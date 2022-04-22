Reese Research asks “What is the agenda behind transgenderism?”

WASHINGTON: Many Americans are sitting back pondering; What is up with all this business of wokeism and deviant sexuality, transgenderism in our public schools? People raised in a religious faith might have some clue. But even they are dazed and confused with the rapidity of the transgender agenda’s advance.

Greg Reese’s podcast “Reese Research” recently began explaining the hidden agenda behind the transgender agenda as well as tying it into how it applies to people raised in religious faith. But what is very interesting is what he believes the end game to be.

Reese is a captivating journalist for people wanting to see and hear the simple truth. He opens one of his latest segments titled “The Real Agenda Behind Transgenderism” with this passage:

“If you are dumbfounded by the motivation to systemically seduce all children into thinking that they can change what sex they are, then it is because you are a more balanced human being. And if you think tricking a child into believing they were born an accident is evil, then you are likely a person who believes in God, spirit, or love-whichever word you are more comfortable with.”

Reese identifies the three categories of people when it comes to belief in God:





The Faithful

The Agnostic

The Atheist

He reminds us of the faithful’s belief in God while the atheist does not.

Reese then goes on to give us a lesson about Rudolf Steiner relative to his observation of the two types of evil in the hearts of man:

The Luciferic

The Ahrimanic

In his book titled “The Incarnation of Ahriman: The Embodiment of Evil on Earth,” he explains Luciferic is the evil that wants to be free of the laws of nature. On the other hand, Ahrimanic followers wish to control the laws of nature. b

Reese states that,

“While the Satanist believes in God and the materialist may not, they both want to dismantle nature and control it.”

A recent example of Satanism exposed on The David Zublick Channel:

A recent example of materialism exposed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) related to their recent meeting onMarch 29 and 30:

“NWO World Government Summit 2022 Livestream: Day 1” (Are we ready for new world order?)

Klaus Schwab of the WEF and professor of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Yuval Noah Harari.

Dr. Harari wants to digitally hack human beings with his own version of “intelligent design,” not that of God. But, as Reese correctly concludes after the clip, people like Dr. Harari want to “play God.”

Reese states that the number one enemy of these elites is women as women conceive new life. For those who might be raising an eyebrow now thinking Reese is now going tinfoil hat conspiracy theory crazy, he punctuates his statement with this:

“California is introducing a bill that will allow mothers to kill their babies up to 7 days after birth. Completely demoralizing what it means to mother a child.” – (California Abortion bill could Legalize Infanticide for Weeks, Months, or even Years after Birth)

More evidence of the Satanism of our political leaders in bed with the news media came out after this bill was introduced.

They immediately respond saying, “The proposed California State Assembly Bill 2223 has been misinterpreted. The bill doesn’t legalize killing babies after birth.”

But actually, it does.

According to California State Assembly representative, Buffy Wicks, the bill ensures parents are not “investigated, persecuted, or incarcerated for ending a pregnancy or experiencing pregnancy loss.”

The language in the California bill 2223 causing concern reads:

“Notwithstanding any other law, a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty, or otherwise deprived of their rights, based on their actions or omissions with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.”

Reese says the ultimate goal of the Satanists and Materialists is moving from transgenderism to transhumanism, whereby parents will be replaced by “The State.”

To dismantle nature and allow the elite psychopaths to play god.

Reese seems shocked about how people have out into the open with their intentions to attack our children from birth through childhood.

He labels these people as “insane,” and rightly so.

One has to ask if New World Order globalists without children if they have any idea how devoted most parents of the world are to their children?

One must wonder if these insane psychopaths have deathwish about to be met?

It would be highly advisable for these people to stand down right now.

It would be highly advisable for them to consider the words of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy before making their next move.

“Our children are our legacy. If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do matters very much.”

In 1995, there was a dark movie titled “Virtuosity” that introduced me to the term “Transhumanism – the uploading/downloading of “human consciousness” by nanobot technology to modify/create synthetic items like humanoids.”

The con was to promise followers this would give them the power to become anything they could imagine and live forever.

The unspoken downside was it would give the Elites pushing the buttons the ability to reprogram each individual, control them and/or shut them down like we do any other electronic remote device now.

Creepy stuff when life imitates art, right?

The full movie is on YouTube.

