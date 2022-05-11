Review: It took 2000 mules to install one dumbass in the White House

WASHINGTON — Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote have revealed that the Democrats stole the 2020 election. Moreover, they provided definitive evidence of how. The fact that the Republican party, the mainstream media, including Fox, and other conservative publications, are ignoring the story of 2000 Mules proves just how deep the deep state is.

However, D’Souza says it best:

It took 2000 mules in 5 key states to install one dumbass in the White House #2000Mules — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 9, 2022



Like the buried and ignored Hunter Biden story, which is proven true beyond any American First imagination, 2000 Mules is being suppressed.

Republicans who voted to certify the vote are culpable. The mainstream media has egg on its face for the one-sided coverage of a fake Russia, Russia, Russia narrative, Hunter Biden, and his laptop, ignoring the evidence of the 2020 Election theft. Despite the fact that social media are acting as a de facto arm of the DNC narrative. They are all guilty of being traitors to Americans.

Now, the total blackout of information about what 2000 mules reveal the criminality of the individuals and the DNC operatives that stuffed ballot boxes. But it’s not the top story. Instead, we have the abstract-distract of SCOTUS abortion memo leak leading to the violent, angry attacks on the Justices and their family, which is a felony.

The abortion issue is bullshit. Alito’s decision is nothing more than cleaning up a mistake in legal jurisprudence made in 1973. It does not eliminate a woman’s right to choose. Instead, it allows each woman in America to step up and vote their conscious in their state. It gives women total control over the issue via the ballot box.

Except, as 2000 Mules proves, a fraudulent voting process can install an unelected president.

How do we know 2000 Mules is proof?

Simply, the methodology used in determining the cheating. True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht, and former welfare reform and health and human services executive Gregg Phillips say the fraud begins with dirty voter rolls— inflated voter lists packed with invalid registrations.

“The way that the ballots were collected becomes this multi-tentacled hydra. Those ballots came in all manner of ways, but the important takeaway is that dirty voter rolls allow for a big portion of this grift,” says Engelbrecht.

Fraud was committed by way of two thousand cuts.

The 2000 Mules seen in the videos are just the tip of the iceberg. For the mule to be tracked, they had to reach a high bar of ten documented visits to ballot boxes. Ping data and video verified them. According to the researchers, each trafficker—or mule went to an average of 23 ballot drop boxes. The mules collected ballots from stash houses, primarily Democrat enclaves such as Stacy Adams Georgia office. There then had to be a trail as they deposited the fraudulent ballots in drop boxes. As the panel notes, most of them dropped from 1:00 to 5:00 a.m., when most people voted.

For several weeks, the vote traffickers made multiple trips to drop boxes. Then, after traffickers were caught in Arizona via their fingerprints, they began using gloves to conceal their fingerprints, then taking photos to secure payment.

After the 2020 election, government officials and their allies in the media repeated the mantra that the election was the “most secure in American history.”

But we knew that was a lie the second the votes flipped from Trump to Biden. The second, the voting count was simultaneously stopped in the middle of the night in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. Millions of Americans knew it was stolen as we listened to the live and consistent testimony of persons who saw the fraud in real-time. (The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers)

At the Mar-a-Lago premier, D’Souza said:

“It still doesn’t follow that it was the most secure election in history,” he said. “The only way you could prove that would be if you were to compare the amount of fraud in 2020 with 2016, with 2012, with 2008, with 2004, and show that there has been less fraud now than in any of those elections.”

Democrat Lies from 2016 to now are too many to count.

We all know what momma used to tell us. If someone protests too much, they probably committed the crime. Democrats are masters at repeating the lie, any lie, enough times thinking all of America will become dumb and dumber, and believe them. Democrats spew lies and misinformation constantly. Just search for yourself. (Media Big Tech keep America Dazed and Confused over Election fraud)

2020 Anti MAGA Politics:

I know nothing about Hunter’s overseas business dealings (All available evidence confirms Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s business dealings, and chose to do nothing about it)

Trump won 2016 due to Russian interference

The Russian Dossier is factual.

The government gives us our rights.

