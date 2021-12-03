Sly like a FOX, Kilmeade, Douglass, and Lincoln: All Grift and Drift

WASHINGTON: Fox News, fair and balanced? About as much as “The View” or the motley mush sounders at the other usual “news” outlets: MSNBC, CNN, CBS, et. al.

At Fox there is the unstated wink and a nod toward a “conservative” bent, but…hardly.

No, not Tucker Carlson. His generally reasoned, thought processes can be deceiving. I happened to have heard him last year’s on his nightly program say that no reasoned person could or would accept the Southern Confederacy and “only a few do.”

Sorry Tucker, you need a better research department.





Depending on recent polls, 40% of Southerners and 23 % of those polled nationwide support the former, often referred to, “Lost Cause.” And these percentages are in an age of pervasive public pseudo-education where the brainwashing of students, particularly in history, is de rigueur.

But the numbers above in any event are a bit more than “only a few.”

People seem to be thinking more about the subject recently. This is primarily because people are perhaps, now realizing the monstrosity of a single national state (and a “deep” one) governed by a group of nine ordinary lawyers and a host of lobbyists.

More conservatives are beginning to realize that (politically) conservatism stands for a republic union– not a national state. People down south who believe in the so-called “Lost Cause” stand and/or salute The Star-Spangled Banner—not some national Anthem. (Lies My Teacher Told Me: The True History of the War for Southern Independence)

150 Years Later, 23% Of Americans, 40% Of Southerners, Side With Confederacy

But Carlson apparently believes only “a few” read history. Maybe it is that only “a few” can understand it. One example is Carlson and his frequent guest, Victor Davis Hanson. They seem to view the former Southern Confederacy as an illegal government that existed and fought the North. That fight was a result of the South’s desire to enslave blacks as well as their generally bigoted concepts of race.

I cannot read their minds but this is the picture they frequently present. (Why The War Was Not About Slavery – Abbeville Institute)

Sadly, Carlson and Hanson, both originally Californians, never seem to see anything bigoted about the California slave-type labor of Chinese in the mid-19th century. Nor the monstrous race wars and murders of California-Chinese. Neither do either ever quote prominent Californians like Leland Stanford whose remarks in his acceptance speech as the Republican Party’s gubernatorial candidate in 1859 were:

“The cause in which we are engaged is one of the greatest in which any can labor. It is the cause of the white man . . . I am in favor of free white American citizens. I prefer free white citizens to any other race. I prefer the white man to the negro as an inhabitant to our country. I believe its greatest good has been derived by having all of the country settled by free white men.” Leland Stanford Racism | Civil War Chat

150 years ago, 19 Chinese Angelenos were murdered in California

Brian Kilmeade, T.V. personality on Fox News, has written one of those proclaimed “historical” books that supposedly is the Yankee revelation of truth, justice, and the American way. In addition, Kilmeade has now added Frederick Douglass to the mix.

Remember King was a Gandhi disciple of nonviolence. Brown and Douglass were not.

Kilmeade adds a dimension whereby Lincoln and Douglass came together to see the “slave-wrong light.” And while never having seen the twain of cooperation, they buried the hatchet (in the South). Then, praise the Lord, the sky opened and 5000 years of human trafficking ended where it should. Down in good old Dixie, the bane of the Yankee “nation.”

The American South was the evil sinner of slavery.

After all, just because the European and New England slavers, in conjunction with their coadjutor black African tribes enslaved the vast numbers of slaves transported to the western hemisphere

Actually (a note to Kilmeade), Lincoln and Douglass met in the White House because Douglass was crying to Lincoln about the President’s use of black troops as cannon fodder.

Kilmeade even added a genius foresight that had Lincoln not been killed in the 1860s the 1960s could have been avoided. This childish characterization is what Fox (and Kilmeade) promotes as history. Probably Kilmeade has never heard of the corrupt period of Reconstruction (with its Yankee invented Jim Crow nirvana brought down South).

The reader of any of Kilmeade’s “history” books who has a modicum of Southern historical knowledge will see much that Kilmeade doesn’t know in these history treatises. (The Strange Career of Jim Crow: C. Vann Woodward, William S. McFeely) and (When in the Course of Human Events: Arguing the Case for Southern Secession: Adams, Charles)

Fine if these authors can make money, but there are many (myself in a long line) who know the people, culture, and history of the American South.

And we recoil at the bloviating so-called conservatives who have taken up the sword of the Yankee invaders of yesteryear to slash and burn the South.

Of course, they are always on the side of “freeing the slaves from the present and the past,” which they perpetually sound off on as being The South’s “original sin.”

Apparently, no Southern seed had died in God’s Red Sea massacre.

Seldom do they contemplate source or wit; not with hypocrisy as their heart and mind.

But a closing point to Kilmeade’s investigative “history.”

“It must be admitted, truth compels me to admit . . . Abraham Lincoln was not, in the fullest sense of the word, either our man or our model. In his interests, in his associations, in his habits of thought, and in his prejudices, he was a white man. He was preeminently the white man’s president, entirely devoted to the welfare of white men. He was ready and willing at any time . . . to deny, postpone, and sacrifice the rights of humanity in the colored people to promote the welfare of the white people of his country.” Frederick Douglass, 1876

Of course, he uttered these words more than a decade after his “glorious” meeting with Lincoln.

The point of this inclusive riotous invective is that the “news” sources are virtually nonexistent. They are adrift on a sea of wrong with bunches of transgenerational sub-spiritual prognosticators.

They are either liars or fools. There is no third way.

It seemed that Fox tried to hold onto a tempered and balanced editorial scheme.

Not “true” conservatism but “truth” within. It was not forbidden to deduce opinion from works of men like Mel Bradford, Richard Weaver, Clyde Wilson, or Russel Kirk). No more. It is forbidden, apparently.

(Defending Dixie: Essays in Southern History and Culture: Clyde N. Wilson, Thomas H. Landess.)

That seems lost now to the various New York and Washington newsroom denizens disguised as “journalists.” Those shouting like third-grade children in an adult-less class: “racism,” “prejudice,” “white supremacy.”

The South knew in the 19th century that slavery as a labor institution was ending.

But overturning social orders in one fell swoop down South was dangerous—as Reconstruction ultimately showed.

At the Hampton Roads peace conference, months before Appomattox, Stephens asked Lincoln what would become of the slaves if they had nowhere to go with no one to help them: Lincoln replied “Root hog or die.”

As long as blacks remained out of the new territories Lincoln could have cared less. And to hell with Frederick Douglass

.“The education of a man is never completed until he dies.”― Robert E. Lee

So, Fox and its ilk can continue to sell books, regardless of research, veracity, or virtue.

And they might as well keep selling their fair or unfair? and balanced or unbalanced? news just like the rest of the “MEDIA.” After all, money is everything according to Lincoln:

“If I do that, what would become of my revenue? I might as well shut up housekeeping at once!”

Lincoln, in response to the suggestion by the Virginian Commissioners to abandon the custom house of Fort Sumter.

“There stands Jackson like a stone wall! Rally round the Virginians boys!”

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.