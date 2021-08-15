Sturgis Bike Rally: An event that spreads tons of fun

STURGIS, SD: Sunday the Sturgis motorcycle rally concluded but not without fascist socialist Democrats like the CDC’s Dr. Anthony Fauci and ‘The View’s Joy Reid lying through their teeth. Last year the event went on with leftys saying the event would become a COVID-19 super spreader event.

In fact, 460,000 were said to have attended last year and only 125 cases later developed COVID infections. That is a lower percentage of infections (.0002) than spread through the Vineyard following Obama’s Birthday Bash (.3)

This year 700,000 were expected.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was interviewed with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham of ‘The Ingraham Angle’.





Noem never did the lockdowns and mask mandate requirements of Fauci and yet her state has less than a .1% rate of infection statewide.

‘Kristi Noem smashes back at Fauci for shaming Sturgis Bike Rally’





People like Fauci and Reid should be charged with misinformation and sowing public panic (treason)

These public clowns do not show the same concern for large liberal gatherings such as the Lollapalooza concert in Chicago and Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard. Weddings are celebrations for them as well.

‘Photo of Rep. Tlaib dancing without mask at wedding goes viral’ – WDIC Detroit





Health officials like the nation’s topmost coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed concern over the Sturgis rally in 2020. Fauci was proven wrong. It never became a “super spreader event”, a phrase he coined.

“I mean, to me, it’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that,” said Fauci on NBC’s “Meet the Press. “But there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

Ingraham asked Gov. Noem to respond to Reid’s charge that Republicans have “chosen to be on the side of death” in the name of “freedom,”. Ingraham highlighted the hypocrisy of liberal Democrats like Fauci and Reid and why they are so hated among most Americans as these same people embrace abortion of the unborn as a civil right.

Gov. Noem said,

“You just made an excellent point. I think it’s interesting that this side, this political party, the Democrats, who embrace getting an abortion on demand, are accusing us of embracing death when we’re just allowing people to make personal choices and have personal responsibility over when they want to assemble when they want to gather and spend time outdoors enjoying their way of life.”

Ingraham followed up by asking Noem about the number of COVID deaths in her state and the number of people who may have some natural immunity. Noem proceeded to explain how her state and the CDC researched last year’s Sturgis attendance.

Gov. Noem said,

“Out of 460,000 visitors we had last year to the rally, the department of health tracked for many weeks after that and all we were able to verify was 125 cases from the Sturgis bike rally last year. This year we’re taking precautions. People can get tested if they want to. We’ve got medical help available, if people would like it. We are conducting this in a way that certainly protects people’s freedoms.”

She went on to report,

“It’s been a great event, and what Dr. Fauci is doing by constantly targeting the Sturgis bike rally, by constantly focusing on South Dakota and ignoring liberals who gather every single day and their hypocrisy is just wrong. I think it’s unfortunate he is building distrust into his profession because we need our public health officials. We need to be able to trust them and he’s gotten political and picked winners and losers based on who he likes and who he doesn’t.”

“We’re just allowing people to make personal choices and have personal responsibility over when they want to assemble when they want to gather and spend time outdoors and enjoy their way of life,” Noem said during her Fox News interview.

Fauci is known to be a devout Democrat and some assert he is also a communist. A number of people around the country, most notably Dr. Rand Paul, have called for his resignation and possible prosecution for crimes against humanity.

‘”ITS A CRIME TO LIE TO CONGRESS “RAND PAUL WIPES THE FLOOR WITH DR FAUCI’ – Blue Pill

Most bikers around America have NEVER accepted the COVID lockdowns and quarantines of Dr. Fauci. They have gone about their business knowing the vitamin D of sunrays and herd immunity are superior to his big pharma fraud.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

