WASHINGTON. Jessica Schrader of Psychology Today describes a specific behavior singularly associated with high school girls as “self-destructive.” That behavior is the neurotic need for approval from one’s peers. An obsession of Sen. Mitt Romney.

According to Schrader,

“I have found that many people waste much of their life obsessively catering to others, doing things against their better judgment, jeopardizing the welfare of self, friends, family, and much more that they later come to regret… Like any addiction, we may live in denial of our addiction to approval, refusing to accept that it’s an addiction and that it is wrecking our lives.”

And no one in American public life better exemplifies this obsessive schoolgirl need than Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. In 2020, craving the approval of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats, Romney voted to impeach President Donald Trump for attempting to…

“… corrupt the election by pressuring the Secretary of State of Georgia to falsify the election results in his state.”

As an Associated Press headline later said,





“Tapes reveal Trump never told Georgia officials to ‘find the fraud’ but did press them to investigate.”

In other words, Romney possesses another trait associated with excitable high school ingénues: an unquestioning belief in information coming down the giddy high school grapevine. That grapevine is Democrat talking points and mainstream media narratives in Romney’s case.

Today, one such narrative goes something like this: If you don’t support the Biden administration’s policy on ramping up tensions with Russia over its Ukrainian invasion, you’re a “tool of Vladimir Putin.” A dangerous policy of nuclear brinksmanship not seen since the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In response to NATO’s possible supply of offensive jet fighters to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nation’s nuclear forces on high alert, telling the countries of the West they’d “face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.”

Prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to say the specter of nuclear war, which many thought ended with the Cold War, is “back within the realm of possibility.”

The Biden administration’s Ukraine policy has prompted some to question how the possible nuclear annihilation of US cities and their populations over far-flung Ukraine is in America’s interests. The two most prominent being Fox News host Tucker Carlson and a frequent guest and former Democratic presidential candidate: Former representative of Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, and current Lt. Colonel in the US Army Reserves, Tulsi Gabbard.

The best Carlson and Gabbard can figure, the underlying goal for the Biden administration is to grant more lucrative defense contracts to America’s military-industrial complex on behalf of Ukraine… even after the wildly unsuccessful military adventures in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Unlike the media and Washington’s bipartisan war hawks, Gabbard publicly worries US-funded Ukrainian biolabs – which the US government admits possess dangerous pathogens – may be released into the biosphere due to war.

This, of course, has engendered much anger among the media’s talking heads and Washington’s bipartisan Russia war hawks. Max Boot of MSNBC described Carlson and Gabbard as “unabashed fans of Putin.” And none other than Hillary Clinton, progenitor of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, called Gabbard a “favorite of the Russians” and, therefore, “a Russian asset.”

The famously flatulent Whoopi Goldberg told the audience of ABC’s “The View” that in bygone days,

“They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this. If they thought you were colluding with a Russian agent or putting out information or taking information and handing over to Russia, they used to investigate stuff like this, and I guess now, you know, there seem to be no bars, and people are not being told to hate Putin.”

A prerequisite to those arrests required formal criminal charges to be filed against the alleged “Russian asset” by a federal grand jury. A trial followed soon after that, with a possible conviction. That’s the American system.

We shouldn’t jail political dissenters for failing to follow the Biden administration’s jingoistic demands for war, with a complimentary call for an Orwellian two-minute hate of Vladimir Putin thrown in for good measure.

But taking his orders from the intellectually gaseous Whoopi Goldberg, Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted that Gabbard’s concerns over US/Ukraine pathogenic research “is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.”

As Tucker Carlson observed on his program of Monday evening, Romney desperately seeks approval,

“You’re long accustomed to knowing that your leaders don’t really care about you. But when they reveal that they hate you, that’s hard to take. So, of course Mitt Romney is debasing himself, degrading himself in order to be liked in Washington. Yeah, we’ve seen that, of course. But it’s deeper than that. Needless to say, the people that Mitt Romney wants to like him, his new masters, were not satisfied with him marching with BLM or denouncing his critics as ‘almost treasonous.’ They want more. They won’t be satisfied until every Republican in the US Senate is indistinguishable from [MSNBC host] Chris Hayes. And they’re getting pretty close.”

Romney’s attack on Gabbard is a demonstrable lie. A 2005 treaty between the US and Ukraine establishes a partnership to monitor these Soviet-era bio facilities for…

“… the purpose of preventing the proliferation of technology, pathogens, and expertise that are located at facilities in Ukraine and that could be used in the development of biological weapons.”

These facilities were clearly bioweapon laboratories from the days of the Soviet empire. They’ve just been working in conjunction with the US over the past seventeen years.

Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland testified to Congress that the Biden administration worries, as does Gabbard, that Russian forces “may be seeking to gain control” of these biolabs and that…

“… we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”

If, as the vacant-headed Romney claims, Gabbard is a treasonous tool of Vladimir Putin, so is the State Department’s Victoria Nuland and the signatories to the above-mentioned 2005 bio treaty concocted by the military interventionists of the George W. Bush administration.

There are no good guys in that bag of snakes, whether it’s phony media narratives or empty-headed gasbags like Whoopi Goldberg and Sen. Mitt Romney.

And while the media and bipartisan Washington calls for the arrest of domestic traitors, a death penalty offense, America marches mindlessly towards a disastrous war with Russia. The bloody outcome will render all talk of building a Putin-like police state on American soil a meaningless afterthought.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler