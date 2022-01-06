The 2020 election was stolen, and Democrats will do it again in 2022

JANUARY 6, 2021 – The 2020 election was full of voter/election fraud, and some very unusual voting machine irregularities. This is not a conspiracy but documented in reports big and small. (An Election Day Bridge Too Far – Victor David Hanson – National Review)

However, that truth has been buried so deeply behind a facade of boilerplate commentary. Like the sham January 6th investigation. And while there is no way to right the past, many Americans are forgetting that there is an election coming this November.

An election that could put a sudden stop to the transformation of America taking place.

Democrats haven’t forgotten their success and they are bolstered by that success in 2020.

It is, most likely, that Democrats are setting up another massive steal of the 2022 mid-term election.



To protect Democrats, the media keeps everything dealing with voter fraud carefully hidden. (Democrats and mainstream media ignore growing fraud allegations – YahooNews)





Actual facts about ongoing voter fraud investigations in several states are being ignored, if not censored.

For example, the Arizona voter fraud investigation in Maricopa County. As broadly reported, the audit established “there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the County.”



The MSM ran with that, completely ignoring the numerous findings of problems with the election and, most significantly, evidence indicating tens of thousands of ballots were illegally cast or counted. Those ballots were enough to swing the vote for Biden. Those votes that changed the results were directly related to the mail-in ballots sent out. Many of which were fraudulent. (Arizona Audit Finds Massive Irregularities, Including More Than 74,000 Mail-In Ballots Counted Than Mailed Out)

There were many other problems with the findings in Arizona, but none were explored by the biased legacy media. There are other, lesser investigations of the massive voter fraud of 2020, mostly dealing with mail-in ballots and faulty voting machines.

Investigations are ongoing in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

However, most people do not know about them because of the coordinated efforts of the MSM, the Democrat Party, and social media to hide and suppress any information about the massive fraud of 2020 from seeing the light of day.

And there is a reason for that.



It is to provide enough cover to the Democrats to try to hang onto power this November. And they need to hang onto the House of Representatives badly. If they lose the house, the Bidens, father, and son, should finally come under scrutiny. Joe and Hunter will face charges if the House changes hands.

Unless Republicans, once again, allow them to avoid the gaze of justice. As they have been doing with Hillary Clinton for decades.

The coalation to save Joe Biden and the Democrats in November 2022.

Watch as a coalition of left-wing tech, social media, Democrats, socialists, globalists, communists, and our very own mainstream media, band together to save the Biden administration from the truth being learned. As they came together to steal the 2020 election from President Trump.

There is a strong belief among the middle-class, conservatives, independents, and libertarians, that come November the power will shift in both the House and Senate. But that is a false hope if Democrats have their way. And Democrats are working feverishly to assure that they maintain both houses of Congress.



And their vehicle for this will be the very same mail-in ballots from 2020.

If you wondered why we are still under vaccine and mask mandates, remaining locked down, it is because Democrats need a reason to have mail-in ballots.

Those mail-in ballots are their magic pill to victory. Unless they perfected their algorithms for the software in their Dominion voting machines, they will not be able to alter so many congressional races, especially for the House. But the mail-in ballots are a convenient way to stuff the ballot boxes across the nation.



To accommodate this fraud in 2022, Democrats are already setting up the reason for the “need” for mail-in ballots once again. Of course, that is the same one from 2020, and that is the great covid pandemic that just won’t die. But even if Covid does, as predicted, become a non-story come March of 2022, unless Republicans stand up and demand in-person voting (with limited exceptions). Voter ID. And a thorough vetting of any and all voting machines with both republican and democrat experts monitoring.

This new omicron variant is not going to last long enough, but just in the nick of time, a new variant has appeared in France. Called the IHU variant that was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) who said that while only a dozen have been infected in France so far, that it has been on their radar for a while. (New COVID-19 variant found in France nicknamed IHU: report The ‘IHU’ variant, or B.1.640.2, has 46 mutations)

Note that this new variant has 46 different mutations.

There will be enough fear spread, without anyone being able to print any conflicting facts about it, to get those mail-in ballots printed. If this variant doesn’t get Democrats over the finish line in November, another will take its place.



In any case, Democrats will stop at nothing to maintain their power. Even if it kills all of us with their lies and misinformation. And those lies and misinformation are the reason that no one can publish anything that counters Fauci, Biden, the CDC, or the Democrat talking points on any media without being punished.

Even scientists in those fields who have counter studies.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene learned that lesson by posting to her Twitter account information directly from the federal government that counters Fauci and the CDC.

For posting the truth she was permanently banned from the radical leftist platform. Conservative news sites have been punished by being banned by big tech, and most ominously by Google, who controls all advertising dollars on the internet. Without that income, many sites go bankrupt.

The effect is that full censorship is in effect.



Those items are the events of January 6th, Covid-19, climate change, Democrat voter fraud, mail-in ballots, and socialism/communism. This is why there is only one side of the story allowed in any media. And it all boils down to mail-in ballots.

Without them, Democrats lose power. With them, they remain in power.



And they don’t care how many graves they have to walk on to maintain it. So prepare yourself for the big steal of 2022 in November. Unless Republicans in Congress grow some integrity and stop it. Get in front of the microphones that litter the Capitol and change the narrative from fear of Covid to election integrity. They can do it. And they can do it now.

Before it is too late. But they won’t.

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn