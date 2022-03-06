The CHD obtains Pfizer / FDA vaccine data – and its not good

WASHINGTON: The Children’s Health Defense (CHD) released a press release after receiving 55,000-pages of data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). The documents were released following a FOIA request from the CHD. The documents provided access to data Pfizer submitted to FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license. (Leaked Document Reveals ‘Shocking’ Terms of Pfizer’s International Vaccine Agreements)

The data dump comes after U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman’s decision on January 6 to deny the request from the FDA to suppress the data for the next 75 years, which the agency claimed was necessary, in part, because of its “limited resources.” In that new data, the CHD found a 38-page report included in the documents as an Appendix, “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST,” that lists 1,291 different adverse events possible after vaccination. (Court REJECTS FDA request to hide Pfizer data for 75 years)

What they reported in their press release was:

“The list includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem, encephalitis hemorrhagic, frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, Hashimoto’s encephalopathy, hepatic vascular thrombosis, herpes zoster reactivation, immune-mediated hepatitis, interstitial lung disease, jugular vein embolism, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, liver injury, low birth weight, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, myocarditis, neonatal seizure, pancreatitis, pneumonia, stillbirth, tachycardia, temporal lobe epilepsy, testicular autoimmunity, thrombotic cerebral infarction, Type 1 diabetes mellitus, venous thrombosis neonatal, and vertebral artery thrombosis among 1,246 other medical conditions following vaccination.”

CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland said,





“This is a bombshell. At least now we know why the FDA and Pfizer wanted to keep this data under wraps for 75 years. These findings should put an immediate end to the Pfizer COVID vaccines. The potential for serious harm is clear, and those injured by the vaccines are prohibited from suing Pfizer for damages.”

In their zeal to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for everyone, the Joe Biden administration has already purchased some 50 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The stockpiled Covid-19 vaccines are for children under five years of age. Children’s vaccines are to be in arms by April 30, 2022. Despite the FDA not granting an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for this age group.

Not only should our Government refuse delivery of those doses, but Congress should begin an immediate criminal prosecution. As reported before, any fraud committed during this event will make product liability waivers granted by Congress null and void. The data also hides earlier claims that the Pfizer vaccine was ‘safe and effective, which is not 100% true.

According to the Government and industry, false clinical trial data results kept under wraps prove otherwise.

As the CHD has reported before,

“The risk of serious injury or death from COVID to healthy children is practically nil, and so far, the vaccine is not effective when used in young children.”

The Guardian reported,

“Pfizer made nearly $37bn (£27bn) in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine last year – making it one of the most lucrative products in history – and has forecast another bumper year in 2022, with a big boost coming from its Covid-19 pill Paxlovid.”

If you watched the State of the Union Address this week, President Biden advertised Paxlovid the same day the Pfizer data was made public.

“We’re launching the ‘Test to Treat’ initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost,” Biden said during the speech.

From mid-December 2020 through February 18, 2022, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has received 1,134,984 reports of adverse events from the vaccine. Including 24,402 deaths, following COVID-19 vaccinations. Included in that million-plus number were 4,021 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the U.S., with 2,475 cases associated with Pfizer, 1,364 cases with Moderna, and 171 cases with J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine. Including 643 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in children aged 12 to 17.

Holland said,

“It would be criminal to expose infants and young children to this extremely risky product. VAERS data sh w the catastrophic health impacts the vaccine is having on millions of people, yet Pfizer and other vaccine makers are raking in billions of dollars with no fear of being held accountable for injuries and deaths from their vaccines.”

Problematic with mass-mandated vaccinations is that experimental drugs, posing as traditional vaccines, did not exercise “informed consent.” The possible side effects should all have been part of an informed consent form for patients to sign before accepting the vaccine.

The FDA’s attempt to suppress data has been a problem since Congress allowed Big Pharma to finance the FDA. Previously, the FDA was taxpayer-funded and controlled. For more information on the relationship between the pharmaceutical industry and our government regulatory agencies, read “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by CHD Chair and lead counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Also, note that the Children’s Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Their stated mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm.” For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn