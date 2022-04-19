Sen. Johnson asks if vaccines are behind increasing life insurance claims?

WASHINGTON: Another news story the mainstream news media neglects calls the Covid-19 vaccine narrative into serious question. Life insurance companies have to make record payouts for 2021. However, taxpayer-funded federal government agencies are unwilling to help them determine why.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, drafted the “36th Oversight Letter to Federal Health Agencies Highlights Lack of Transparency and Agencies’ Arrogance Towards the American People” on March 23rd. In February, Senator Johnson sent a previous letter to the Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighting reports from three DOD whistleblowers about injuries to servicemen and women potentially related to the COVID-19 vaccines. Unfortunately, the senator did not receive a response.

The February 1st letter resulted after the senator’s January 24 roundtable titled “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” The senator heard testimony about data from a DOD database showing dramatic increases in medical diagnoses among military personnel.

The senator wrote,





“Based on data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), Thomas Renz, an attorney who is representing three Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblowers, reported that these whistleblowers found a significant increase in registered diagnoses on DMED for miscarriages, cancer, and many other medical conditions in 2021 compared to a five-year average from 2016-2020. For example, at the roundtable, Renz stated that registered diagnoses for neurological issues increased ten times from a five-year average of 82,000 to 863,000 in 2021.”

Senator Johnson raised concerns over“some DMED data showing registered diagnoses of myocarditis had been removed from the database.”

There were also increases in registered diagnoses in 2021 for the following medical conditions:

Hypertension – 2,181% increase

Diseases of the nervous system – 1,048% increase

Malignant neoplasms of the esophagus – 894% increase

Multiple sclerosis – 680% increase

Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs – 624% increase

Guillain-Barre syndrome – 551% increase

Breast cancer – 487% increase

Demyelinating – 487% increase

Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands – 474% increase

Female infertility – 472% increase

Pulmonary embolism – 468% increase

Migraines – 452% increase

Ovarian dysfunction – 437% increase

Testicular cancer – 369% increase

Tachycardia – 302% increase

Renz also informed Senator Johnson that some DMED data showing registered diagnoses of myocarditis had been removed from the database for unknown reasons.

Senator Johnson wrote yet another letter on March 23rd of this year to all related federal offices and officials related to the issue of the pandemic and public health,

A portion of that most recent March letter states:

“In February 2022, Andreas Schofbeck, a board member of BKK ProVita (BKK), a health insurance company that insures almost 11 million in Germany, reported that BKK customers experienced more than 216,000 adverse reactions following vaccination in the data that was available for 2021.[3] Mr. Schofbeck estimates that across the entire German population of 83 million, as many as 3 million Germans received medical treatment due to adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.[4] These figures were significantly higher than the Paul Ehrlich Institute’s (Germany’s public health agency) figures, which only reported 244,576 vaccine adverse events for the entire country in 2021.[5] In other words, Mr. Schofbeck is estimating that the true number of vaccine adverse events is 12 times higher than the number reported by the German public health agency. The data prompted Mr. Schofbeck to notify the Paul Ehrlich Institute about the potential significant underreporting of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions.[6] However, it appears the data presented by Mr. Schofbeck were ignored, and shortly after raising these concerns, Mr. Schofbeck was dismissed from BKK.[7]

Mr. Schofbeck’s experience is similar to what I have heard from many individuals, physicians, and medical professionals across the U.S.[8] Those individuals who have offered a different opinion and perspective have paid a very high price professionally. Not only have they been vilified and censored, they have been terminated like Mr. Schofbeck for questioning and speaking out against the COVID-19 groupthink.

Similarly, disconcerting information was presented in January 2022 by Scott Davison, the Chief Executive Officer of OneAmerica, an insurance company headquartered in Indiana. Mr. Davison reported a 40% increase in the death rates of working-age people ages 18 to 64 in the third quarter of 2021.[9] He stated, “[w]e are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica.”[10] Prior to the pandemic, Mr. Davison stated a 10% increase was a “one-in-200-year catastrophe,” so the 40% increase is “unheard of.”[11] Despite this data signaling an unprecedented increase of non-COVID-19 deaths coinciding with the mass vaccination campaign, the mainstream media and public health officials appear to have largely ignored this danger signal.

Additionally, in November 2021, Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblowers raised concerns regarding an apparent significant increase of registered medical diagnoses in service members.[12] On January 24, 2022, these whistleblowers presented data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) that showed a considerable increase in medical diagnoses in 2021 compared to the previous five years.[13] According to the physicians, their superiors ignored the DMED findings.[14] I have raised these concerns to Secretary Austin in multiple letters, and he has not responded.”

The reported DMED data and the OneAmerica and BKK ProVita insurance data should heighten the concern over adverse events reports in VAERS that are currently being ignored. Even though reports of adverse events following vaccination continue to grow, federal health officials continue to ignore or downplay these alarming indicators.”

Dr. Kelly Victory, an Emergency Medicine, and Disaster Specialist, was a recent guest on Good Morning San Diego of KUSA:

Wisconsin Senator Johnson being ignored for seeking answers to simple questions regarding this country’s Covid-19 vaccine administration program is tantamount to a criminal cover-up. If a U.S. senator can be shown this level of disrespect and shunning, it seems only fitting that WE, THE PEOPLE, can do the same to a president of a questionable election outcome.

Dr. Kelly Victory mentions how her Tweet led to vicious online attacks for simply bringing up the issue. However, what is most interesting is that these people on the attack usually do not have the intellect to carry the water of somebody like Dr. Victory, which begs the question, “Are these people paid trolls or shills of somebody?”

If anyone group of people could take Tony Fauci down and see him behind bars, it could be the American Insurance Agency.

The life insurance game in America is like a legalized form of gambling. Insurance companies look at known data, calculate your odds of when you will die, and place their bets with you and your family accordingly. Unfortunately, a secretive mRNA gene modification drug posing as a pandemic vaccine cure could tilt that gaming table towards more significant claim payments outpacing premiums that could topple the entire industry quickly.

You can bet they are not going to allow that to happen.

