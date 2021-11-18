The comedic outrage over the cartoon demise of cartoonish AOC

WASHINGTON: According to Democrats and their mainstream media mouthpieces, an edited cartoon – yes, cartoon – posted on Twitter by GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is tantamount to murder. Gosar’s staff digitally superimposed the heads of their boss and goofy leftist foil, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on anime characters engaged in mortal combat.

In the video, Gosar’s cartoon avatar triumphs over AOC, killing her in this colorful land of make-believe.

For his cartoon gag, Gosar was censured by his congressional colleagues (including the usual never-Trump Republicans) and stripped of his committee assignments. (Defiant Gosar retweets AOC anime video moments after censure, top Dem. claims it may be ‘criminal’)

You see, nothing quite gets Dems and their media sycophants clutching their pearls and dropping lightheaded to the floor like ridicule.





Fresh off being censured, Paul Gosar retweets the same video that got him in trouble in the first place. Worth remembering that despite Gosar never expressing remorse, a number of Republicans pretended he had during today’s hearing. That looks really foolish now but 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ysf5DeFuUP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021

They’re beside themselves at a growing national trend.

The chanting of “F$%k Joe Biden” or “Let’s go Brandon” at sporting events is not dying down anytime soon. The latter, cleaner version was recently heard echoing off the concrete walls of Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park during game 4 of the World Series. Much to the delight of attendee President Donald J. Trump.

Such humorous jabs feel very much like painful knife wounds for politicians from a party for whom fantasy is reality. In their fairy tale world, white supremacists lurk around every corner; Russia perpetually plots “election interference” to deny Dem candidates their deserved, preordained victories; multi-trillion-dollar spending costs taxpayers nothing (provided you ignore the hidden tax known as hyperinflation), and the world will end 10 years hence unless we give federal bureaucrats unlimited power over our lives.

Come to think of it, wasn’t it AOC herself who said we’d all perish at the hands of manmade CO2 if we refused to support her draconian Green New Deal? Isn’t her cartoonish assessment a ham-fisted blackmail threat leveled at the globe’s 7.9 billion human inhabitants?

What sanctions await the millennial moron for her anime-like death threat to every man, woman, and child on Earth?

And what of all the cute and endangered cartoon puppies and kittens? Who speaks for these innocent, imaginary victims of AOC’s imaginary climate catastrophe?

Why, it’s enough to conjure a river of imaginary tears from the bulging ducts of our mind’s eye.

Back here in the world of reality, inflation inflicts across-the-board equal pay cuts for the poor and middle class. Hunter and Joe Biden’s business partner, China, moves from strength to strength. A federal grand jury indicts Democrat fixers for lying to federal investigators about the party of make-believe’s role in creating the Trump/Russia collusion hoax.

Most voters don’t want “Sleepy” Joe to run for a second term as faux president: and Vice President Kamala Harris is more unpopular than the unpopular and drowsy Oval Office occupant. (Democrats must look beyond Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for 2024)

And so, the Democrat brain trust gets a flash of inspiration.

They call their drooling shills in the press and instruct them to gin up a cartoon controversy about a cartoon assault on the party’s premiere, cartoonish, doe-eyed dolt.

Under Joe Biden, the Democrat/fake-news dream machine has devolved into, well, Cartoon Central.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red