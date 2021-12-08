The bathhouse echo chamber of the Chris Cuomo media

Don’t you find it strange how the media has focused its attention on fired ass-hat and disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo to the exclusion of the Jussie Smollett trial for faking a hate crime? What’s so embarrassing for them is that those still with jobs on the nightly news were as duped by Smollett’s phony outrage and tears as, well, Chris Cuomo.

Smollett’s “story” fit a narrative that was very important to the media: Donald Trump and his supporters are neo-Nazi, white supremacist, homophobic, violent militiamen. But the Smollett/media narrative very quickly collapsed, bolstering President Trump’s assertion that nearly all mainstream information sources are “fake news.”

But the media’s embarrassment deepened as Smollett testified on Monday concerning one of the Nigerian brothers he allegedly hired to help him with his anti-MAGA fraud.

According to the Associated Press:

“Smollett said he met Abimbola Osundairo in 2017 at a club, where he learned Osundairo also worked on the set of ‘Empire.’ He said the two men did drugs together and went to a bathhouse, where Smollett said they ‘made out.’ Over time, he said the two men did more drugs together and participated in sex acts together.”

If staging a false hate crime wasn’t depraved enough, the corruption was compounded by the drug-fueled sexual depravity practiced while the plot was being hatched. In a weird way, the media’s initial participation in the fraud made them partners in the sex act – a twisted threesome.





A practice that continues with the advancement of every phony media narrative.

And that brings us back to the disgraced Chris Cuomo. When we think of that ridiculous strutting peacock, never forget that he’s the avatar for corrupt mainstream media. As Time magazine noted of his attempts to help his brother cope with the sexual harassment scandals that eventually forced him out as New York governor:

“The network [CNN] had suspended its prime-time host [Chris Cuomo] on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategize and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.”

Remember the Hunter Biden laptop scandal that broke just before the 2020 presidential election? The contents of its hard drive stored very inconvenient videos of Hunter using illicit substances and consorting with prostitutes. But it also contained emails concerning his shady business deals with China, Russia, and Ukraine. Deals his emails say directly benefited the “Big Guy,” father Joe Biden.

As Chris Cuomo did for his brother, the media coordinated with each other to delegitimize reports of the Hunter Biden laptop by the New York Post. Twitter even suspended the newspaper’s account and, along with Facebook, prevented users from forwarding the story to friends and family. Deep-State members of the US intelligence community also claimed the revelations were nothing more than “Russian disinformation.”

Like actor Jussie Smollett, they clearly lied. Like Smollett, the lies were designed to save a career then in deep decline – Joe Biden’s.

Now, a recent poll sponsored by the Media Research Council finds that 17 percent of Biden voters would have chosen Trump in 2020 had they known of this and other scandals suppressed by the coordinating Chris Cuomo media.

On second thought, don’t think of lying members of the Fourth Estate as emulating Chris Cuomo. They’re more like Smollett’s bathhouse playmate, canoodling intimately with their partners in politics and popular culture before releasing their dishonest narratives on America.

In his courtroom testimony last Monday, Jussie Smollett uttered a sad lament that should be on the quivering lips of so many more in the dissembling bathhouse media than the humiliated Chris Cuomo:

“I’ve lost my livelihood.”

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red