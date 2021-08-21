The cost to the world of Biden’s weak anti-American Afghanistan policies

WASHINGTON: Driven by an American president who does not care about America or Americans, we watch Afghanistan crumble into chaos, the world finds itself in a position it has not seen since the fall of Saigon in 1975. In both cases, Democrat-driven policy has lead America into positions of weakness and created a vacuum in world events that could have dire consequences. (Countdown to Biden’s Taliban hostage crisis: Far worse than Carter’s Tehran) Biden’s America is weak and our allies and adversaries know it. And they are positioning themselves to take our position as the leader of the Free World. To create a not so free world for the future.

Joe Biden whines that nothing more can be done to rescue American citizens trapped behind Taliban lines.

His answer is to tell those Americans that “they are on their own.” (Biden Ran on Competence and Empathy. Afghanistan Is Testing That.)

Furthermore, a statement from the State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council claims that each American rescued from Kabul will be charged $2,000 for the United States’ services. The clause reads:

“Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports till the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person.”

While Biden is cowering, France and the United Kingdom are sending their special forces into the city to rescue their stranded citizens. So far the Taliban has left them alone. If that isn’t a demonstration of weakness, then what is? (As US military sticks to airport, British and French forces are rescuing their citizens in Kabul: reports)





Saigon fell due to a veto-proof Democrat Congress passing legislation prohibiting aid to the government of South Viet Nam that would enable them to continue fighting communism.

When America’s last combat forces left South Viet Nam in 1973, the Republic of (South) Viet Nam’s military was capable of stopping the communist north’s forces from conquering them. But only because the U.S. fully supplied them with the bullets and implements of war to succeed.

America’s plan to withdraw from active combat in the region was solid and it worked. That is until Democrats, who cared more about advancing communism than advancing American interest, prohibited then-President Nixon from continuing aid, of any type, to the Army of the Republic of Viet Nam (ARVN). ARVN literally ran out of bullets trying to stop the communist takeover of their country.

Those horrific scenes of desperate people trying to hang onto American helicopters as they departed from the roof of the American Embassy were all brought to the world by Democrats.

What they did was betray a promise to the people of South Viet Nam, in fact, many promises. Just as Biden is breaking America’s word in Afghanistan today. And again we have horrific videos of frightened people dangling on American aircraft as they take off. Abandoning them to Taliban and death.

As ARVN forces ran out of bullets to stop the advancing North Viet Namese, who were fully funded by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the Peoples Liberation Army of China, our first promise not to abandon our allies collapsed for the whole world to see. Quickly followed by our abandoning the civilians who had worked side by side with American forces. Just as is happening in Afghanistan.

We promised them that we would not abandon them to the cruelties of the communist north.

Instead, Democrats turned their backs on them, and every free citizen of South Vet Nam. And they paid a heavy price for Democrats’ treason. Millions were immediately marched into “reeducation” camps. Hundreds of thousands of them were never seen again.

Today in Afghanistan we see the Taliban going door-to-door, rounding up those who helped America and our allies.

There are reports of them being hanged on the spot. Worse than the horrors of Viet Nam, today women are being murdered for simply working out of the house. What is happening to the women of Afghanistan is a shame on America that will never be erased.

When South Viet Nam fell, in total panic, hundreds of thousands of civilians took to the South China seas in tiny boats, trying to find a safe haven anywhere in the world. The shame of those boat people showed the world exactly how meaningless America’s promises were. Just as today’s victims of the Taliban reminded them of how evil Democrats are.

The results in Viet Nam were that the world immediately became unstable. Russia began communist revolutions in Africa, Southeast Asia, and in the Americas. The Cold War suddenly turned very dangerous, placing the world on the brink of nuclear war.

In America, the pro-communist in the Democrat party cheered our shame. While the MSM patted itself on the back for having caused America’s first defeat. Our military became almost dysfunctional. And Soviet communism seemed to be winning around the world.

It took dedicated patriots many years simply to rebuild a respectful military, let alone turn the tide of communist incursions around the world.

It took the leadership of Ronald Reagan to reorder both America and the world.

As Reagan rebuilt America, our allies began once again to trust us, and our enemies fear us. Even though eight years of Obama weakened our standing, President Trump was able to convince our friends and enemies alike of our power and resolve.

And then along came Biden. Weak of mind and body, the frail man has been an absolute disaster on the international stage.

In one of the most shameful events in our history, even surpassing the shame of Carter allowing American hostages to be held for 444 days the debacle happening right now in Afghanistan has caused every nation on earth to reevaluate its relationship with the U.S.

China has signaled its next move, it intends to invade Taiwan sooner than later. This new aggressiveness is the result of American weakness, and ineptitude, in Afghanistan. Russia, too, is watching very closely. Under Obama they invaded Ukraine, carving a piece of that nation away from its rightful owner, as well as cutting away a piece of Georgia. And nothing was done about it.

It emboldened them; however, nowhere as much as watching Ole Joe blunder through this great humiliation.

Russia covets Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Could they be next to fall to the Russian Federation? They know America will do nothing if they do. Maybe their next move will be in the Arctic ocean. There is a lot of oil under those seas, and both China and Russia want that oil. And now they know that America is helpless to stop them. Canada must be quaking in its boots in fear that NORAD might not be worth the paper it is written on.

You see, there are consequences for weakness. Joe’s cognitive decline won’t be an excuse as a new world order shapes itself due to American weakness.

The chaos happening right now in Afghanistan is only the tip of the iceberg as to what follows when the world. Once stable and protected by the United States, fights to determine the future of Earth. And every dictator in the world is now accessing what their next move will be now that America has demonstrated its inability to coordinate, let alone fight, its way out of a problem.

There is a Ronald Reagan out there to restore the proper world order, but he is not now sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The reassertion of order throughout the world begins on November 6th, 2022. It is the road to the next Ronald Reagan.

An excellent report by Sky News on the cost of Biden’s weakness to the Afghan people. Warning, this video is graphic

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe