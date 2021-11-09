Prosecution witness may lead to a directed verdict in Rittenhouse trial

Washington: Prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial rested their case late on Tuesday. Their last act playing a new drone video of the teenager allegedly shooting the first of three men during the unrest following the 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The prosecution wrapped its case after six days of evidence that they contend proves Rittenhouse is guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

“The state formally rests its case,” prosecutor Thomas Binger told the court Tuesday afternoon after showing a drone video of Rittenhouse apparently shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, multiple times the night of Aug. 25, 2020. Rosenbaum died from his wounds.

Next the Defense will present its case, claiming Rittenhouse acted in self defense in each of the shootings.

As in all criminal trials, the case against Kyle Rittenhouse began with the prosecution presenting its case against the defendant. It is incumbent upon the District Attorney to show that a crime has been committed. In addition, that the defendant, in this case, Rittenhouse, is the person who committed that crime.

So far, District Attorney Thomas Binger, the state’s prosecutor, has not proved either aspect of his case.

Every witness that he has presented to the jury has proven the defense case of self-defense.



On Thursday, November 4, Richie McGinniss, who was recording events on a cellphone the night of the shootings for the website The Daily Caller, testified on behalf of the prosecution that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and was gunned down as he lunged for the young man’s rifle. In an attempt to undo some of the damage done by his own witness, prosecutor Binger said McGinniss’ testimony about what Rosenbaum was intending to do was “complete guesswork.”

“Isn’t it?” he asked McGinniss.

“Well,” McGinniss replied, “he said, ‘F– you.’ And then he reached for the weapon.”

Thereby aiding the defense case of self-defense.





Next Attorney Binger called Ryan Balch, a former Army infantryman who was patrolling the streets with Rittenhouse.

Balch stating that Rosenbaum was “hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner,” including trying to set fires and throwing rocks.



To make things even worse for the prosecution, Balch said he got between Rosenbaum and another man while Rosenbaum was trying to start a fire, and Rosenbaum got angry, shouting,

“If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f—- kill you!”

Balch said Rittenhouse was within earshot and that he believed the threat was aimed at both of them. Again, no help to the prosecution for the charges of murder or manslaughter.



Neither witness disputed Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, in fact it bolstered that claim. Yet the prosecution brought out yet another witness, hoping to make a case with his testimony.

On Friday, November 5, Jason Lackowski, a former Marine, was called as a prosecution witness.

Lackowski testified that he was in Kenosha last year to help protect property during the violent protests. He testified that Joseph Rosenbaum “asked very bluntly to shoot him” and took a few “false steppings … to entice someone to do something.”



He further testified that Rosenbaum was acting “belligerently” that night but did not appear to pose a serious threat to anyone. Of course Lackowski was a former Marine infantryman, trained in combat. He cannot know the mind of a 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. To Rittenhouse, Rosenbaum poised a real threat, especially when Balch’s testimony about Rosenbaum’s threat to kill any guard he caught alone is taken into account.



Lackowski said he viewed Rosenbaum as a “babbling idiot” and turned his back and ignored him. However, when he did, he was not alone and being chased by Rosenbaum, who had already shown violent propensities. Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was.

His testimony showed a contrast between how the experienced military veteran viewed Rosenbaum versus earlier testimony that Rittenhouse may have perceived Rosenbaum as a threat.

Binger contends that the shootings he has charged Rittenhouse with were intentional, reckless, and not self-defense. With the first week of the trial complete, he has yet to show that any of the charges against Rittenhouse are true. In fact, every witness that has testified for the prosecution so far, have only proven that those shot were in self-defense.



This second week has led to the testimony of Gaige Grosskreutz, the only one to survive his wounds by Rittenhouse. Today in the trial, Grosskreutz admitted Rittenhouse never fired until Grosskreutz began pointing his gun at Rittenhouse. The prosecutor bowed his head in defeat immediately after the testimony.

Rittenhouse trial should be over immediately. pic.twitter.com/PHZnHS5rD9 November 8, 2021

Binger knew that those words were anathema to his case.

Which begs the question of whether or not this trial should continue. If the prosecution does not present some damaging evidence before it rests its case, the defense team could file a motion for a directed verdict of not guilty. The directed verdict is possible as the prosecution has failed to prove its case that any law was violated by the defendant.

If Judge Schroeder dismisses in this manner, the case ends without going to the jury.



Demanding that Rittenhouse be jailed for life, the jury is receiving threats from outside sources.

A report has surfaced from multiple sources that George Floyd’s friend, Cortez Rice, who is sometimes referred to as Floyd’s nephew, released a video on Twitter in which he claims he knows people are gathering photos and other information about the remaining 18 men and women in the jury pool.



It has been reported that Cortez issued the video as an apparent warning to the jury. In it, he says he didn’t even “want to name the people that I know that is in the Kenosha trial. But there’s cameras in there.”

Cortez Rice, a relative of George Floyd, says people are taking photos of the jurors at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. pic.twitter.com/xAF9GmHLFE November 7, 2021



Threats like these have worked in the past to influence a jury’s decision.

So, if Judge Schroeder did, in fact rule that the prosecution did not prove its case, and did release Rittenhouse, it would relieve the jury of the burden being placed upon it from outside provocateurs.



One would never know it from the MSM reports on this trial that are as slanted and as false as they were during the Russian collusion investigation, but so far it is looking good for Rittenhouse. However, one can never know how a jury will decide.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial to begin with emotions running high

Here is why the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse matters to every American

Kyle Rittenhouse the latest Patriot defending himself from a MSM narrative

Law and Order: Is Kyle Rittenhouse the canary in the chaos coal mine

Kyle Rittenhouse and death in Kenosha: What this tells us about America

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn