The arrogance of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his fallible science

WASHINGTON. No one better exemplifies the mindset of modern science than the man who claims to be its noblest embodiment: director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The long-time medical bureaucrat, who told reporters his detractors “are really criticizing science,” more recently said the court ruling vacating the mask mandate on public transportation is a “bad precedent when decisions about public health issues are made by people, be they judges or what have you, that don’t have experience or expertise in public health,” Fauci told Fox News.

This same line of thinking is invoked when it comes to the so-called “settled science” of global warming, or climate change, or whatever they’re calling it these days. Science, they insist, is the new religion. And its bureaucratic heads and practitioners are imbued with infallibility once the exclusive domain of Roman Catholic popes.

In modern times, the infallibility of a sitting pontiff is viewed with suspicion and is the subject of ridicule. But not so for Fauci, whose self-proclaimed infallibility is celebrated and championed by both the media and popular culture, with his skeptics denounced as heretical Luddites.





Last year, ScienceNews celebrated a century of chronicling the advances in science. But regrets followed all the self-congratulatory backslapping.

“Our most egregious failing was our supportive coverage of eugenics, a field of study and associated practices born from the false belief that humankind could be improved if only the people judged to have the most desirable traits were allowed to reproduce. Francis Galton, a British polymath who coined the term in the late 1800s, wrote that eugenics would ‘give to the more suitable races or strains of blood a better chance of prevailing speedily over the less suitable than they otherwise would have had.”’

In other words, there existed a branch of accepted “science” dedicated to the improvement of humanity’s bloodline through the elimination of “inferior” or diseased “undesirables.”

One great advocate of eugenics was Margaret Sanger, founder of today’s Planned Parenthood. Following the catastrophe of the First World War, Sanger spoke of the growing acceptance of her peculiar branch of science,

“Today, Eugenics is suggested by the most diverse minds as the most adequate and thorough avenue to the solution of racial, political, and social problems. The most intransigent and daring teachers and scientists have lent their support to this great biological interpretation of the human race. The war has emphasized its necessity.”

Sanger suggests the bloodbath of the First Great War resulted from bad breeding and not the stupidity of European leaders – supposedly of noble blood. But the so-called science of eugenics gained wide acceptance within America’s progressive movement – and especially among the leaders of Nazi Germany’s Third Reich.

In his book “Liberal Fascism,” author Jonah Goldberg notes,

“As editor of the Birth Control Review, Sanger regularly published the sort of hard racism we normally associate with Goebbels [Hitler’s propaganda minister] or Himmler [head of the dreaded SS]. Indeed, after she resigned as editor, the Birth Control Review ran articles by people who worked for Goebbels and Himmler. For example, when the Nazi eugenics program was first getting wide attention, the Birth Control Review was quick to cast the Nazis in a positive light, giving over its pages for an article titled ‘Eugenic Sterilization; An Urgent Need,’ by Ernst Rudin, Hitler’s director of sterilization and founder of the Nazi Society for Racial Hygiene. In 1926 Sanger proudly gave a speech to a KKK rally in Silver Lake, New Jersey.”

Needless to say, the hooded white supremacists loved what Sanger said about reducing the Black birthrate in America.

In 2015, the same year she announced her intention to run for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, Hillary Clinton accepted Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award.

A grateful Clinton said,

“Now, I have to tell you that it was a great privilege when I was told that I would receive this award. I admire Margaret Sanger enormously, her courage, her tenacity, her vision… And when I think about what she did all those years ago in Brooklyn, taking on archetypes, taking on attitudes and accusations flowing from all directions, I am really in awe of her.”

Sanger’s horrific eugenics legacy – expressed by the pervasiveness of abortion – is the “accepted science” of “healthcare” in our time.

Speaking of abortion and science, the infallible Dr. Fauci participated in a 2021 webinar titled “Future of Healthcare: Bold Bets in Health.” The event’s sponsor was Planned Parenthood. Fauci’s NIAID gave a $400,000 grant to University of Pittsburgh researchers to perform grizzly experiments. Procedures in which fetal tissue was grafted onto rats. Fetal tissue is provided by Planned Parenthood.

According to The Center for Medical Progress,

“Local Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania abortion providers supply the aborted fetuses, while Pitt sponsors the local Planned Parenthood operations, in what looks like an illegal Quid Pro Quo for fetal body parts… Pennsylvania law also makes it a felony to experiment on a living fetus or to fail to provide immediate medical care to an infant born alive.”

This should not surprise us. After all, the infallible Dr. Fauci’s NIAID inexplicably funded gain-of-function research in conjunction with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. The result of that deadly joint experiment, which increased the lethality of bat virus, likely leaked from that Chinese lab, unleashing the deadly COVID-19 virus on the world.

If you’re a sentient being, it should have dawned on you that science isn’t deserving of the unquestioning deference Dr. Fauci demands of self-governing Americans or courts beholden to the principle of blind justice. Science is, like Fauci himself, devoid of that singular requirement of those with souls – a moral compass.

As the mad doctor of Mary Shelley’s horror story says,

“How many things are we upon the brink of discovering if cowardice or carelessness did not restrain our inquiries.”

In the end, Dr. Victor von Frankenstein dies after chasing the monstrous result of his careless inquiries over arctic icefields. A hulking and indestructible behemoth, like coronavirus, that escaped from a laboratory.

Psychology Today says moral values extend “beyond the individual to include what is determined to be right, and wrong, for a community or society at large.”

And what of those whose lack of values separates them from the moral community?

“An amoral person has no sense of, or care for, what is right or wrong. There is no regard for either morality or immorality. Conversely, an immoral person knows the difference, yet he does the wrong thing, regardless. The amoral politician, for example, has no conscience and makes choices based on his own personal needs; he is oblivious to whether his actions are right or wrong.”

Come to think of it, that description sounds an awful lot like today’s scientist. Shadowy creatures, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose self-deification brings with it a dark and deadly moral disorder.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

Truth (ap) @CommDigiNews