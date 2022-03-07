Senator Wendy Rogers unconstitutionally censored by Arizona Senate

PHOENIX: On March 1st, the Arizona Senate moved to censure one of its own, Republican Senator Wendy Rogers, over allegations of “unbecoming” conduct, stemming from her recent video appearance at the Orlando, America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC). In truth, Democrats backed by RINO Republicans caught dirty in their “Never Trump” campaign of the 2020 Election were looking for payback.

The unheard-of vote went 24 to 3 and will only fuel the fire to get rid of those in Arizona holding office while being against true American patriots like Rogers and Trump. Republican State Senate President Karen Fann led the censure move against Rogers. Fann is among the many dirty Republicans in the Senate reciting mainstream media talking points that unduly malign Sen. Rogers.

Fann was one of many RINO Republicans obstructing efforts to determine what happened in Arizona during the 2020 Election to assure Trump would never see a second term against the majority will of the people of Arizona.

Taking to the Senate floor during the vote, Sen. Rogers delivered an impassioned address where she called out her colleagues for trying to stifle and silence her freedom of speech. AZ Sen.





“Freedom of speech is one of the most precious rights we have under heaven, and this censure is nothing more than an attempt to limit my speech. I represent hundreds of thousands of people, and the majority of them are with me, and they want me to be their voice.

You are really censuring them. I do not apologize, I will not back down, and I am sorely disappointed in the leadership of this body for colluding with the Democrats to attempt to destroy my reputation. In the end, I rejoice in knowing I do and say what is right, and I speak as a free American regardless of the actions of this corrupted process today.”

Litigation should commence immediately as this was an unconstitutional maneuver to quash the free speech of a State Senator.

The First Amendment protects public debate at the fringes.

The courts are not needed to protect speech everybody agrees with. You need a Constitutional First Amendment to protect people trying to speak out against Anti-American agendas. But, unfortunately, that is all Wendy Rogers has ever attempted to do.

People in this country should be very angry with the Arizona Senate. You know they are guilty of criminal acts when they regurgitate lines like;

“There is absolutely no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 Election.” and “The Covid vaccines are completely safe and effective.”

Speaking out against misinformation peppering liberal narrative, Rogers was attacked despite her speaking truths, not conspiracy theories.

It is not about Rogers speech as much as who she supports.

The Arizona Senate, with the help of the media the Democrats and RINO Republicans control, tried to paint Sen. Rogers as a “white nationalist.” Everybody who knows Wendy Rogers knows she is not a racist, which means these people dishonestly titled Wendy Rogers with something that constitutes fraud.

Digging deeper, they are working to be divisive, pitting one group of people against another. At the core of their fight is the Arizona Senate’s attempt to distract Arizonians after finding rampant systematic voter fraud in her state and despite the mockingbird media narrative to the contrary.

So you are probably wondering; What, exactly, did Wendy Rogers say at the AFPAC event that was used as ammunition against her on the Arizona Senate floor? Several of her comments are here:

“Our country is forcibly vaccinating people with a bioweapon that gives people heart attacks, blood clots, and immune deficiency ― it’s criminal.” – Wendy Rogers

“I’ve said we need to build more gallows. If we try some of these high-level criminals, convict them, and use a newly built set of gallows, it’ll make an example of these traitors who betray our country. They have yet to be justly punished for their crimes.” – Wendy Rogers.

Presumably, those against Sen. Rogers attempted to paint her as a racist or White Nationalist.

Their reason was that she commented that General Robert E. Lee was a smart and good man. And Lee was both. Grant and Lee were both outstanding men of war. The only people to not agree with that would be communists, socialists, and globalists ignorant of (or against) American History. That is all she is saying.

She is not saying she is pro-slavery or even pro-south. Instead, Rogers says what many Americans think, don’t try to erase America’s history.

Most Americans, even northerners, were opposed to Confederate statues being torn down. Because it is not about North or South – it is a march on America to divide us once again. Doing such removes our coming generations from fully realizing the struggle this country has gone through to form a very experimental “constitutional republic.”

For the leftists, ignorance of truth is bliss.

Removing Confederate statues and Union Jacks is an abridgment of free speech and expression of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

It is un-American, and the people behind it need to be investigated and prosecuted as domestic terrorists for attempting to erase our history. Wendy Rogers is a true patriotic American who gets our forefather’s desires and their vision for America.

“The Founding Fathers were suspicious of government power. The First Amendment was ratified soon after the Constitution itself to address the popular concern that the government might suppress political dissent. ‘Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government,’ said Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers and an author of the Constitution. ‘When this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved.'”

The people of Arizona should now hold the 24 people committing this criminal act of censorship against Sen. Wendy Rogers responsible.

They can bombard their snail mails and emails by calling Senate offices and overloading their phone systems. They can campaign against them when they come up for reelection, making sure they never hold office in Arizona again. Karen Fann has already announced she will not run again. One down and 23 to go. Peaceful, non-violent actions begin with the voting booth.

Every day the “conspiracy theorists” are being proven “conspiracy truthers.”

Wendy Rogers is one of those on the side of truth. The people of Arizona, both red and blue, should stand with her because it is right. But unfortunately, right and wrong do not know political parties or colors. If Americans do not stand on the side of fairness and truth, one of two things will happen. Either another civil war. Or, like a frog boiling away in a pot of surrender, America as we know it will die.

The Arizona Senate is on pretty thin ice in a very warm state. They do not understand that Wendy Rogers is speaking the minds of the majority of American people, and the majority rules this country.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

