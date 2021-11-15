Rittenhouse trial heading to the jury with closing arguments

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will hear final instructions before adjourning to deliberate the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, at the age of 17, was forced to kill two criminals and wound a third. What the outcome of those deliberations will be cannot be predicted; however, from the evidence presented it looks very good that Rittenhouse will not be convicted of any of the major charges if any at all.



The most compelling statement the prosecution made was that the defendant loses his right to self-defense if he instigates the incident. Which is correct. However, it does not apply to Rittenhouse.

After all, Rittenhouse was running away from the first person killed, Joseph Rosenbaum.

He was then attacked by Huber, the second man, and Grosskreutz. During closing arguments, the Defense showed in the video that Rittenhouse was attempting to reach the police, running two blocks while being chased by protestors screaming “cranium him.”

All while trying to turn himself in to police attacked and knocked to the ground by the mob of rioters, looters, and arsonists.

Anthony Huber died after striking Rittenhouse on the head several times with a deadly weapon, a skateboard.

Furthermore, Huber attempted to steal Rittenhouse’s rifle. Kyle didn’t instigate that incident, Huber did.





The same was true of Gaige Grosskreutz, who admitted on the stand that Rittenhouse only shot after he pointed his illegal pistol at Kyle. Again, Rittenhouse did not instigate that incident.



ADA Binger wants Kyle Rittenhouse convicted because he thinks he didn’t support Jacob Blake or Black Lives Matter. He had the audacity to tell the jury that it is a reason to question Rittenhouse’s character.

So, according to Binger, a 17-year-old should go to prison for the rest of his life because he does not believe in the cause of Black Lives Matter.

The defense stuck to the facts, while the prosecution relied on the jury’s emotions to convict the young patriot.

This is a juxtaposition to what normally happens during a criminal trial where the prosecution usually has piles of credible evidence to convict while the defense has none.

The prosecution had no credible evidence against Rittenhouse.

To compensate, the prosecution overcharged Rittenhouse, with all charges hanging on the premise that Kyle did not have the right to possess the rifle in the first place, making everything that followed his fault.

Low and behold, that theory flew out the window today when Judge Schroeder threw out the charge of illegally possessing a rifle under 18-years of age.

Along with that charge went the last hope the prosecution had of convincing the jury that Rittenhouse instigated the shootings.

And now the jury will decide the fate of a young American patriot, conservative, and believer in the Constitution.



This writer has had too many interactions with juries to predict an outcome because you never know what they will find; however, if I were the defendant, I would sleep soundly tonight.

Knowing that his case is one of the strongest seen for self-defense in many, many years.

Read CommDigiNews past coverage:

Will Judge Schroeder let Rittenhouse prosecution add lesser charges?

Kyle Rittenhouse trial to begin with emotions running high

Here is why the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse matters to every American

Kyle Rittenhouse the latest Patriot defending himself from a MSM narrative

Law and Order: Is Kyle Rittenhouse the canary in the chaos coal mine

Kyle Rittenhouse and death in Kenosha: What this tells us about America

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn