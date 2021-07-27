Serious questions for former California Senator Barbara Boxer

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 — Former California Senator Barbara Boxer, an ardent leftist and feminist, was physically attacked in Oakland in broad daylight. The robber pushed her to the ground, stole her cellphone, and quickly escaped into a waiting car. Senator Boxer was not injured but questioned why anyone would attack an 80-year-old grandmother.

The answer is very simple. They robbed her because they could. Bad people do bad things.

Now that Boxer is thankfully going to be alright, it is totally fair to ask her serious questions as well.

Are you still in favor defunding the police?

Or do you favor reimagining the police, rearranging the police budget, or any other euphemisms for effectively defunding the police? Do you understand that criminals know that there is a police shortage and are successfully exploiting this shortage?





Do you still favor progressive district attorneys who refuse to prosecute low-level crimes?

Allowing small crimes leads to bigger crimes. Do you favor letting various felonies be knocked down to misdemeanors?

Are you still in favor of strict gun control?

Did you have a gun on you when you were attacked? If not, do you wish you did have a gun on you? Given the severe police shortage, do you think it should be easier for law-abiding citizens with no criminal record to own guns? Would you be willing to support concealed carry or even open carry?

Are you aware that the areas with the highest lawful gun ownership have the lowest crime rates? Do you see that as correlated or coincidental?

If the person who robbed you was an illegal immigrant or refugee, would that affect your views on immigration and refugee issues?

You are Jewish and caucasian. If the robber was Muslim or black, would that make their actions a hate crime?

Do you still believe that climate change is a bigger threat to society than violent crime is?

Are you aware that most violent crime occurs in cities controlled exclusively by the most liberal of Democrats?

Are you aware that areas controlled by conservative Republicans have far lower crime rates?

Do you believe this is coincidental? Will you even concede the possibility of a direct correlation between liberal policies and high crime rates?

These are all valid policy questions that deserve to be debated.

Lives depend on getting the answers to these questions right. The answers are not complicated. Even many liberals know the answers.

Political correctness and a fear of the cancel culture prevent liberals from admitting the answers. Barbara Boxer is a lifelong liberal. Time will tell if the old adage is true, that “a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged.”

When a liberal judge insisted that they were still a liberal in that situation, someone in the courtroom yelled “mug him again.”

Let us hope Boxer is able to shake her ideological blindness and understand why she was mugged.

When she does, she can take steps to ensure she never gets mugged again. Let us hope she sees the light and lets all law-abiding citizens take those steps so we can all reduce our chances of getting mugged.

To save lives, citizens must elect public officials who will support law-abiding citizens over criminals and fire public officials who do the reverse.

#######

About the Author:

Brooklyn-born, Long Island raised, and now living in Los Angeles, Eric Golub is a politically conservative columnist, blogger, author, public speaker, satirist, and comedian. But he lives for football. Particularly the Raiders.

Visit Eric’s Website Tygrrrrr Express and follow him on Facebook and Twitter