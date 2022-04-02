The creepiest place on Earth: the moral collapse of Disney’s world

WASHINGTON. “Fantasyland is dedicated to the young-in-heart,” said Walt Disney of his theme park dedicated to the wonder of an idealized childhood. But that was Walt’s vision. Today, woke LGBTQ E-I-E-I-O misfits have clearly seized control of the Walt Disney Corporation in a twisted effort to sexualize childhood. (Why are liberals demanding children’s early exposure to sexuality?)

As part of Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” campaign, Karey Burke, president of Disney’s General Entertainment Content, said via Twitter,

“We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories. And yet, we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters, and not have to be about gay stories.”

Burke prefaced her announcement by saying she has children that are gay, transgender, and – not to be outdone – pangender.

On Disney’s Reimagine Tomorrow website, it states,





“By 2022, 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups.”

The designation “underrepresented” is more than accurate. The Gallup organization puts the number of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans at a minuscule 4.5%.

But Gallup discovered something even more interesting,

“Americans’ estimate of the proportion of gay people in the US is more than five times Gallup’s more encompassing 2017 estimate…”

Americans mistakenly believe the LGBTQ et al. make up 23.6% of the population. And with the full-court press of woke organizations like Disney, can you blame them for seeing these sexual fetishists as greater in number than they are?

I know the paroxysms of political correctness should direct the soul toward self-censorship. However, we are at a crossroads in the culture wars, and silence is not an option.

What is happening within the organs of popular culture is not unlike what occurred inside the Catholic Church. And, sadly, it involves children.

In his book “The Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy,” author Fredric Martel writes of the religious institution’s ruling clerics,

“Homosexuality spreads the closer one gets to the holy of holies; there are more and more homosexuals as one rises through the Catholic hierarchy. In the College of Cardinals and at the Vatican, the preferential selection processes is said to be perfected; homosexuality becomes the rule, heterosexuality the exception.”

And how exactly does this work?

“To this sociological selection of priests, we might add the selection of bishops, which amplifies the phenomenon still further. Homophilic cardinals privilege prelates who have homosexual inclinations and who, in turn, choose gay priests. Nuncios, those ambassadors of the pope who are given the task of selecting bishops and among whom the percentage of homosexuals reaches record levels, in turn, perform a ‘natural’ selection.”

And so, the church experienced and sought to suppress the global phenomenon of the sexual abuse of minors by pedophile priests.

According to the Boston Globe’s 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning series on the subject,

“Of the clergy sex abuse cases referred to prosecutors in Eastern Massachusetts, more than 90 percent involve male victims. And the most prominent Boston lawyers for alleged victims of clergy sexual abuse have said that about 95 percent of their clients are male.”

You may recall that Pope Benedict XVI resigned from the papacy in 2013 shortly after receiving a secret two-volume, a 300-page report describing in detail, as the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported…

“… a transversal network united by sexual orientation. For the first time, the word homosexual was spoken, read aloud from a written text, in Ratzinger’s [Pope Benedict XVI’s] apartment. For the first time, although in Latin, the word blackmail was chanted.”

The point is that malignant forces infiltrated a global organization whose officials are seen as infallible authorities, especially by the young and innocent.

At last Sunday’s Oscars telecast, co-host Wanda Sykes told the millions viewing,

“We’re going to have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

The openly gay Sykes, joined by fellow hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall in chanting,

“Gay, gay, gay, gay…”

LGBT activists have mischaracterized Florida’s HB 1557 as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The measure gives parents control over what their very young children are taught. Especially on matters of sex.

According to the bill,

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Displays of rage by the malignant forces of popular culture mean they intend to block parents from obstructing their brainwashing agenda, primarily geared towards impressionable youngsters.

And the Walt Disney corporation, a once-storied imagination factory whose content is geared almost exclusively towards children, has degenerated into a hub of creepy, countercultural pedophilia.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

Truth (ap) @CommDigiNews