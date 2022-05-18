Silencing criticism of Israel in order to trivialize Anti-Semitism

We are witnessing a growing campaign to label critics of Israel as being guilty of “antisemitism.” Groups characterized as being Anti-Semitic include such respected organizations as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and the Harvard Crimson.

This tactic is not new and, sadly, tends to trivialize the examples of antisemitism we observe on the fringes of society. Some Israelis openly admit that this is what they are doing. Shulamit Aloni, a leader of the Meretz Party and former Minister of Education who received the Israel Prize for her “struggle to right injustices and raise the standard of equality,” described how this works:

“It’s a trick. We always use it. When from Europe, somebody criticizes Israel, we bring up the Holocaust. When, in the United States, people are critical of Israel, then they are anti-Semitic.”

Early Israeli leaders promoted this idea even before establishing the state.

“Henceforth, to be anti-Israel was to be anti-Semitic,” said Abba Eban, who served as Israeli ambassador to the United Nations as well as deputy prime minister, expanding the definition of antisemitism.





He said that,

“One of the chief tasks of any dialogue with the Gentile world is to prove that the distinction between antisemitism and anti-Zionism is not a distinction at all.”

In a prerecorded speech at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) annual leadership summit on May 1, 2022, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt declared that “Anti-Zionism is antisemitism.”

Greenblatt says that groups calling for equal rights for Palestinians in Israel are “extremists.” He equates liberal critics of Israel with white supremacists.

Greenblatt told the ADL,

“Anti-Zionism as an ideology is rooted in rage and is predicated on one concept: the negation of another people, a concept as alien to modern discourse as white supremacy. It requires willful denial of even a superficial history of Judaism and the vast history of the Jewish people. And when an idea is born out of such shocking intolerance, it leads to, well, shocking acts.”

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (May 2, 2022),

“Greenblatt equated anti-Zionism with antisemitism and said its rhetoric runs the same risk of violent outcomes. ‘that is why we are seeing this jump in anti-Semitic incidents,’ he said…He singled out groups on the Left: Jewish Voice for Peace, the Council on American Islamic Relations, and Students for Justice in Palestine for what he said were anti-Semitic conspiracy mongering…”

In an editorial in its issue of April 29, 2022, the Harvard Crimson endorsed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, declaring BDS “a living breathing movement of great promise to liberate Palestinians.” Anticipating accusations of “antisemitism, “the editorial made clear that it opposes bigotry of all kinds:

“In the wake of accusations suggesting otherwise, we feel the need to assert that support for Palestinian liberation is not anti-Semitic. We unambiguously oppose and condemn antisemitism in every and all forms, including when it shows up on the fringes of otherwise worthwhile movements. Like every people, including Palestinians, Jewish people deserve nothing but life, peace, and security.”

The backlash was immediate. A letter from six former Crimson editors declared that the editorial “is quite simply an accelerant of antisemitism.” Former Harvard president Larry Sommers said that the BDS movement was “taking positions that were anti-Semitic and immoral.”

A petition signed by more than 60 Harvard faculty members condemned the editorial as “anti-Semitic.”

Harvard Professor Alan Dershowitz declared:

“The megaphone of the Crimson will increase the high rate of antisemitism on campus. It takes no courage on campuses to oppose Israel’s existence.”

The tactic of attempting to silence criticism of Israel by calling it “anti-Semitic” is becoming recognized. The Jewish Voice for Peace Executive director Jamie Fox noted,

“Instead of dismantling antisemitism by fighting white supremacy, the ADL is dangerously conflating all Jewish people with the state of Israel and attacking groups that hold the Israeli government accountable for running an apartheid regime. We’re not backing down. The anti-Zionist left and the movement in solidarity with Palestinian liberation is growing stronger daily, and we won’t stop until we’ve built a future grounded on justice and equality.”

Congregation Tzedek Chicago’s Rabbi Brant Rosen notes the recent amending of its core values statement.

“We are anti-Zionist, openly acknowledging that the creation of an ethnic Jewish nation state in historic Palestine resulted in an injustice against the Palestinian people. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to deny the fundamental injustice at the core of Zionism.”

For many years we have seen critics of Israel falsely being called “anti-Semitic.”

One of the leading practitioners of this tactic has been Norman Podhoretz. In an article for “J’Accuse” (Commentary, Sept. 1983), Podhoretz charged America’s leading journalists, newspapers, and television networks with “antisemitism” because they reported the war in Lebanon and their criticism of Israel’s conduct. Among those so accused was Anthony Lewis of the New York Times, Nicholas Von Hoffman, Joseph Harsch of the Christian Science Monitor, Rowland Evans, Robert Novak, Mary McGrory, Richard Cohen, Alfred Friendly of The Washington Post, and a host of others.

These individuals and their organizations were not criticized for bad reporting or poor journalistic standards. Instead, they were the subject of the charge that always seemed to be on Podhoretz’s lips: antisemitism.

