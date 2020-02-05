WASHINGTON — As most Americans clearly saw Tuesday evening, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi didn’t much care for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address. In fact, Speaker Pelosi tore up her written copy of the address on national television at the conclusion of the president’s speech.

Fighting words

This action by Speaker Pelosi becomes more understandable in light of what President Trump said. He emphasized that, despite the nation’s many travails, we Americans remain a robust and resourceful lot. Most Americans, in fact, scarcely resemble the weak, down-and-out emotional cripples in need of government handouts that Pelosi and her party apparently see groveling everywhere.

Nor does this country need the Marxist / Leninist remedies advanced by the feeble-minded Bernie Sanders. What Sanders and his Bernie Bros continue to push reveals itself as a fallen and dying ideology. An ideology whose waving red banners serve as a bloodstained reminder of the 20th century.

“Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging and our country is thriving and highly respected again. America’s enemies are on the run. America’s fortunes are on the rise and America’s future is blazing bright. The years of economic decay are over.”

Obama’s distant memory

In other words, Trump’s monumental string of successes over the last three years, despite Spygate and a bogus impeachment trial, has obliterated President Barack Obama’s legacy. That legacy included economic stagnation, weaponization of government, dictatorial health care mandates, and utter hopelessness.

But Trump put all of it in the rear-view mirror while singlehandedly savaging, to the point of irrelevance, Obama’s slobbering, blind-eyed propagandists — the fake-news media.

Hating Americans

A strong America is an independent America, a free America. It is an America in no need of the taxing designs of Speaker Pelosi and her minions on their incomes or her litany of freedom-killing government encroachments.

As if to emphasize that last point, Trump said,

“Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Trump’s America — the real America — also remains the last resort of a free people whose liberties are threatened by out-of-control, overreaching government.

It’s the very thought of these Americans (“deplorables”) – as expressed in the president’s speech – that so disturbs Speaker Pelosi, her party, and the fake-news media. The existence of free people secure in their freedoms and livelihoods renders their socialist fantasies utterly obsolete.

The president’s address rendered these proud Americans so vividly that Pelosi’s uncontrolled rage at their towering presence compelled her to rip the president’s typed transcript to bits.

Top Image: Nancy Pelosi tears up President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address. CNN screen capture.