President Trump Impeachment Lies:

Excerpts from the article: The Democrats 75 Impeachment Lies

“He (Trump) spent months asserting, without evidence, that he won in a ‘landslide’ and that the election was ‘stolen.’ ”

“Then he aimed them straight at the Capitol, declaring: “You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

“In the words of Representative Liz Cheney, the House Republican Conference Chair: ‘The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and and his oath to the Constitution.’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently affirmed that ‘the mob was fed lies’ and ‘provoked by the president.’ ”

“It is impossible to imagine the events of January 6 occurring without President Trump creating a powder keg, striking a match and then seeking personal advantage from the ensuing havoc.”

“…the Senate should convict President Trump and disqualify him from holding or enjoying any ‘Office or honor, Trust, or Profit under the United States.”

Riots, BLM and Antifa:

Hands up don’t shoot was a lie (‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ was built on a lie – WAPO)

George Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” created the lie that the man died not from the lethal dose of drugs in his system and resisting the police. (Defense attorneys argue drug overdose and pre-existing health conditions caused Floyd’s death.)

“Racist police” are out to get Blacks, a mantra of Black Lives Matter.

BLM/Antifa protests were “mostly peaceful.” (A Misleading Attempt to Bolster the ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Riots Narrative)

January 6th

President Trump “incited” the Jan. 6th riot. (The mysterious Ray Epps: Is he the proof that Jan. 6 was a Democrat False Flag?)

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, constituted an armed insurrection. (Project Veritas sting exposes fake NYT Jan 6 “Insurrection” mythology)

The Capitol Hill riot resulted in five people being killed. (Capitol Punishment an independent movie exposing the truth about January 6)

January 6th was propelled by white supremacy 8 (Liberal lies and Democrat obfuscation create January 6 conspiracy theories)

Abortion:

Children in the womb are not human and therefore disposable. (Still More Evidence That Babies in the Womb are Fully Human)

Planned Parenthood Founder, Margaret Sangers program’s original intent was to reduce black pregnancy through Eugenics (The Negro Project: Margaret Sanger’s Eugenic Plan for Black Americans)

“The President believes in peaceful protest. He believes that’s part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States and this country,” (Psaki on influencing SCOTUS: Biden believes in ‘peaceful protests’)

Inflation and Climate Change:

Gas prices and inflation are the results of Putin’s Price Hikes (‘Putin’s price hike’ began long before Russian invasion of Ukraine, data show)

Climate Change is going to kill us unless we elect Democrats.

We can spend our way to prosperity. (We can’t spend our way to prosperity – Armstrong Williams)

The 2020 Election was the most secure ever

The only way to determine that 2020 was the most secure would be for election officials to study the security of every election before 2020, which they have not done. However, Democrats are spinning another false narrative, enlisting the media to bury 2000 Mules. However, 2000 Mules uses state-of-the-art technology to prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump. The same technology Democrats used to identify and falsely imprison people following January 6th.

What they use to prove the mules’ activity is geospatial and temporal data—amounting to a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings—between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6 in the battleground states of Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas prove it. The election intelligence organization True The Vote gathered the data surrounding ballot drop boxes in targe ands well as UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities.

Comparing those pings with close circuit surveillance video of the drop boxes, provides damning evidence of a coordinated illegal ballot trafficking operation across critical swing states. Every person that shoved illegal ballots into boxes where mules, such as you would find trafficking drugs for a criminal cartel, for the Democrat party.

“Without free and fair elections, we are not a democracy, we are a criminal cartel masquerading as a democracy,” D’Souza argues in the movie.

Charlie Kirk, TPUSA founder, conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager, conservative commentator Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Christian author and talk show host Eric Metaxas, and conservative writer and talk show host Larry Elder are featured speaking about the election theft. True, this panel mostly thought something was odd about the election, but were unconvinced that there was enough evidence to pHowever, afterit. After seeing the data, every one of them is a true believer that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats.

The Democrats committed felony fraud. As a result, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were not elected to the White House.

The only question left is what Republicans and the curious media will do about it. Unfortunately for America, nothing I am afraid of. I hope Republicans in congress prove me wrong. The film 2000 Mules grossed more than $1 million in its first 12 hours of streaming. That’s a lot of voters seeing the proof in their living room. And voters will be looking for representatives that will stand up against this voter fraud.

Jacquie Kubin has visited the Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Land theme parks. But, for her money, she has always preferred Universal Studios in Orlando. But that is just an opinion.