A list of those who criticized Israel only to be charged as anti-Semitic would be very long.

In 2014, Jerusalem Post columnist Caroline Glick declared that Secretary of State John Kerry is “anti-Semitic.” According to Glick, “Kerry is obsessed with Israel’s economic success…The anti-Semitic undertones of Kerry’s constant chatter about Jews and money are obvious.” Writing in the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot, Cameron Kerry, a brother of the Secretary of State and formerly general counsel of the U.S. Department of Commerce, declared that charges of “antisemitism” against his brother “would be ridiculous if they were not so vile.” A convert to Judaism, Cameron Kerry recalled relatives who died in the Holocaust. The Kerrys’ paternal grandparents were Jewish.

Those labeled “anti-Semitic” because of their criticism of Israeli policies include former President Jimmy Carter, journalists Andrew Sullivan, Bill Moyers, and Thomas Friedman of the New York Times. However, Peter Beinart, a contributing editor to Jewish Currents and author of “The Crisis of Zionism,” calls the idea that such individuals are anti-Semitic “absurd.”

From its very beginning, a majority of Jews had opposition to Zionism.

For Reform Jews, the idea of Zionism contradicted almost completely their belief in a universal, prophetic Judaism. The first Reform prayerbook eliminated references to Jews being in exile and to a Messiah who would miraculously restore Jews throughout the world to the historic land of Israel and who would rebuild the Temple of Jerusalem. The prayerbook eliminated prayers for a return to Zion. The distinguished rabbi Abraham Geiger declared that the Jewish people were a religious community destined to carry on the mission to “serve as a light to the nations,” to bear witness to God and His moral law. The dispersion of the Jews was not a punishment for their sins but part of God’s plan whereby they were to disseminate the universal message of ethical monotheism.

If opposition to Zionism equals “antisemitism,” as the ADL and others now tell us, most Jews would historically have to be considered “anti-Semites.” In 1897, the Central Conference of American Rabbis adopted a resolution disapproving of any attempt to establish a Jewish state. The resolution declared, “Zion was a precious possession of the past…as such, it is a blessed memory, but it is not our hope of the future. America is our Zion.”

In 1929, Orthodox Rabbi Aaron Samuel Tamarat wrote that the very notion of a sovereign Jewish state as a spiritual center was “a contradiction to Judaism’s ultimate purpose.”

“Judaism at root is not some religious concentration which may be localized or situated in a single territory. Neither is Judaism a nationality, in the sense of modern nationalism, fit to be woven into the three-foldedness of ‘homeland, army, and heroic songs.’ No, Judaism is Torah, ethics, and exaltation of spirit. If Judaism is truly Torah, then it cannot be reduced to the confines of any particular territory. For as Scripture said of Torah, ‘its measure is greater than the earth.'”

One of the leading Jewish theologians and philosophers of the 20th century, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, who marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. for civil rights for all people, said,

“Judaism is not a religion of space and does not worship the soil. So, too, the State of Israel is not the climax of Jewish history, but a test of the integrity of the Jewish people and the competence of Israel.”

With the rise of antisemitism in Eastern Europe and Nazism in Germany, did American Jews begin to sympathize with Zionist goals of a Jewish state in Palestine? But they never adopted the Zionist view that they were “in exile” or any different from other Americans, except in their religious faith. Despite Zionism’s claim that Israel is the “homeland” of all Jews, few Jewish Americans ever shared that view.

To many American Jews, “Israel” replaces God and the Jewish moral and ethical traditions. It is a form of idolatry, much like the Golden Calf in the Bible.

Israel claims to speak in the name of all Jews.

For any state to claim to speak in the name of millions of men and women who are citizens of other countries is ridiculous. Moreover, Israel’s acts toward the indigenous population of Palestine violate essential Jewish moral and ethical values. Jewish Americans believe in equal rights for people of every race, religion, and nation.

In Israel, Jews are given preferential treatment over Palestinians. In the illegally occupied territories, Palestinians are colonized people. American Jews believe in religious freedom. Israel has a state religion, ultra-Orthodox Judaism. Reform rabbis cannot perform weddings, conduct funerals, or have their conversions recognized. Israel is not a government that represents the values of the American Jewish community.

Israel is the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid in history, currently receiving more than $3 billion annually. Without this aid and U.S. diplomatic support, its occupation of the West Bank would be a complicated undertaking. Therefore, Americans have every right to criticize Israeli policy, which they have financed for decades, without being accused of “antisemitism.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, Alan Dershowitz, Larry Sommers, and others who use the term “antisemitism” to try to silence critics of Israel’s inhumane and un-Jewish treatment of Palestinians are trivializing the term. If and when real antisemitism appears, intemperate and injudicious voices such as these will find it difficult to gain a hearing. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse Israel of being an “apartheid” state. Not because these groups are “anti-Semitic,” but because Israel has been acting toward Palestinians, violating Jewish moral and ethical standards.

In the end, history will decide, and there is little doubt about that decision.

