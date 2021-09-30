Soldiers of Valor: Generals Billy Mitchell, MacArthur, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller

TEXAS: What do Colonel Billy Mitchell, Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller, and even General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, have in common? They all recognized incompetency in the ranks, not below them, but above them. Billy Mitchell and Douglas MacArthur stood within military law with their concerns for God and country. But their obligations were to their duty, their honor, and their country.

In 1925 Brigadier General Mitchell was court-martialed for speaking out against leadership.

The Navy airship USS Shenandoah crashed on September 3, 1925. The ship had run into a squall while on a nonmilitary mission visting state fairs in the Midwest, and 14 men, including the dirigible’s captain, perished. Three navy seaplanes had also recently been lost in a separate series of accidents.

"Mitchell's opinions on the disasters were sought by the press, and on September 5, Mitchell told reporters that the calamities were "the result of the incompetency, the criminal negligence, and the almost treasonable negligence of our national defense by the Navy and the War Departments."

In 1934 General Douglas McArthur spoke out against President Franklin Roosevelt’s cuts to the military. General Douglas MacArthur marched into the Oval Office for what turned out to be a heated meeting.

“[MacArthur] spoke recklessly and said something to the general effect that when we lost the next war, and an American boy, lying in the mud with an enemy bayonet through his belly and an enemy foot on his dying throat, spat out his last curse, ‘I wanted the name not to be MacArthur, but Roosevelt.’ After the outburst, MacArthur on the spot offered his resignation as Army chief of staff, but Roosevelt refused.” – U.S. Soldiers Beware: Tell The Truth And Get Fired

Neither Mitchell nor MacArthur was charged with insubordination. Mitchell was court marshaled under the 96th article of war—a catch-all for neglecting good order and discipline. There were no formal charges against MacArthur. MacArthur was simply fired by the president; a president, Truman, who was about as renowned for his military expertise as Joe Biden for his. (Afghanistan, China and beyond: Eisenhower’s Domino Theory revisited)

Now, Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller, U.S.M.C. (Semper Fi Colonel) has been cast into the mold of Alfred Dreyfus.

Thrown in jail and held like a Taliban terrorist in Gitmo. (The Pentagon purge begins: US Marine Lt. Col. Scheller thrown in the brig)

Insubordination was the cry from the apostates of honor who wore the uniform against Mitchell and MacArthur. The apostates, rather than risk their careers wept for themselves like craven toadies who cared only for themselves. All were mostly supported by the politics of the same Washington elite and blind-to-history as the crowd there today.

Insofar as MacArthur was concerned, as to his superiors, the Chinese carried the day there. Oh, that pesky irony.

Today 47 generals wear four stars (wear, not necessarily earned) at, as Paul Harvey once referred to it “That five-sided temple to Mars,” The Pentagon.

They command approximately 1,2 million troops. At the height of WWII, John Marshall had seven who wore (and had earned) four, all commanding approximately 12 million.

Numbers and nonsense seldom can lie successfully.

Now today’s commanders of “legions,” most of whom have more decorations than Eisenhower, Patton, and Nimitz combined speak, before the Senate Armed Services Committee, about their superior, Joe Biden. To cover their behinds, and, lawfully, they cast the blame for the Afghan exit-disaster on him.

However, Mitchell and MacArthur were not separated from service nor were they thrown in the brig as Colonel Scheller. (Forgetting history, Milley and top generals threw logistics and lives to Taliban wolves)

Senator Marsha Blackburn summed up what millions feel when she told the “intrepid” trio of McKenzie, Milley, and Austin that most of the American people (and troops) do not believe they have their backs. They cannot arrest her.

They certainly have not had Colonel Scheller’s back except to put a well-bureaucratic-placed dagger in it.

The colonel’s only “crime” was to demand accountability for the monstrously mad exit from Afghanistan. An exit which certainly caused the slaughter of 11 marines, a navy corpsman, and an army soldier. Inept decisions from above the Lt. Colonel were so striking, it would have been dishonorable for him to not demand some explanation. (Milley’s coverup of Iraq War taints Afghanistan Senate hearings)

Many, many years ago when I was in the Marine Corps, I never personally knew of a bad officer. There probably were some, as is the case in any outfit or organization. However, I never met or was commanded by one.

As a modest qualifier, I will say, some would raise their voice on occasion. But then they weren’t familiar with present-day political correctness.

However, it is a triumph to political correctness, cowardice, and Washington buffoonery that a fine and courageous officer like Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller is stripped of his service denied a career retirement and thrown in jail.

If this is the military we have to depend on, then keep your own guns locked and loaded. The Chinese, the Taliban all the illegal aliens in the world will just come walking in otherwise. You better watch your own back.

God bless Colonel Scheller. God **** Washington and the Pentagon!