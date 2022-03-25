Refunding the police: A ‘surprise’ cure for America’s growing crime epidemic

MIAMI BEACH, FL — Miami Beach Police declared a state of emergency and put a five day curfew into effect. The immediate cause? A number of out-of-control spring break party goers. The resulting crime and chaos included several shootings that involved at least five victims. Subsequently, many of those same party goers surrounded police and injured several, without regard to the consequences of their actions.

Unfortunately, this latest dangerous and anti-social chaos has become symptomatic of today’s “defund and disrespect the police” mentality. Only one effective remedy remains for law enforcement personnel to rectify this malady. As they once did with consistent effectiveness, they need to kick some a _ _, arrest these criminals and put them on trial. So could refunding the police actually be the surprise cure for America’s ever-growing crime epidemic?

The decline and fall of American law and civilization

Some hearing about such this old-fashioned remedy to today’s crime problem may recoil in shock. They may even require a time-out in a safe space. But the only reason crime across America remains out of control today remains the lack of legal consequences for bad or dangerous behavior. That behavior includes attacks on police, both physical and via a legal system largely biased for years against effective law enforcement measures.

Politicians hellbent on destroying the traditions of America stand behind this decline and fall of America’s once proud legal systems. They have championed “defunding the police” while also encouraging the transformation of many felony crimes to misdemeanors. The latter move has encouraged the rise of mass-looting gangs and the resulting closure of stores badly needed in many impoverished urban neighborhoods. Refunding the police and restoring public order can provide a much-needed cure to our current American death-spiral.





The subsequent decline of safety and law enforcement in major US cities has become so bad that going to a gas station in Chicago somehow encourages the city’s current, brazen epidemic of carjackings. Chicago may be the poster-child for such lawlessness. But, in an even more depressing development, Chicago’s declining rule of law continues to spread to more cities and towns across the country. And that includes large metropolitan cities, their suburbs and even small towns and rural areas.

While attacks on police nationwide continue to skyrocket, serious crimes against average citizens have accelerated as well. Such crimes now occur so often that even far-left corporate icons like Amazon have begun to move their headquarters out of police-defunded Seattle and other major urban locales as well. But crime continues to grow by leaps and bounds with no end in sight.

Why is that so?

Because America has defunded and discouraged its shrinking police force, it has saddled our citizenry with an endless parade of far-left, Soros-funded prosecutors that refuse to enforce the laws on the books. That creates an atmosphere where criminals no longer fear the consequences of their actions. Today, in fact, in many major urban areas there are effectively no consequences for committing all manner of crimes.

Daily we read about murderers being released on bond only to commit more crimes, sometimes on the very day they’re released without needing to post bond. This perversion of our laws remains an ongoing problem across this nation. Rather than deterring crime, this emboldens criminals to act again. But far-left politicians just can’t follow the dots. They cannot see that their policies have created the perfect storm of crime.

History shows that backing up and refunding the police empowers them stop crime

America’s growing death-spiral of crime leads many citizens to think they are experiencing the worst period of American history. But they would be wrong. We have only to look back at the 1970s to see what out-of-control crime really looks like. Likewise, to see how we cured this problem the last time, we only need to look at the 1980s. Under the Reagan Adminisration, the nation’s cities, mayors and police learned how to handle the problem.

Crime in the 1970s and 1990s was actually higher than what we see now. In both cases, the upsurge in crime resulted from social upheaval accompanied by Democrat presidents that effectively supported the lawlessness for purely political reasons. In the 70s, we endured President Jimmy Carter. Carter set the tone for the nation’s law enforcement decline by giving amnesty to Vietnam War protesters who fled to Canada and elsewhere to avoid being arrested for violating the laws in America. Specifically, they fled the country to escape the military draft.

