NAPLES, FL – On August 28, 1963, before a crowd of 250,000 people, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. On that day, King gave one of the most important speeches on human rights in America since Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg address.

Like Lincoln, Dr. King began speaking of scores of years; “Five score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today, signed the Emancipation Proclamation.” Then King continued speaking while weaving in references to America’s founding fathers, the Bible and the U.S. Constitution, while never losing track of plight of African-Americans.

His words were the beginning of righting the wrongs committed against citizens of this nation of all colors, but mostly the ‘Negros’ as he called African-Americans. At one point in his speech he said,

“I have a dream that one day down in Alabama,…little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”

After being urged to continue on with his dream for the future of America he extemporaneously said,





“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

It was a dream King would never see as an assassin took his life. Because of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s efforts, we fleetingly began to achieve his dream, even electing the first African-American President.

But then it all fell apart like a paper house in a hurricane.

Democrats, in an effort to retain power, are using division to control small groups of people to fight against each other, rather than trying to control all Americans. In doing so they created a divide larger than even they anticipated. Today we see ourselves divided by race, sex, gender, legal status, religion, education, income, politics, and so many other variables that they can’t all be listed because new victim groups rise up daily.

Today’s divisions are so pervasive that our national identity has vanished. Racial differences are so important on the left that simply stating that it is OK to be white is enough to be investigated by the FBI.

College classes, once the epicenter of the diversity of ideas and scholarship, now allow no independent thought, freedom of speech, nor tolerance of opposition to their politically correct draconian rules.

Dr. King predicted:

“If we are not careful, our colleges will produce a group of close-minded, unscientific, illogical propagandists, consumed with immoral acts. Be careful, brethren, be careful, teachers,”

Of course, that prediction has come true.

Progressive ideology is so radical that even Dr. Alveda King is ostracized by the left for her approval of President Trump on several of his policies. Yet Dr. King was only following the words of Dr. King when he said,

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”

President Ronald Reagan signed into law Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day as a federal holiday in 1983. Reagan realized the greatness of the man and his contribution to our nation. Dr. King fought against the laws dividing our nation by race. The “Jim Crow” laws enacted by southern Democrats to keep blacks inferior to whites.

Jim Crow laws were wrong, just as wrong as today’s laws passed making it a crime to live life-based on your religious convictions, and passed by Democratic legislators across this nation.





Dr. King’s answer to the ongoing injustice Democrats inflicts on African-Americans even today.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

Dr. King was a visionary who, like all the great philosophers, was able to dissect the time and make it relevant to all times. So this Monday, take time to remember the greatness of this idealist. Lift a glass to the ideal of one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.

If the guy or gal on the next barstool quizzes you why, be sure to tell them that if we followed his vision, our politics today would not be at the breaking point.

Fear not what that person may think of you, but remember some of Dr. King’s advice,