Shot through the heart: COVID to blame, you give death a bad name

PHOENIX, AZ — Over the past week, there have been a number of Facebook posts, by liberal friends, that erroneously use the supposed Coronavirus death toll as a battering ram against “The Hated Orange One,” Donald Trump. Yes, I used the term “supposed.” The numbers are clearly inflated. Two key examples:

Way back in April of this year, when the pandemic was at its daily death peak, Dr. Ngozi Enzike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, defined a Covid-19 death saying, basically,

“No matter how you die, if you have Coronavirus, it is a Coronavirus Death.”

She said that the definition Illinois was using was “simplistic.” No s—t Sherlock, um, er, I mean Enzike.

So, if you go to your doctor in Chicago, get diagnosed with the virus and upon leaving the office get run over by a Chicago Transit Authority bus, it is a COVID-19 or Coronavirus death. Period. If you are a child picnicking in a Chicago park and get shot in the head, it’s a COVID-19 death if someone heard you cough just before your brains were blown apart by a gang banger who was actually targeting a punk that shorted him a Benjamin for the crack he sold him yesterday.





As one pundit on FB put it:

“If you are in hospice and told you have three weeks to live and then contract the virus and die, it is a Covid-19 death.”

Jesus, Pythagoras is rolling over in his grave.

“Hello, 911. Is this a true emergency?”

“Ah, yes, a grand piano just fell 40 floors and smashed a guy on the sidewalk.”

“Is he breathing?”

“Ah, no. He can’t breathe. He is currently one-inch tall.”

“Does he exhibit signs of COVID-19?”

“WTF? I can’t tell that. I mean, I don’t have a swab to test him and besides, his nose is about 10-feet wide right now, on top of being under a grand piano.”

“OK. We should have a Covid-19 Death Squad vehicle out there sometime today. Thanks for calling. We truly appreciate your help in determining the extent of this pandemic.”

Jason, you might say, it is sad you are making light of this tragedy.

No, I am not, by any means. Just questioning the motives of those involved in perpetuating a charade.

Take New York. Please.

On April 13th, New York City added almost 4,000 people who never tested positive for the Coronavirus to its death toll, bringing Coronavirus-related deaths in the city to around 10,000 people. The city decided to add 3,700 people to its death tolls, who they “presumed” to have died from the virus, according to a report from The New York Times.

New York, the city, and the state have had a real problem telling the truth or owning up to their responsibilities during this crisis. Case in point: Governor Cuomo’s geniuses in April ordered infected elderly folks back into their nursing homes. The death spread quickly – almost 6,000 to date.

Initially, Cuomo blamed the deaths on the state merely adhering to President Trump’s guidance regarding the infected elderly. The next day Cuomo expanded the blame to Trump and the CDC. Now, Cuomo and his gang of blame avoiders, including the top health official, are blaming the staff workers at the nursing homes.

By next week, Cuomo will be blaming Christopher Columbus. Trust me.

And I wouldn’t doubt that New York City idiot Mayor deBlasio will determine that the city’s soaring murder rate will be chalked up to the virus.

OK Jason, maybe you are not making light of the pandemic, but don’t you care when even one life is needlessly lost?

This is the classic liberal “go-to” line to make conservatives appear heartless and uncaring. Well, yeah, I care about EACH life, but I find it interesting that liberals don’t seem to give a rat’s ass about EACH of the 750,000 healthy, unborn babies murdered every year in this country, 36 percent being unborn Black babies.





Black Lives Matter? Please. “Suction please!”

But then, I might be wrong according to pop star Taylor Swift who has declared that “Christians” living “Christian values” support abortion.

I guess what is truly sad is that the COVID-19 deaths are without question inflated, but the abortion deaths are not.