The softening of President Donald J. Trump – asking Americans to unify

WASHINGTON — Maybe “All we need is love” will be one of President Trump’s themes going into the 2020 election. Trump has emphasized this at rallies including most recently in South Carolina. This contrasts sharply with the Democrats who seem to stress anger and resentment.

Trump believes that except for the young voters, Americans are fed up with the hostility of the last three years. In spite of every Democrat consistently voting against his policies, the mainstream media’s coverage of Trump which has been more than 90% negative and even some members of his own party resisting him, he has had many remarkable accomplishments.

President Trump has many many achievements.

Winning in the Middle East

Trump touts his achievements in foreign policy by way of having essentially eliminated ISIS. Recall when he entered office, ISIS had control of thousands of square miles in the mid-east. They were beheading Americans. That is one news story we no longer see.





Similarly, Iran flush with cash from a lopsided nuclear arms deal was sponsoring terrorism in the region. Iran also captured a US Navy boat and forced the sailors to their knees. Trump pulled out of the deal with Iran, which he could do since the prior administration did not get the deal ratified by the Senate who would not approve the deal.

Trump imposed crippling sanctions on Iran which has caused their economy to collapse.

Eventually, Iran will be forced to negotiate with Trump. This is especially true because Iran knows Trump will use the power of the rebuilt military against them if necessary. Peace through strength always seems to work. Now Iran is being impacted by the CoronaVirus and as a lot of the vaccine and therapeutic eggs rest in Trump’s basket, the need for communication is even greater

The prior administration’s policies of raising taxes (the affordable Care Act had 21 new or increased taxes), over-regulating and concentrating on curing perceived social injustices instead of growth, caused the stagnation.

Trump eliminated burdensome and counter-productive regulations, repealed the harmful parts of the Dodd/Frank bill and cut taxes for all Americans and corporations. The tax cut for the middle class stimulated demand in the economy, while the tax cuts for upper-income earners and corporations increased capital formation, providing new capital to stimulate growth.

Administrative Winning

The Federal Reserve pushed down growth.

Had the Federal Reserve not raised interest rates eight times from the end of 2016 to the end of 2018, economic growth would have easily exceeded 3% in 2018 and 2019. Fortunately, they realized their mistake and cut interest rates three times in 2019.

Prison Reform

Trump also had prison reform passed which allowed those convicted of minor offenses to be released from prison. He increased aid to historically black colleges, many of which were on the verge of closing.

Supporting Minority and Low-Income Americans

Trump’s economy has done more to help minorities and low-income Americans than any Democrats’ action. He realized that low-income people really don’t want welfare, food stamps, free health care, and public housing. They accept those things because they have no choice.

Trump gave them what they really want: opportunity. Opportunity to earn enough income to pay for their own food, shelter and health care. With record-low unemployment and increasing wages, lower-income earners are leaving welfare rolls and are requesting fewer food stamps. (Trump, the developer in chief, has a new way to fight poverty)

With all of those achievements, the President is not enjoying the overwhelming support that those achievements should bring. The reason is that he is not a politically correct, reserved and eloquent president which contrasts sharply to the prior administration.





The President is a businessperson from Queens, New York.

Business people tend to understand the urgency of solving problems. Trump concentrates on the long game, meaning he is not as concerned with winning small battles in the short term. He wants to win wars in the long term. Conversely, Politicians tend to put everything into winning each battle. A perfect example is Pelosi-Schiff-Nadler-Schumer and unending Russia, Kavanaugh, Mueller, and Impeachment hoaxes.

People raised in Queens, 50 or 60 years ago, tend to be very direct, to-the-point and very proud, often exaggerating some accomplishments.

As a result, many people are simply turned off by Trump’s actions. To change this perception, he wants to show his softer side, which he is doing by emphasizing the love that is felt not only by Americans but people around the world that recognize his love for his country and all people, worldwide.

Not only is this a beautiful rendition of God Bless America by the Shalva Band, made up of Israeli blind and disabled musicians. It is also an insight into the character of Donald Trump and his true love for people.

Trump believes that except for the young people, the majority of Americans are fed up with the anger, the constant finger-pointing, the hate and divisiveness offered by the Democrats, who then blame Trump for being hateful and divisive.

He knows he is not a racist or bigot or any of those names put forth by the Democrats. As the meme says:

For 2020 while he continues to accomplish so much for the country, he will be emphasizing his softer side, showing that he really does care for all Americans, even if he often has to use a tough-love policy to get there.

He hopes that “All we need is love.”

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump scatter flower petals in honor of Mahatma Gandhi during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Raj Ghat Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in New Delhi, India. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)