Satire: Dog Bless Acirema – the backwardness of censors and fools

TEXAS: Warren G. Harding allegedly said to someone just before he died that it wasn’t his enemies that were his bother…it was his friends.

“I have no trouble with my enemies. I can take care of my enemies all right. But my damn friends…They’re the ones that keep me walking the floor nights!”

Warren G. Hardin

This is an age when speech is controlled by those whom you must be careful about mentioning, as your complaint itself may be eliminated. Nevertheless, perhaps in a coded language I will say that I was suspended by YOUKNOWWHO for 30 days, from the YOUKNOWWHAT. That didn’t come as a complete surprise as YOUKNOWWHO is known to be a LOWUP NOBAD BUNCHOFSOB.

That could be reinterpreted as “enemies.”

However, within two days a “group” of what I thought was an honorable “group” rejected a YALLTUB song which was a top ten hit in the NOTNORTH states back in the 1950s.





With the song, I posted the language: “This isn’t hate, it is a kindness to a dying man.” This was posted along with the song. But rejected.

Apparently, this crude and vulgar sort of hate language (kindness to a dying man), though less than Shakespearian, is hardly something from the ginger-sweet-dialogue of such movies as Pulp Ficktion the YOUKNOWWHOS allow. But my post was restricted (probably also due to other “flaws” in the scene and song). But go figure.

This friendly (former) group simply has been seduced by the (more code) dark side. No not BLM– the YOUKNOWWHOS.

If this is confusing, sorry. This sort of “spy” language is what must be used when these LOWUP NOBAD BUNCHOFSOB, are watching. Eat your heart out George Orwell

So, a friend (former) who is cozy with my enemy is now my enemy.

But this “group” was (is) not a member of the LOWUP NOBAD BUNCHSOB. This former friend was once a group formed in the NOTNORTH and dedicated to, not dying men, but men who have passed that dark marker of death and are well into grace. Men who gave it all. Unlike modern men today who mostly don’t give a s***! As well as not being worth a s***!

Now as not only no longer friends, they are no longer men (probably should have encoded that word). But that is where yellow paint and firing squads came from.

I have now jumped-shipped from the “group” as I (like Harding) have enough trouble with enemies like YOUKNOWWHO. I don’t want to be friends (again like Harding) with this damn “group.”

When I was younger, you could write your congressmen and ask generically: “What’s going on with this bunch here or there who seems to act and react as if they own the government?”

You would at least get an answer. It may not help, but at least congressmen back then would put on a show as if they saw a future “Mr. Smith.” And they didn’t want the competition.

But today the best reply would be something on the order of: “Yeah I know. Send a campaign contribution and I’ll get onto the problem. God bless America. And y’all come see us on Foxy-Loxy News. Did I say, ‘God bless America’?”

PS “And don’t just drop in. You may get snagged on the barbed wire.; or shot by one of our armed guards. Have a nice day.”

This congressman’s reply has been approved by YOUKNOWWHO. And they know who your friends are, too.

Good grief! Where is Warren G. Harding when we need him.

*************

About the author:

Paul H. Yarbrough is originally from Jackson, Mississippi. For the past forty years, he has lived in Houston, Texas, where he has worked for two oil companies and been an independent consultant in the oil business, mostly as a landman.

Paul Yarbrough is a widower with one grown son. Paul has published a handful of short stories, flash fiction, and essays in a variety of forums: The Abbeville Institute, The Daily Caller, Lew Rockwell, Virginia Right, Independent Journal Review.writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays.

His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller. Visit Paul’s website .

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.