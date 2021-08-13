Sex Video Distraction? Hunter Biden meets Russia’s “Pretty Woman”?

WASHINGTON. Many moviegoers objected to Julia Roberts’ overly romanticized portrayal of a prostitute with a heart of gold in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman.”

But the man captured in a 2019 sex video – one he shot himself on his laptop computer – shows a somewhat caring prostitute giving her John some sage advice about getting ahead of a possible blackmail situation. One that could adversely affect his famous politician father.

“I think you should just beat him to the punch,” advises the naked sex worker concerning the possible blackmailer. “I think you should release your own video.”

Could this be the reason her customer, Hunter Biden – son of President Joe Biden, left a different laptop computer at a Wilmington, Delaware repair shop in forfeit of payment?

Was that seemingly damning computer hard drive, with its lurid sexual content and revelations of corrupt foreign family business deals that enriched the “Big Guy” – daddy Joe, a G-rated version when compared to the contents of the missing laptop computer’s hard drive?





Oh, let’s get to that missing laptop and its hard drive.

In a bombshell story by Britain’s Daily Mail, they post a sex video made by Hunter Biden. In it, Hunter tells the prostitute of a 2018 Las Vegas romp of sex and drugs. A demeaning episode of self-loathing debauchery he also recorded for posterity.

Hunter claims he overdosed, only to be revived by a brunette prostitute. One with a Russian passport.

“They had cleaned up the entire place, everything, okay,” Hunter said of the Russian prostitute and her friends.

Among the items picked clean was a laptop belonging to Hunter.

Clearly, its contents remain a mystery to all but the Russians.

Remember the sex video allegations leveled against President-elect Donald Trump in 2017?

The Christopher Steele dossier claimed a blurred video of Trump engaging with Moscow prostitutes was genuine. An allegation the fake-news media insisted was true and could subject the new president to Russian blackmail.

In a 2018 interview with ABC News, fired FBI Director James Comey said:

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current President of the United States [Trump] was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

Comey’s insinuation, ironically, occurred around the same time of Hunter’s near-death experience with a brunette Russian prostitute in Sin City.

Clearly, Russia’s storied use of sexual blackmail served as inspiration for the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

One used by Russian intelligence, democrats, and the media to paint the 45th president as a blackmailed puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So, could the information on the missing Hunter hard drive be so damning it threatens to render the current White House occupant a true puppet of Moscow?

To quote FBI Director James Comey,

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth… It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

The Hunter Biden revelations certainly warrant the appointment of a special counsel and three years of hard investigating – at a cost of $32 million.

Can we allow Russian interference in our elections? After all, the credibility of American democracy is at stake.

And isn’t that what we’ve been told?

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler