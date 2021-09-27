Texas Gov. Abbott , George P. Bush defend the Mounted Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO: The minute Biden and Liberal elites occupied the Whitehouse, they set out to destroy all things, Trump. This last attack is against the Mounted Border Patrol. However, despite the Bush family not wanting to speak badly about the sitting president, George P. Bush, an attorney serving as the Texas General Land Office commissioner since 2015, seems to have had enough.

The Bush family, like Reagan, have a ranch. Therefore they ride horses. And the recent uproar by Psaki, Biden, Harris, and other elites who never came with five feet of a horse has become enough.

Ignorance is not bliss. And when it comes to Democrat ignorance, is it simply dangerous.

George P. Bush’s response to the simply wrong, and harmful, liberal rhetoric:





This is the reality of our border. It’s not a picturesque landscape like Joe Biden wants everyone to believe. It’s hard terrain that requires agility and adaptability, something a horse conquers easily. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/PholH4bWgV — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) September 25, 2021

Bush further commenting saying

“It’s split reins that help give the agents additional control over the horse that they are using as a tool, not a weapon. They’re certainly not whips, as [President] Biden and [Vice President Kamala Harris] want us to believe,” Bush explained in his tweet thread. It’s split reins that help give the agents additional control over the horse that they are using as a tool-not a weapon. They’re certainly not whips, as Biden and Kamala want us to believe. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/MTZxJYRFKZ — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) September 25, 2021 White House press secretary Jen Psaki referring to the “horrific” photos of agents swinging long reins while interacting with Haitian migrants, alleging mistreatment of those who will mistreat America. But the truth, as Bush points out, is that agents were wielding the long reins that make it easier to maintain control of their horses, according to Border Control chief Raul Ortiz. “After false outrage over a misinterpreted photo, Biden has stripped yet another tool from our men & women protecting this country. Enough is enough. Stop attacking our border patrol & give them the resources necessary to secure the border instead of setting them up for failure,” Bush added on Twitter. Geroge P Bush is the first Bush to be correct since Trump

The easiest way for Biden to stop the Border Patrol from doing their job is by taking away their tools, like their horses. Before that, the Trump border wall, the ‘Return to Mexico’ policy, and Title 42 brought on by COVID were just a few other tools stripped from the CBP.

Though not covered in the MSM, this isn’t the first time Bush has pushed back against the Biden administration’s border policies.

“Texas is doing everything we can, but the federal government has dropped the ball and continues to put our national security at risk,” Bush wrote.

In July, the Texas Land Commissioner joined the Texas Defense Task Force in suing Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “on the grounds of illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed.”

Bush also granted “ emergency authorization ” to fund border wall construction on state land and is working with CBP to lease land from the state for patrolling and communications operations on the border.

Why? Not to keep America safer but because these were Trump-era border security policies that worked. As Trump enabled the agents, they could better protect us. Trump did not attack border agents for doing their jobs; he praised them.

Texas to the Mounted Border Patrol rescue

Not only is Texas Governor Greg Abbott working to secure open areas of the wall, but he has also promised to hire any Mounted Border Patrol officers and their horses, fired by Biden.

If Biden fires the Border Patrol Officers who were securing the border on horseback, Texas will offer them a job. They can bring their horses too. We will put them on the front line to do Biden’s job to secure the border.https://t.co/xpwURkM9kJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 27, 2021

