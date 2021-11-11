The Covid-19 Nuremberg 2.0 style trials are coming soon!

WASHINGTON: A very informative video that truly speaks the absolute truth was released in June of this year, but few got to see it. Greg Reese of Infowars did a video titled “Nuremberg 2.0” that is seemingly being systematically removed and/or suppressed from the world. Reese explains in his 5-minute video how both the creation of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as its resultant supposed cures of vaccines violated International law dating back to 1947 after the horrors of what occurred in Nazi Germany.

We took an interest in “NUREMBERG 2.0” [2021-06-18] as we have reported on the German attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in a previous story.

“Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is the public frontman for an International team comprised of hundreds of lawyers and medical experts who have begun legal proceedings over the CDC, the WHO, and the DAVOS Group for committing crimes against humanity.

The protocol for the PCR test given by the WHO and the CDC was knowingly set to a level that guaranteed 100% false positives or false negatives. So there is no pandemic. This is all about getting people to take the shot. Their argument is we are at the very least being subjected to an illegal experiment and at the worst global genocide.

Curious side note, Aug 13, 2019 — Kary Mullis, the American biochemist who won the 1993 chemistry Nobel prize for inventing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, died. He had recently said his test was being used improperly in a way that would assure false positives by being set to cycle too many times.

Dr. Fuellmich points out how the experimental jab is in clear violation of all ten of the Nuremberg Codes which carry the penalty of death for those who violate them. Number one.”

The documentary then goes on to address each point of the Nuremberg Code and how they have been violated by the key players of this pandemic we see in the news today.

Article One of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have the legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior forms of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.





This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

“By definition, a vaccine must provide immunity to the virus, protect recipients from getting the virus, reduce deaths, infections circulation and transmission of the virus. We are told the experimental jab does none of these yet they fraudulently call it a ‘vaccine’. As far as duress, constraint, and coercion, it’s everywhere. ‘If you want your life back, get the shot.’ Number two.”

Article Two of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.

“The most fruitful method would be a healthy immune system which can be achieved through good health and natural supplements such as Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and Zinc. But the people are not being told this. In fact, those who point it out are being vilified and silenced. Number three.”

Article Three of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.

“This experimental jab skips animal testing. Number four.”

Article Four of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.

“According to official reports, there are already thousands of deaths and over a quarter-million injuries from this experiment. Number five.

Article Five of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.

“Past trials have shown a strong possibility that these new spike proteins will cause a body to attack itself. This is known as Antibody-Dependent Enhancement or ADE. A Nobel Prize-winning virologist says the vaccines are creating the variants (French Professor Luc Montagnier). Number six.

Article Six of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.

“The risk should never exceed the benefit. Covid-19 has a 98 to 99 percent survival rate. Less deadly than the seasonal flu. The experimental vaccine is already the most dangerous vaccine in VAERS thirty-year history. Number seven.”

Article Seven of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.

“There were no preparations made. There are no facilities. The subject shows up for their shot and goes home. Number eight.”

Article Eight of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.

“This experiment has been exclusively run by politicians, the media, celebrities, and Big Pharma bureaucrats. Number nine.”

Article Nine of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

During the course of the experiment, the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.

“The subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end. Thousands of medical experts have attempted to end this madness and their voices continue to be silenced. Number ten.”

Article Ten of the Nuremberg Code Reads:

During the course of the experiment, the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill, and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.

“The experiment must be brought to an end if resulting in injury or death and yet, the experiment pushes on.”

The video concludes:

“Once again those who violate these International laws are subject to the death penalty. Legal proceedings are moving forward and evidence is being collected. Whistleblowers are being encouraged to contact the International team at www.SecureWhistleblower.com.

This is likely the biggest crime ever committed against the world population and the question is; “Do we still have a judicial system to exact justice?'”

Americans are not idiots.

They are probably some of the highest educated and best critical thinkers in the world. Because we are so smart, we are highly capable of detecting fraud, hypocrisy, and criminal acts all from the comfort of our own homes.

Because of this, we are getting angry!

A year ago Dr. Anthony Fauci warned us all not to gather at public events. That attending a sporting event, political rally, or concert or we would be risking our lives in a “super spreader event.”

A term he presumably coined to further his agenda.

We just saw a rap concert rally in Houston where some 50,000 people were enjoying themselves packed into a stadium shoulder-to-shoulder.

They were happy until people rushed to the stage area where some got trampled to death. The deaths, once again, were NOT the result of Covid-19 destroying the Fauci narrative.

A year ago Tony Fauci said kids were resilient enough to fight Covid-19. Now he wants them all vaccinated from ages 5 to 12.

Now Tony Fauci and usurper Joe Brandon want everyone vaccinated. Even while those around Washington, D.C. get a free and unexplainable free pass as local doctors give the sick Ivermectin. Where are our mainstream news media journalists to ask about this double standard… this hypocrisy?!

Today the news reports Florida is actually doing better with its loose Covid-19 restrictions than California is with its tightest in the nation restrictions. Does Governor Newsome care to shed some light on this with Tony Fauci? Probably not.

If you read this and do not smell a rat by now, you are truly not awake yet.

Those responsible for this International charade will be held accountable and that moment is coming very soon. The FBI and DOJ may be in bed with the conspirators in this country but other countries to have suffered death and destruction have justice systems are untainted.

The overly hyped pandemic was simply a vehicle to deliver the experiment vaccines which was the end goal.

What American patriots must do now is demand a stop to the vaccines and those already vaccinated demand blood tests to determine irregular blood clotting that may be occurring in their bodies. American employers in both the Federal and private sectors must tell usurper Joe Brandon they will not comply with his bogus mandates.

Then patriots must demand all those responsible for this charade resign and go home to await International prosecution.

