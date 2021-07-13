Texas CPAC proves the GOP’s new conservatives want Trump in 2024

WASHINGTON. Are you surprised that 70 percent of attendees at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) want President Donald J. Trump to run for a second term as the nation’s chief executive in 2024? (CPAC Texas 2021 Straw Poll results: Trump wins! DeSantis wins! AMERICA WINS!!)

It shouldn’t. It’s not your grand pappy’s “conservatism” anymore.

Conservatism has changed decidedly since William F. Buckley Jr. founded National Review magazine in 1955.

Upon the logorrheic Buckley’s death in 2008, Salon’s Farhad Manjoo noted the conservative columnist and author “was a man who wouldn’t settle for a five-letter English word when a ten-letter French one would do.

Buckley’s verbosity spoke to conservatism’s initial inferiority complex and the need for its early adherents to dispel misconceptions about the movement’s perceived anti-intellectualism. And so, conservative think tanks sprang up to issue white papers formulating education, industrial and economic policies to counter those of left-leaning think tanks.





But outside the intellectual salons of New York City and Washington, the silent majority of freedom-loving Americans – those in so-called “fly-over country” and unlikely to use ten-letter French words – felt abandoned by those claiming to be their champions.

And remember, it was Buckley who said:

“I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the telephone directory than by the Harvard University faculty.”

But it was Donald Trump who mainstreamed this brand of populism through his America First agenda.

A shift in conservatism that rejects the intellectualiod musings of conservative think tanks and journals alike. Remember, it was Buckley’s National Review that published its “Against Trump” edition before the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Of Trump’s stance on illegal immigration, National Review’s editors noted:

“He [Trump] has exploited the yawning gap between elite opinion in both parties and the public on the issue, and feasted on the discontent over a government that can’t be bothered to enforce its own laws no matter how many times it says it will.”

It was a stark admission that on many important issues, illegal immigration being only one, little daylight separates Washington’s bipartisan elites, pitting them against the vast majority of Americans.

That is why the nation’s great unwashed chose novice politician Trump over the GOP’s cavalcade of empty suits. But this did not sit well with the great minds at National Review:

“It is unpopular to say in the year of the ‘outsider,’ but it is not a recommendation that Trump has never held public office.”

Whether the issue is increasing the national debt, protecting Big Tech’s monopolistic control on the free flow of information, endless overseas military adventures, expansion of federal power over the lives of average Americans, or the gleeful acceptance of the fraudulent 2020 presidential election result, Washington’s bipartisan, Tweedledee-Tweedledum elites are on the same page.

The January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection was heartland America’s in-your-face response to this bipartisan arrogance.

You see, the recent CPAC presidential straw poll shows Trump has not only changed the face of the GOP but that of stodgy, antique conservatism.

This may explain why Capitol Hill police plan to open Gestapo-like regional offices in California and Florida. A ham-fisted response to the Jan. 6 revolt. How else will Mitt Romney and Nancy Pelosi’s Deep State keep tabs on all those millions of humble but assertive Trump supporters?

You know, the folks who, Buckley-like, won’t ask Washington to pardon their French.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler