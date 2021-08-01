Six Degrees of Separation? “The Science” vs COVID Deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The mainstream media lost the public’s trust when it simply denied systematic voter fraud in the November 2020 presidential election. The problem is they simply refused to have any intellectual curiosity. To interview any of the thousands of witnesses waiting to testify to inconsistencies and outright fraud they saw.

The CDC, ergo “the science”, lost the public’s trust with Dr. Anthony Fauci as the point man for the COVID-19 pandemic. Determining like a small despot what America would do, and would not do. While constantly changing “the science.”

Most Americans are apolitical.

They do not vote and they do not think politicians are in it to represent them or our country. They feel the system is rigged and the politicians are only out for themselves. Many Americans now suffer a disconnect from the mainstream news media. They do not tune in to television news regularly or read local newspapers.

There is an old expression that holds,

“Numbers never lie, after all: they simply tell different stories depending on the math of the tellers.” — Luis Alberto Urrea

Numbers are central to both math and science

We are supposed to always follow “the science.” However many people now out and about circulating in social gatherings have been asking the critical thinking question,

“Supposing I knew 500 people, what would be the probability of knowing someone who died of Covid-19 if there is a 1% death rate?”

As people compare pandemic stories, many people do not know a single soul who has died of Covid-19. On top of that, those who they knew who did have it and had this confirmed by Covid-19 tests are not sure they really had it. Tests are known to be unreliable.

But if you are connected to 500 people and there is a 1% death rate, as “the science” portends, the probability of not knowing someone who died from Covid-19 would be 99.3%. So how is it that so many people know of no Covid morbidity in their circle?

Multiple studies such as this have been done which confirms that the odds of you knowing somebody who died of Covid-19 is roughly the same as the mortality rate of the virus itself, less than 1%.

“News” reports that claim 1 in 5 know somebody or even 30 some percent of all black people know somebody is science fiction.

Before one can do such a study rules have to be laid out to control independent variables to eliminate false positives much like the Covid-19 tests themselves.

You have to personally know somebody who died of Covid-19 (not a friend of a friend you never met). It has to be so stated on their death certificate as the “cause of death” was Covid-19. If underlying health conditions could be attributed to the CDC’s cause of death as Covid-19, that subject has to be invalidated for this study. (I.E. A guy was DOA to a hospital from a motorcycle accident and his COD was erroneously or fraudulently recorded as Covid-19.) Hospitalizations with recovery are not part of this study and are not counted as anything relevant.

So what if we used the Scientific Principal of Six Degrees of Separation to fact check the CDC and MSM body count for Covid-19?

The concept was originally published in 1929 by Frigyes Karinthy. The theory of Six Degrees of Separation holds that all people are six, or fewer, social connections away from each other. Actor Kevin Bacon was famously used as the subject of a parlor game, Six Degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon. The game, based on Karinthy’s concept, was to connect other Hollywood actors to Bacon via their movie roles.

A more serious game was developed where a group of people try to connect any person in the world to themselves by a chain of just 5 others. It was popularized by John Guare’s 1990 play, ‘Six Degrees of Separation.” It later was released as a movie in 1993. Years (2008) ago Microsoft set out to disprove this theory now almost 100 years old and found out it was 6.6 degrees of separation in their studies.

“The Science of Six Degrees of Separation”

The CDC reports those having had Covid-19 in America (end of July 2021) number 35 million and those who have died from it stands at about 613,000.

So if you figure there are roughly 330 million Americans living in America today, and 613,000 of us have died, the mortality rate for Covid-19 is a scant 0.2%.

From the Spectator What percent of Covid deaths are directly from Covid?

A study by the health authorities in the Östergötland region of south-eastern Sweden aims to answer the question.

The study looks at the cases of 122 people who have died in the region outside of a hospital setting – either at home or in accommodation for the elderly – and whose deaths were attributed to Covid-19. Half of this group were aged 88 or over. Of the 122 cases, 111 were judged to have extensive comorbidities (the presence of one or more additional conditions) and 11 had moderate comorbidities. Not one of those who died, in other words, were in good health. In only 15 percent of cases was Covid-19 judged to be the direct cause of death.

This explains the many phenomena surrounding Covid, and “the science” that seems to be making many of us a little crazy. Because math and science should not be separated. It takes one to have the other.

But it does explain why so many of us know absolutely nobody who has died of Covid-19. It also explains vaccine reluctance. As well as the growing anger over mask and lockdown requirements a year after the virus initially started.

The relatively low morbidity rate explains “the science” that only offers experimental vaccines as a cure. There has been no discussion about the use of proven drugs, Hydroxychloroquine for example, or herd immunity.

Finally, it explains Americans’ anger over the constant drumbeat of the news media reporting on the Covid-19 and supposed Delta variant.

Almost 10,000 people have died after taking the Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, or Moderna American-made vaccines. Collateral deaths to the pandemic include depression leading to death by suicide. Those numbers were down from 2019 to 2020. However, during the lockdowns suicide among our youth, blacks and elderly went up dramatically.

According to Harvard Researches: Nearly Half of Young Adults Showing Signs of Depression Amid Pandemic:

Researchers at Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern universities conducted eight large survey rounds across all US states from April through October, finding that young adults are increasingly having suicidal thoughts. In the US adult population as a whole, the incidence of suicidal ideation typically hovers around 3.4 percent. But this new study reveals that in October, 36.9 percent of young adults had suicidal thoughts, compared to 32.2 percent in May in the wake of the first round of government lockdowns.

These new figures reinforce similarly dismal data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in August. The CDC found that one-quarter of young people ages 18-24 contemplated suicide in the previous month, in large part due to the pandemic and lockdowns.

It is well past time to ask critical questions and demand clear, verifiable answers

We need more curiosity from our scholars in the math and sciences. We need truth seekers to inform us all of what is really going on relative to the Covid-19 pandemic if there really is one. The staged media hype about the illness is worse than the illness itself.

A few quick calls to area morticians and one rapidly find out they are not seeing any more growth in their business than usual. Hospital fact checks are a little more tricky due to HIPAA regulations and related privacy concerns.

Math and science never lie. They can be misrepresented by political leadership, but they never lie.

