Slow Joe Biden: Is the former Veep an Al Qaeda ace in the hole?

WASHINGTON — Is slow Joe Biden an Al Qaeda ace in the hole? Let’s follow this thread. Having killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in his Pakistan compound in 2011, US Navy Seal Team 6 left the premises with more than smoking rifle barrels, glad hearts, and a spring in their step. They also left with computer hard drives, DVDs, CDs, and documents. Then CIA Director John Brennan told a gaggle of media that a team of “intelligence officers are crawling through it meticulously for leads on potential threat information.”

A letter among a treasure trove

Among the data US intelligence officials called a “treasure trove” was a letter bin Laden sent his Al Qaeda deputy, Atiya Abd al-Rahman. Before his death, bin Laden busied himself with devising a plot to assassinate President Obama.

“The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make [Vice President Joe] Biden take over the presidency. Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into crisis.”

The same Slow Joe Biden, BTW, who currently plays the role of the Democrats’ last, best hope to unseat President Donald Trump.

Chickens coming home

Think of Al Qaeda as a deadly virus. Like the one unleashed on the world by China. Now, think of the pathogen’s transmitters as members of the Democratic Party and their likely nominee, Slow Joe Biden; America’s Deep State-run media; and the brainless, clueless Hollywood set.





Those who droned on endlessly about the 9/11 attacks representing the “chickens coming home to roost,” as did President Obama’s minister of two decades, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright.

Wright’s mindset has since metastasized within Obama’s party. One short year ago, freshman Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar suggested the 9/11 attacks inspired the founding of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)…

“… because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us [Muslims] were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

In response, President Trump tweeted a video clip of Rep. Omar’s remarks with footage of the attack. Included were the words,

“WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Democratic presidential hopefuls were outraged.

Not at Omar but the president:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “Now, a President uses the dark day to incite his base against a member of Congress, as if for sport. As if we learned nothing that day about the workings of hate.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman – and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It’s disgusting. It’s shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it.”





But the media never asked Warren if Omar’s refusal to condemn Al Qaeda for its religious intolerance of the Christian West, expressed by the attacks on 9/11, meant she “shares responsibility for it.”

Or if the same reasoning applied to Warren and her Omar-supporting Democratic colleagues.

The sword of bin Laden

But now we’ve learned who the CIA’s John Brennan believed posed a “potential threat” to the homeland. The man Osama bin Laden considered deadlier and more effective than an exploding suicide vest. The scimitar in Al Qaeda’s sheath. The man bin Laden considered Islamic jihad’s ace in the hole.

The guy who also happens to be the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president.

That babbling, hair-sniffing, dull-witted, pointless yarn-spinner with an exploding eye… Slow Joe Biden.

Biden was, and remains, proof that a weapon does not have to be sharp to be deadly.

Top Images: Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Photo by Hamid Mir via Wikipedia. (Left inset): Vice President Joe Biden. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia. (Right inset): Navy Seals, History Channel screen capture.