail reforms, a States Attorney and judges who let off almost everyone; or the need to go back to proactive policing.

Instead, all of these Democrat politicians parrot DNC talking points to defund police

While Democrats are stressing failed Marxist policies that do nothing but provoke more attacks on police and disrupt law and order. You know, the building blocks of a prosperous democratic society.



The real problem is the lack of religion, the gang culture in black communities, and the lack of the family unit. However, these are never mentioned. These items, the building blocks of America, are the basis of the problems faced in this nation today.

The results of the policies Democrats have unleashed upon us are visible in every Democratic city across the nation. Look again at Chicago.

There were 474 homicides by the end of July, 2021, of those 449 were shot to death. Of those murdered, the vast majority were committed within three police districts that are heavily black and controlled by gangs. Yet we hear only that we need to defund police and charge more officers for misconduct, whether they are true or not.

There has been a total of 2,608 people shot this year in the streets of Chicago, including children as young as two.

These statics are as bad as in Kabul, Afghanistan, which is in the midst of a civil war. Yet ‘Her Honor,’ Lightfoot, blames guns coming from Indiana for the out-of-control murder rate in her city. Yeah, right, typical Democrat obfuscation, blame someone else for your obvious failure.



All right, we’ll stop picking on Chicago, let’s look at what Democrats have brought us in San Francisco with their policies.

The same policies are in each and every Democrat-controlled city across the nation.

Including the defund police movement, blame white privilege, and excuse all criminal behavior.

San Francisco is so radical that it is almost a communist city now.

It is as if they live in fantasyland, where Robin Hood can steal from the rich and give to the poor. Only there, they forego a Robin Hood and every thief takes it upon themselves to steal as much as they can. Because if they stay below $1,000 in stolen goods, they cannot be charged.



The result of this Democrat policy is that soon San Francisco will have no more Walgreens or Target stores. It is as though these politicians live on an alternative planet. They cannot understand that those essential stores need to make a profit in order to continue filling their shelves.

Because those politicians are totally Marxist, they don’t want to see any private corporation making a profit.

So stores are leaving San Francisco in droves. And, by the way, their crime rates are now so high that the FBI has stopped reporting them. (Walgreens Shuts Down 17 Bay Area Stores, Target Closing Early Amid Constant Thefts)

Across the bay from San Francisco is the equally Democrat Marxist city of Oakland.

It was in Oakland that an elderly grandmother was robbed in broad daylight. The crime was committed in front of onlookers who are so used to blacks abusing white elderly white women that no one even called the recently defunded police department. The only reason that anyone knows about this incident at all is that the elderly grandmother in question is ex-Senator Barbara Boxer, a Democrat whose policies brought about this crime wave. (Serious questions for former California Senator Barbara Boxer)

Oh, by the way, you can search every article about that incident, and nowhere will it be mentioned that the offenders were black. God forbid anyone is accused of violating the new Black Lives Matter code of political correctness. While being a white offender is so infrequent that it is always mentioned in the first paragraph, there is never a mention when the offenders are black.

From sea to shining sea, Democrat policies are causing police to be attacked,

Which in turn causes less safety for working, middle-class Americans. Those attacks come from street thugs and empowered criminals. Also blacks who believe that they have a grievance against all police because Democrats keep telling them that they do. Then there are the weak-minded or mentally ill people who are so confused by the lack of order in today’s society that they lash out in fits of rage.



And it isn’t only happening to police. It affects each and every one of us as these deranged criminals and weak-minded souls listen to Democrats through their propaganda ministry, the mainstream media. And they believe the lies and fakery because anyone who dares speak the truth is banned from the media, both MSM and social.

We are reaping the whirlwind, and the outrageous attacks on our police are only the tip of the iceberg.

Crime is climbing in every category because Democrats need chaos to wield power over the masses. It is proven that people will trade freedom for safety. Therefore, the Democrats are pushing crime while protecting criminals. To chip away at American freedoms.



And already people have traded freedom for safety. Simply listen to many Biden voters who were not overly political. Many tell us that the reason they voted for Ole Joe was to stop the chaos in the streets. And, even though he is ruling by executive orders and sapping their freedoms, they proudly point out that the riots have stopped. Have they? (After a year of Portland protests, activists see no end in sight)

When the crime rate climbs even higher, those same people will gladly trade more freedom for a strong government that will protect them. How do you think Aldoph Hitler was elected as dictator of Nazi Germany in the first place?

It was through his brown-shirted ruffians who unleashed chaos upon Germany that Hitler gained control. Just like black hooded Antifa and BLM is doing to America today. People have traded their freedom for safety.



As Benjamin Franklin said:

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

And that is why Democrats protect criminals and defund police.