Lawless administrations encourage lawless legislators and citizens as well

Similarly, in the 1990s, one of those draft-dodgers, Bill Clinton, occupied the White House. During the entire eight years of his Democrat administration, he became mired in one criminal investigation after another. All of his own making. Clinton, in fact, holds the dubious record as the only president in office ever convicted of committing a felony. In this case, committing perjury. In other words, lying to the court. It was at that point that America’s embedded leftists learned they could flout the law so long as they controlled the legal levers of institutional Washington. This growing, high-level lawlessness set the current leftist tilt of accepting criminal behavior that sent our current crime numbers spiraling out of control.

Contrast them, who treated police as the problem because they checked their criminal tendencies, with Ronald Reagan, who respected police, and we see the differences in the numbers of crimes committed under him compared to the Democrats. The 1980s proved a welcome respite from the horrendous crime waves under Democrats.

But not all Republicans treated police with enough respect to keep criminals in check. George H.W. Bush pandered to black criminals in California by putting police officers on trial for violation of civil rights after they were found not guilty of the same crimes in a state court. In doing so he paved the way for Clinton’s election and acceptance of criminal behavior. Of course, that set into motion the second highest crime wave in American history.

Which brings to today

But in Barack Obama, we somehow elected a president who opening held America’s police in contempt. He showed his hand not long after he took the oath of office in January 2009. His attack against Sgt. James Crowley of the Cambridge Massachusetts Police Department. Without evidence, Obama thoughtlessly condemned the lawful arrest of a black man who refused to identify himself, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. This deliberately offensive act set in motion his administration’s ongoing criticism of all police. But amazingly, every time he opened his mouth to condemn the police, facts later proved he was consistently wrong. For example, who can faiul to recall Obama’s thoughtless declaration, “If I had a son he would look like Trayvon (Martin). Not long thereafter, Martin was judged to be the aggressor in the attack that lead to his own death.

And how can we forget about the case of the late Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri? Once again, Obama and his equally prejudiced Attorney General, Eric Holder, alleged that this poor, defenseless black man who supposedly held up his hands to surrender to a policeman, who subsequently murdered him. But the alleged “surrender” of the highly aggressive 6’4″ 210 lb. Brown turned out to have been a brutal attack by by Brown on that officer. Brown began beating on the officer and attempted to steal his gun. At which point, the officer managed to regain control of the gun and kill Brown, clearly out of self-defense. Yet, the Obama Administration’s falsifications set the stage for today’s ongoing black versus white crisis, one that exploded in 2020 in the controversial case of George Floyd.

Crime continues to spiral out of control

Subsequent Democrat reactions to the fate of violent black criminals like George Floyd has catapulted the nation into where we are today. Crime now increases so fast that you take your life into your hands just trying to fill up your gas tank. Even here, some empowered criminal who thinks he should own your car, your virtue, or your wallet. 6’4″ 210 lb. is increasingly likely to get a pass for such a crime.

The good news is that refunding the police can change everything in months

The only thing needed to reverse course on our growing crime wave is to unleash our law enforcement organizations. Primarily by refunding the police. Give them back the authority necessary to confront criminals, arrest them, and see those arrested receive the justice that they deserve. To do so will take backing police actions. Arresting someone who doesn’t want to be arrested means putting your hands on them, and physically taking them into custody. That becomes violent more often than not.

Today’s misguided youth abhor violence by police, yet cheer it on when their own perpetrate that violence. As Antifa / BLM have for so long. It means arresting those who interfere with that arrest. Yes, those flash mobs of blacks, Antifa and BLM that rush police trying to do their jobs need to be arrested and held accountable for their actions.

Instead of police de-escalating, they need to confront. And when confrontation leads to arrests it means getting physical with those who do not want to go to jail. When someone resists arrest, you don’t simply back off because he/she might be some protected minority, you continue to escalate until that subject is under your control. That means kicking some arse. And that is how you end the crime wave that we are facing. It’s not rocket science, unless you are a Democrat or progressive. And then it seems to be beyond the bounds of their intellect. Once criminals feel the hand of justice, most of the rampant criminality retreats until manageable numbers again are the norm.

It’s high time to start refunding the police.

Headline image: Cartoon by Branco. Reproduced with permission and by arrangement with Comically Incorrect.