Joe Biden’s failures in international diplomacy have made the world a dangerous place. He has failed at every level dealing with aggressive nations that presently threaten others. These include China’s aggression against Taiwan, Iran’s aggression against Israel, and Russia’s movements against Ukraine. And while he continues to stumble in international relations, Vladimir Putin emerges as the peacemaker.



In response to Russia moving over 130,000 troops along the border of Ukraine, Biden allocated 6,000 new troops to our easternmost NATO allies. An article in the Air Force Times, More US military jets turn to East Europe as the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine looms, says that about 6,000 members of the 82nd Airborne Division have been sent to Europe.

American ground forces have the backing of a growing array of military aircraft and rapid-response airmen.

Airmen who can quickly create airfield space to launch combat operations from anywhere.



All of this is to deter Russia from invading Ukraine and show NATO’s determination to protect its easternmost NATO member nations against any Russian Federation movements. It is an impressive display on the part of America, the premier partner in the alliance, but only a token if Russia attacks.



However, a 40,000-troop, international NATO Response Force ready to deal with any Russian incursion is to work alongside the American contingent. So far, only those Eastern European nations once occupied by the communist Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) have activated or moved any troops to work alongside their NATO partners.

The 40,000-troop international NATO Response Force is nothing more than a paper tiger.

And therein lies the fatal flaw behind our troop movements into England, Poland, Estonia, and Romania. Of course, our European NATO partners are not interested in confronting Russia, especially Germany’s most prominent member. But you really cannot blame them.



We have Joe Biden to thank for that. Biden’s insane international policies began the day he snuck in the back door of the White House. Then, picking up his pen using executive orders to make NATO dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. And Vladimir Putin isn’t shy about using that gas as his primary weapon against a weak NATO.

Biden shut down American oil independence in a series of stunningly ignorant executive orders to appease the far left green mob.

Thus permitting Putin to be the primary supplier of oil to Europe. As America’s oil reserves dwindle, Biden begged Putin to increase his output. Giving even more prestige to Vlad.



The lack of leadership coming out of Washington has created a vast void in international affairs. A void quickly being filled by our bitterest enemies, China, Russia, and Iran. On top of that, with his inability to think about the consequences of his actions, Biden has already given Putin the green light to invade Ukraine, saying . “if it is only a “minor” invasion, there would be limited retaliation.”





I guess his minor invasion is like a woman being a little bit pregnant. But, of course, there is no such thing as a minor war, nor is there being a little bit pregnant.

Nonetheless, at his cognitively challenged best, Biden permitted Putin to make a “minor invasion” into Ukraine.

The minute those words left his feeble mouth, NATO knew that America wasn’t going to war over Ukraine. So, why the expensive action to activate the NATO Response Force?



While Russia moved to create draft legislation to support Ukraine’s breakaway states, which would meet Biden’s addle-minded proclamation of a minor invasion, Vladimir Putin stated that the training exercises along the Ukraine border were over. And Putin began moving some troops back to military bases in Belarus.

Early Tuesday morning (EST), Russia announced that its troops were pulling back after completing exercises near the border with Ukraine.

Moscow insisted that predictions that it could be just moments away from ordering a full-blown invasion have been proven false. Russia, China, and Iran are laughing at NATO. Including America and Putin created crisis panic.



Putin played Biden and the West like a well-tuned violin.

Stroking Vlad’s enormous ego, just as did the statement put out by his Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova. Zakharova spewed scorn on the panicked reports and claims from U.S. and European officials that Moscow’s armed forces could be minutes away from invading Ukraine.

“15 February 2022 will go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed,” Zakharova wrote. According to her, the West has been “shamed and destroyed without firing a single shot.”

As Putin basks in embarrassing the West, he did make his point about NATO accepting new members from former USSR member nations. He may have even received secret promises that that would not happen. We do not know what secret agreements were made. But it does look like Russian troops are pulling back from Ukraine.

However, Biden continues to urge Russia to step back from the brink of war

Unverified reports are that Russia has withdrawn some forces. We cannot be sure that Biden fully understands what is going on. No one knows what is going on, except perhaps Putin himself.



Which should scare all of the western powers. Especially Americans. Because placing the fate of the West in the hands of U.S. intelligence agencies, and a cognitively challenged Biden, could be the worst thing to happen since Neville Chamberlain gave Czechoslovakia to Adolf Hitler trying to stop a war through appeasement that was by then unstoppable except through strength.

No, looking back on Joe’s entire public career, no man has stepped on his tongue nor placed his hoof in his mouth, more than the current occupant of the White House.

Which is what you get when you ignore whom you vote for. And America’s intelligence community is too busy trying to stop conservative thought at home to know what is happening in far-off Ukraine.

Remember, these are the very same people that were 100 to 150% sure that Saddam Hussain had weapons of mass destruction and would use them against American troops. Among other blunders, like 9/11, Russia stole the 2016 election with Trump’s help, or Russia will attack Ukraine at any minute.



It is a sorry state of international brinkmanship that Putin played to prove that he could. The enfeebled response by Biden and NATO is a shame that will not go unnoticed. It will be exploited to the fullest until a real leader emerges out of the ashes of Biden’s administration.



Because Joe Biden isn’t happy just becoming the worst president in this nation’s history. Biden wants to outdo Chamberlain as the stupidest politician in recorded history.

#######

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

