Speaking the truth in the Biden era is considered a crime

F.L.O.R.I.D.A.: From the F.B.I. excesses involvement in the aftermath of the protests on January 6 to criticism of the Afghanistan withdrawal to a Virginia high school board, the administration of Joe Biden is ruling by fear of imprisonment to anyone who speaks out against its radical policies. Who dares utter any truth against the Biden Cabal. (Father Arrested At School Board Meeting Says District Tried To Cover Up Daughter’s Assault In Bathroom By Transgender Student)

Today in America, speaking the truth is considered a crime. A case in point is the recent trial of Lt. Col. Stewart Scheller. (Patrick Henry to Stuart Scheller: Freedom the cost of speaking against evil)



The case against Lt. Col. Scheller, U.S.M.C., drew much attention, especially in the conservative media. Against the UCMJ code, Scheller began posting videos of himself criticizing military leadership for their failures during the evacuation of Afghanistan.

As a result, the Marine Corps arrested and confined him for several days before filing charges against him.

Scheller voluntarily offered to resign his commission.

However, Marine Corps leaders, the Secretary of Defense, and the president wanted Scheller charged as an example to anyone else who might speak out. As a result, his request for discharge was denied. Prosecutors then attempted to dishonorably discharge this combat veteran.



On October 14, 2021, his trial was before a military court-martial with Marine Corps Judge Glen Hines presiding over the trial. Hines handed down his verdict on October 15.





The result was Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is being docked $5,000 in pay and ordered a letter of reprimand against the combat veteran for his criticisms about how senior military officials handled the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



All concluding the legal matter.

The Secretary of the Navy still must decide whether Scheller receives an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions.

There is little chance that he will issue a dishonorable discharge.



Scheller’s defense attorney, Timothy Parlatore, stated that he thinks the sentence was fair.

“We were happy with the sentence. I think the judge carefully considered all of the facts and circumstances of this case, and the sentence was an appropriate reflection of what Lt. Col. Scheller did,” he said. “After hearing what government said and going back and viewing videos, [the judge] found a lot more context to them than the cherry-picked statements the government presented.”

According to Parlatore, Judge Hines criticized the government’s conduct, including leaking case documents about Scheller. However, the judge said it’s not the court’s role to investigate the leak but that there should be a probe into the matter.

Comment on the severity of pretrial confinement, Parlatore saying Scheller will not comment on the matter until his discharge is processed.

Neither the prosecution nor a Marine Corps spokesperson has responded to queries, according to The Epoch Times.



Among the charges against Scheller was for stating on his video that:

“Potentially, all of those people did die in vain if we don’t have senior leaders that own up and raise their hand and say we did not do this well in the end.” At his October 14 trial, the Marine apologized for being disrespectful but renewed his calls for accountability.



“I believe the General officers have demonstrated that they are unable or unwilling to hold themselves accountable. As a result, I believe fundamental change needs to occur in the military,” Scheller said. “I am being held accountable for my actions. The General officers should be held accountable for their failures.”

Scheller also criticized the Marine Corps for apparently leaking confidential records about him to Task and Purpose.

“I was painted as a violent extremist, fascist, and the journalist even made a connection to Hitler. Obviously, you can understand that I was very angry following the article,” he said. “After everything I’ve been through, I feel it’s reasonable to conclude that the Marine Corps and Task and Purpose were working together in an effort to smear my name.”

Colonel Scheller further stated that he hadn’t been charged with making false statements.

“Because everything I have said is true. If the Marine Corps could have charged me with it, they would have.”

Some government officials are accusing Scheller of fanning the flames of insurrection by simply stating truthful facts. The Democrat party line is that any opposition to the present administration, or its policies, is sedition against this government.



Why else would we have the F.B.I. investigating angry high school parents for pointing out truthful facts to a radical school board in Virginia? So the parents are angry over the sexual assault of a female student by a skirt-wearing male student inside the girl’s locker room?

This administration accepts absolutely no criticism, and if one dares to do so, they are investigated and prosecuted to the maximum. This is what happened to Lt. Col. Scheller.

Numerous Republican lawmakers criticized the prosecution of Col. Scheller as politically motivated.

They include Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) All three testified on Scheller’s behalf at the October 14 hearing.

“It takes great courage to speak out against leaders who lead those under them to failure, and to death,” Greene said after testifying. “It takes even more courage to plead guilty in the face of unknown consequences. Why is Scheller the one on trial?”

Lt. Col. Scheller spoke truthfully about events that ended in the deaths of ten Marines plus three other troops. As well as the life-changing wounding of many more troops. The circumstances leading to those deaths were a command failure from the Commander-in-Chief to the J.C.S. to the area commanders of the services involved.



If anyone deserves to stand trial, it is anyone in the senior chain of command.

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn