The Babylon Bee and unraveling the invisible thread of wokeism

WASHINGTON. When the conservative satire website “The Babylon Bee” declared transgender Rachel Levine – pediatrician and US assistant Secretary for Health – “Man of the Year,” the site saw its Twitter account suspended.

You see, the Bee was mocking USA Today for naming Levine one of its “Women of the Year.”

Twitter said the Bee’s suspension was for violating the platform’s “rules against hateful conduct.”

Defiant Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillion issued a statement in response to the suspension,





“We’re not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it.”

Like it or not, Levine is unquestionably male. His cells contain the indisputably masculine Y and X chromosomes, not the two X chromosomes that are a telltale sign of biological womanhood. He may “self-identify” as a “woman,” but neither imaginative self-declarations nor the surgeon’s scalpel can erase reality. If Levine had, say, declared himself to be Napoleon Bonaparte, he’d be under observation while in the padded confines of a psych ward cell.

But there’s far more involved here.

And it concerns a socio-political conditioning experiment underway in America. Let’s call it the Emperor’s Project in honor of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

You may recall that the story centers on confidence men posing as tailors. They convince an emperor they possess thread so special it can only be seen by those fit for their stations in life. Once supposedly clothed, the naked emperor and his courtiers claim to see the royal raiment in all its magnificence, believing that in doing so it legitimizes their elite positions in the kingdom.

Even the emperor’s lowly subjects at first claim to see their naked ruler in stunning attire.

That is, with one exception. A small, innocent, and unafraid child,

“‘But he has nothing on at all,’ said the little child at last. ‘Good heavens! Listen to the voice of an innocent child,’ said the father, and one whispered to the other what the child had said. ‘But he has nothing on at all,’ cried at last the whole people. That made a deep impression upon the emperor, for it seemed to him that they were right; but he thought to himself, ‘Now I must bear up to the end.’ And the chamberlains walked with still greater dignity, as if they carried the train which did not exist.’”

The Babylon Bee, like the innocent child of the Hans Christian Anderson fable, spoke truth to power and was banished from the public square of social media by Big Tech’s authoritarian enforcers. All this for pointing out the naked absurdity of Rachel Levine being named USA Today’s “Woman of the Year.”

You see, if the socio-political manipulators of wokeism can convince you a biological man is a woman, they can convince you that inflation, high gas prices, and pending food shortages are every bit as much a Russian plot as that which cost Hillary Clinton the 2016 presidential election.

Wokeism is wielded by the left to bludgeon careers, threaten livelihoods, and silence truth-tellers with the aid of Big-Tech giants.

All in an attempt to force you to see the left’s nonsensical fantasies as more real than biological truth. Or failing that, to frighten you into remaining silent in feigned compliance.

A few nights ago, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said a recent survey found that Americans believe transgenders comprise 21 percent of the US population. The actual number is 0.6 percent, according to US Census data.

This indicates that the government/media complex is gaining ground were skewing the public’s perception of the true importance of the transgender issue and other fanciful whims (climate change) are concerned. And their friends in Big Tech hope to skew this and other perceptions through draconian censorship.

Thus, it falls to American voters to end such fairytale imaginings by means of the ballot box this coming November, giving all the woke nonsense and its enablers an abrupt, happily-ever-after ending.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

