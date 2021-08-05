Destroying America: The rise of the Big Tech leftist robber barons

WASHINGTON. Tucker Carlson of Fox News is one of the few honest Conservatives in media. He refuses to see politicians with a giant “R” in front of their names as the alpha and omega of goodness and righteousness. Back in 2019, Carlson attacked big “R” conservative Sen. Mike Lee of Utah for his sudden about-face regarding Big Tech.

“Mike Lee is one of Google’s chief allies in Congress – maybe its biggest ally in the Republican Party. Lee had questioned whether Congress should even bother with antitrust investigations of tech companies. Lee has introduced legislation that would make it harder for the government to block corporate mergers.”

Carlson noted Lee developed sudden warm and fuzzy feelings for Big Tech after Internet giant Google established corporate offices in his home state of Utah, joining with Facebook in showering Lee with re-election cash.

Many Senate and House Republicans are equally indebted to Silicon Valley for its financial support.

These are the folks that for decades have called themselves “free-market conservatives.”





But a funny thing happened to free-market capitalism over the decades. And it’s the same thing that happened to free-inquiry within institutions of higher learning. Leftist activists with robust Stalinist streaks took over both.

Lenin once said capitalists would dangle from the very ropes they sold him.

He never could have imagined these crony corporatists would count themselves among his collectivist flock, working toward his authoritarian goals.

Millionaire sports franchise owners encourage and support woke players that denounce America and disrespect the stars and stripes. The entertainment industry’s well-heeled executives use their propaganda machine to push clownish climate alarmism and promote the racist and hard-left agenda of Black Lives Matter.

Financial institutions with billions of dollars under management devise plans to deny service, ala Jim Crow, to free Americans based on their political leanings and to the business’s that make American industrial society possible, like gas and oil concerns.

It mirrors Operation Choke Point, in which the Obama Administration used the Justice Department to harass businesses it did not like – such as firearms and ammunition manufacturers. A 2014 House Oversight and Government Reform Committee report noted:

“The [Justice] Department’s radical reinterpretation of what constitutes an actionable violation… fundamentally distorts Congress’ intent… and inappropriately demands that bankers act as the moral arbiters and policemen of the commercial world.”

Today, our corrupt Justice Department needn’t bother. Woke billionaire corporate activists like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and leading financial institutions will act as the moral arbiters and policemen of the political and commercial world.

In 2019, investment bank JPMorgan Chase closed the accounts of conservative activists Martina Markota, Joe Biggs, Enrique Tarrio and Laura Loomer.

Legal blogger Eugene Volokh told the online business journal Chief Executive, that “a business never has the right to refuse service to a customer based on grounds forbidden by state or federal law (such as race or religion), but the business may otherwise refuse service to anyone not conforming with either a dress code or behavior code.”

And by “behavior code,” Volokh means holding to a particular political dogma.

Naïve Republican conservatives need to rethink their slavish devotion to the so-called free market. It’s controlled by a new brand of authoritarian: woke, tech-savvy, federally sanctioned robber barons.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler