Rep. Jerry Nadler – A race baiting socialist? Maybe.

WASHINGTON: The people of both Illinois and Wisconsin might call Representative Jerry Nadler (D) New York a filthy race-baiting socialist. He would have a difficult time arguing he is not.

The reason is that Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler, who was the so-called “constitutional expert” on the team to impeach President Trump, called on the DOJ to review the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings for potential “hate crime” federal charges.

Like the perpetual idiot he is, he did so only AFTER Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent of all charges of murder in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

You may recall Rittenhouse was the young 17 year old chased by a convicted pedophile during the riots of Kenosha in the summer of 2020.





Several convicted felons attacked Rittenhouse and he rightfully defended himself in the city he loves, Kenosha. Because Kyle is a child of divorced parents he splits his time between his mother in Illinois and father in Wisconsin. Nadler picked up a two-for in his hatred column.

So is this scenario worthy of calling Nadler a filthy socialist?

No, of course not.

But this is:

Not long after the verdict came down on the Kyle Rittenhouse saga of Kenosha, Nadler exposed himself as the piece of Washington, D.C., political garbage he is. A young black man (Darrell Brooks) intentionally mowed down over 50 white people in a traditional Christmas Parade of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Six of those people have now perished.

But where is Rep. Jerry Nadler?

Where is he with his Federal charges of “hate crimes” for Milwaukee’s Darrell Brooks? Is he laying low because Brooks is a convicted black felon while Kyle Rittenhouse was an innocent white minor youth?

Is he trying to create racial tension using the hypocrisy of selective law enforcement? Does Brooks not match his socialist narrative?

Hey Jerry! Not to tell you how to do your job, being the constitutional scholar you are, but now would be the right time to bring Federal hate crime charges against Brooks, BEFORE he goes to trial!

Why?

Because his attack was against a largely white Christian audience participating in a traditional Christmas parade.

Waukesha is largely a white city, and county, in Wisconsin. The video shot of Darrell Brooks mowing down people in his SUV show his intent for a high body count. His social media was found to contain a large number of racist posts against white people.

Case in point:

A witness to the carnage of the Waukesha parade stated to police:

“The SUV drove in a zig-zag motion. It was like the SUV was trying to avoid vehicles, not people. There was no attempt made by the vehicle to stop, much less slow down.”

Another witness said he felt it was “His direct intent was to hit as many parade participants as possible.”

“Video shows Waukesha parade suspect, Darrell Brooks, getting arrested” – TMJ4 News

YouTube user “TheU2001 MIA” stated:

“Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes @YungLz at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack: ‘It sounds like the revolution has started,’ mentions hearing from a source who believes Darrell Brooks may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.”

Another YouTube user “F M” saying:

“The blame can be laid at the feet of the Marxist Milwaukee DA John Chisholm (D), he implemented these woke policies. Serious crimes stats have been spiking because of this idiocy. People need to understand the cause and effect of taking this path and how much it will cost Americans in the long run.”

Chisholm’s liberal policies on charging criminals and low bail are why Brooks was out on bail.

But what is perplexing is that the prior arrest is for trying to run over his child’s mother with that same vehicle. Chisholm’s office set his bail at only $1,000. Brooks has a decade of more than 15 arrests.

The mainstream news media also has blood on their hands in the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre.

Why do we say this? How many of you heard this from the news media?

Darrell Brooks was freed on bail twice in 2021 despite having an active sex crime warrant out on him in Nevada and claiming to be indigent, court records show. Credit goes to FOX News who was the ONLY one to report this as news.

Brooks has a long criminal record and history of conviction of various felony charges.

Brooks is registered in Nevada as a sex offender. The exact nature of his crime is not certain. Twitter sleuths have uncovered an old video of the 39-year-old, where he admits to being a child sex trafficker.

Brooks has been convicted on a number of criminal charges since 1999 including drug possession, obstructing an officer, and battery.

Charges against Brooks in Milwaukee courts are for resisting an officer (misdemeanor), felony bail jumping, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety (felony).

Additionally, Brooks rap sheet includes domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, and battery (both misdemeanors, also with domestic abuse assessments.)

A search on the Nevada sex offender registry shows the name of Darrell Edward Brooks where a photo matches that of the Waukesha Christmas Parade terrorist.

As mentioned previously on November 19, he posted a bail of $1000 in cash for a domestic violence charge where he used his vehicle as a weapon.

Brooks has been listed as a non-compliant, Tier 2 sex offender.

Tier 2 sex offenses are generally non-violent in nature but involve minors. Conviction in such an offense mandates the criminal register as a sex offender for at least 25 years including bi-annual verification.

In a 33-second viral video clip, Brooks explains how he came to be a ‘pedophile’. The alleged video is believed to be from 2016, as he mentions,

“Ten years ago, in 2006, I got a case from my oldest daughter’s mama. Yes, my baby mama.”

He reportedly went on to elaborate that he had consensual sex with her in Nevada without knowing that she was 16 years old at the time. Later, the police accused Brooks of actually being a pimp for the minor girl.

However, Brooks’ ends his video abruptly without people knowing the whole story.

In the Nevada registry, Brooks’s primary address is Reno, Washoe County, Nevada.

Darrell Brooks was also a YouTube Rapper who went by the name “MathBoi Fly”.

He just recently posted a video on his channel about the Kyle Rittenhouse’s Verdict. In the video, he is rapping in front of the exact red SUV in the parade assault.

“Darrell Brooks AKA MathBoi Fly Rap Video Using The Same Vehicle From The Christmas Massacre” –

Darrell Brooks is a 39-year old career criminal black racist.

He now adds six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. As well as numerous woundings and terrorism charges.

We, as Americans, need to demand people like Representative Jerry Nadler and Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm resign due to their gross incompetence. Think I am wrong?

Read this quote from John Chisholm. Then read it again.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into a treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody? You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.” John Chisholm in a 2007 interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Chisholm has blood on his hands and should now share a jail cell with Darrell Brooks. It is the right thing to do. It is the thing we must do to stop this socialist liberal madness in America. Chisholm aided and abetted a criminal in the commission of multiple acts of felony murder. He should be on trial criminally and civilly. From all those families his hubris has destroyed.

Jerry Nadler is a career politician Democrat who aided and abetted Darrell Brooks

The Democrat Party supports BLM and ANTIFA’s Bail Reform initiatives as well as “defund the police.” Ergo, Jerry Nadler and his party support Brooks release from jail to kill.

It is time to identify the Democrats, BLM, and ANTIFA for what they are, domestic terrorist organizations.

Author’s Aside:

My first year of marriage and high school teaching was in Sussex, Wisconsin, just north of Waukesha. I also taught college at night at Waukesha County Technical College in nearby Pewaukee. The people in this area of Wisconsin are some of the nicest people you could ever meet, anywhere.

If a person comes to them for food, clothing, or shelter, they help. They are truly color blind.

They deserved better than what they got in the elected and appointed political figures that made this scenario happen. My heart aches with theirs.

#####

