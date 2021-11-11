Rittenhouse defense seeks mistrial due to prosecutorial misconduct

KENOSHA: At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse is in jeopardy as his lawyers have motioned for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds prosecutorial malfeasance by State DA Binger. With the prosecution resting, the defense began presenting its case of self-defense for Kyle Rittenhouse. During the proceedings, the prosecution, including lead DA Binger, behaved so badly that the defense team asked for a mistrial, with prejudice.

That means that if granted, there will not be another attempt to railroad Rittenhouse into a state prison for the rest of his life.

The judge did not immediately rule on the request

Nonetheless, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder berated the assistant district attorney in what many saw as a sign that the case was possibly headed towards a dismissal by a mistrial.





Judge Schroeder accused Binger of an improper line of questioning of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Binger said he thought the door was open to his questions because of previous testimony, but the judge rejected that. During cross-examination, prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse whether it was appropriate to use deadly force to protect property. The prosecutor also questioned Rittenhouse about his silence after his arrest.

At that, the jury was ushered out of the room, Judge Schroeder loudly and angrily accused Binger of pursuing an improper line of questioning and trying to introduce testimony that the judge earlier said he was inclined to prohibit.

Because this trial is “going badly” for the prosecution and it wants a do-over, Rittenhouse lawyer, Corey Chirafasi, intimated that prosecutors might be deliberately trying to cause a mistrial. Therefore, the defense asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if one is granted, Rittenhouse cannot be retried in the shootings.

The defense began it’s case on Tuesday, November 9.

After calling several witnesses who described how shaken up Kyle was after the shootings, Attorney Mark Richards called Nathan DeBruin as a defense witness.

He testified that prosecutors asked him to change his statement to police. When cross examined by the prosecutor, he flatly stated that they asked him to change his statement. DeBruin said he was pressured to change his statement during a meeting with District Attorney Thomas Binger and Assistant District Attorney James Kraus.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor James Kraus said to DeBruin,

“We asked if you knew anything beyond that statement.”

“Correct,” DeBruin responded.

“We didn’t ask you to change it?” the prosecutor added, to which DeBruin replied, “Yes, yes you did.”

The prosecutors are some real pieces of💩.

They tried to get this witness to change his police statement to help their case against Kyle Rittenhouse.#RittenhouseTrial pic.twitter.com/Juj2kDDk57 — Chuck (@VikeKang_) November 9, 2021

DeBruin, an amateur photographer who recorded events during the BLM/Antifa rioting in Kenosha, witnessed many things that would prove helpful to the defense.

He witnessed Rosenbaum say “I just got out of jail and I’m not afraid to go back!”

He saw Rosenbaum get infuriated when someone put out a fire, exclaiming, “You’re supposed to be against the police!”

Rosenbaum later lit a porta-poty on fire and a trailer, accompanied by Joshua Ziminski.

Ziminski was the rioter who first fired a pistol as Rosenbaum was chasing Rittenhouse.

Two seconds after Ziminski shot, Rittenhouse, believing someone was shooting at him, began running. In fear for his life, Rittenhouse shooting Rosenbaum as the convicted pedophile grabbed his rifle.

In the most heartbreaking moment of the trial, so far, Rittenhouse broke down on the stand as he testified about Rosenbaum chasing him down. He began to hyperventilate, choking on his words, as tears streamed down his cheeks. The night was a terrifying experience for the young man, and on the stand he was reliving that terror all over again.

Judge Schroeder called a ten minute recess to allow Rittenhouse to compose himself. And when he returned Kyle testified to the events as seen through his eyes.

Rittenhouse first revealed that his dad lives in Kenosha. Undercutting the prosecutions claim that he was an outsider looking for trouble.

Rittenhouse testified that he was walking toward a Car Source lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a fire when “I hear somebody scream, ‘Burn in hell!’

And I respond with ‘Friendly, friendly, friendly!’” He said Rosenbaum was running at him from one side and another protester with a gun in front of him, “and I was cornered.”

Kyles says that’s when he began to run. He continued stating that another protester, Joshua Ziminski, told Rosenbaum, “Get him and kill him.”

Rittenhouse said he heard a gunshot “directly behind me.” Furthermore, as Rittenhouse began turning around, Rosenbaum was coming at him “with his arms out in front of him.”

“I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun.”

Then he said, “I shot him.” He also said he thought the object Rosenbaum threw, a plastic hospital bag, was the chain he had seen Rosenbaum carrying earlier. After the shooting Rittenhouse said he intended to help Rosenbaum, but was in shock as someone else attended to Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse said he thought the “safest option” was to turn himself into police who were on the road nearby.

It was that walk to turn himself into police that turned into a gauntlet of horror as Antifa/BLM criminals tried to take Kyle dow down, steal his rifle, injure, maim, or kill him. To, in the thugs words, crainum him.

When defense attorney Mark Richards asked Rittenhouse why he didn’t keep running away from Rosenbaum, he said: “There was no space for me to continue to run to.”

During earlier testimony, he said Rosenbaum was holding a chain at one point and twice threatened to kill him that night.

Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum was walking down the street with his chain and screamed, “If I catch any of you (expletives) alone I’m going to (expletive) kill you!”

And later that night, he testified, Rosenbaum said: “I’m going to cut your (expletive) hearts out! Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum also called them “N-words.” But he said he didn’t want to repeat the word in court.

Rittenhouse testified that he had not come looking for trouble that night in Kenosha, rather to help the town.

He further said that he saw videos of violence in downtown Kenosha on Aug. 24, 2020, the day before the shootings, including a brick thrown at a police officer’s head. And cars burning in a Car Source dealership lot.

Rittenhouse stated that the Car Source owner “was happy we were there” and gave permission for the group to be there. Rittenhouse’s decision to testify came despite several legal experts saying that an underwhelming prosecution case had made it less likely he would need to do so. However, the young man wanted the jury, and all of America, to hear what happened without the press bias that has shadowed him ever since that night.

Prosecutors used 5½ days of testimony to try to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor on the night of the shootings. But the prosecution’s witnesses kept supporting Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense. Including his fear that his weapon would be taken away and used against him.

Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

