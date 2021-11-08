Rittenhouse trial highlights after the first week of testimony

KENOSHA, WI: Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse, was the only one shot where the issue of self-defense is at stake. The other two shots by Kyle were at a man attacking him with a skateboard to the head while attempting to steal his rifle.

The other pointed a pistol at Rittenhouse who had the presence of mind to shoot him in the elbow. Both incidents were caught clearly on video. So the prosecution is zeroing in on the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum.

Prosecutors are portraying Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed

Defense lawyers are arguing that Rittenhouse’s actions were in self-defense. Suggesting, among other things, that Rittenhouse feared his weapon would be taken away and used against him.



On Thursday, November 4, Richie McGinniss, who was recording events on a cellphone the night of the shootings for the website, The Daily Caller, testified on behalf of the prosecution that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and was gunned down as he lunged for the young man’s rifle. (Kyle Rittenhouse heard four words that changed his life forever)

“I think it was very clear to me that he was reaching specifically for the weapon,” McGinniss said.

In an attempt to undo some of the damage done by his own witness, prosecutor Thomas Binger said McGinniss’ testimony about what Rosenbaum was intending to do was “complete guesswork.”





“Isn’t it?” he asked.



“Well,” McGinniss replied, “he said, ‘F– you.’ And then he reached for the weapon.”

The prosecution called Ryan Balch on Thursday.

Balch is a former Army infantryman who was patrolling the streets with Rittenhouse. Furthermore, Balch’s testimony was that Rosenbaum was “hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner,” including trying to set fires and throwing rocks.

Balch also testified that as Rosenbaum was attempting to start a fire, he got between Rosenbaum and another man. Rosenbaum got angry, shouting, “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f—- kill you!”

Balch said Rittenhouse was within earshot and that he believed the threat was aimed at both of them.

Neither witness disputed Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, in fact, they both bolstered that claim.

On Friday, November 5, Jason Lackowski, a former Marine, was called as a prosecution witness.

Lackowski testified that he was in Kenosha last year to help protect property during violent protests against racial injustice.

Furthermore, Lackowski said that Joseph Rosenbaum “asked very bluntly to shoot him” and took a few “false steppings … to entice someone to do something.”



He further testified that Rosenbaum was acting “belligerently” the night of the Kenosha riots, but did not appear to pose a serious threat to anyone. Of course, Lackowski was a former Marine infantryman, trained in combat. He cannot know the mind of a 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Lackowski said he viewed Rosenbaum as a “babbling idiot” and turned his back and ignored him.

Lackowski’s testimony showed a contrast between how the experienced military veteran viewed Rosenbaum and earlier testimony that Rittenhouse — who was 17 at the time — may have perceived Rosenbaum as a threat.

The killing of Rosenbaum, 36, has emerged as one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night. It is one of the few moments not clearly captured on video readily available via social media.

However, a video became an issue as it was revealed that the FBI had video of that night from either an airplane or a drone.

How the video was taken became an issue when an FBI agent refused to turn over footage to the defense.

Because to bolster the liberal, BLM/Antifa narrative, the White Patriot must be the treat.



The FBI’s presence in Kenosha sets off a cascade of questions.

The FBI footage was shown to the jury on Tuesday, November 2. Testimony was provided by FBI agent Brandon Craimin who captured the footage. However, the FBI allegedly testified, in private, that they were in possession of another version of the video, in high definition, that they did not supply the members of the defense.



When the defense asked for a copy of the tape, the FBI allegedly denied the defense’s request, saying that the video no longer existed. After prosecutors questioned Craimin about the aerial footage, the defense cross-examined the witness and asked for the tail number of the FBI plane.

However, prosecutors objected and Judge Bruce Schroeder had the jurors leave the courtroom.

Mark Richards, attorney for Rittenhouse, said that he believed that there was other video footage captured by the FBI.

Richards reportedly said it is “preposterous” that the FBI allegedly lost the footage.

Kenosha Detective Martin Howard testified that video shows that a protester, Joshua Ziminski, had fired the first shot into the air. Howard said he used a stopwatch and timed five or six videos to determine that 2.5 seconds later, Rittenhouse began firing at Rosenbaum.

An infrared video made by an FBI surveillance plane from almost 9,000 feet above the spot where Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum was shown. With colored circles superimposed on the video identifying the movements of the two men.

Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard testifying that Rittenhouse had repeatedly shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased. And that Rosenbaum appeared to be gaining ground on Rittenhouse.

Another video showsRosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him, someone is heard yelling “F— you!,” And then you hear the sounds of the four shots Rittenhouse fired

Though the shooting itself is not clearly seen in the video.

The shooting of Rosenbaum set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.



Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.



On Tuesday, Judge Schroeder dismissed a juror who told a joke to a court Deputy about the death of Jacob Blake. Blake is the armed black man shot by a white Kenosha police officer, that started the rioting.

Before the court resumed Friday, the judge also granted the request of a pregnant juror to be dismissed because she was experiencing discomfort. She was the second juror dismissed.



Eighteen people remain on the jury panel: Twelve will be designated to decide the case; the rest are alternates.

Rittenhouse could get life in prison

If Rittenhouse is convicted in this politically and racially polarizing case that has stirred furious debate over self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms, and the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.



Monday the trial is expected to resume. CDN will keep you informed of developments throughout this trial.

