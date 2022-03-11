WASHINGTON: A humorous and interesting meme pictures a hand holding the charger cord of an electric vehicle with a caption that read, “Even at 5 dollars a gallon, driving a gas vehicle is still cheaper than driving an electric vehicle.” The joke here is it costs money to charge electric vehicles while parked which everybody knows. What everybody does not know is when the battery packs need to be replaced in four or five years’ time, those battery packs can cost 25-35% of the purchase price of the electric vehicle. Another thing people do not know is many forms of “green vehicles” get government subsidies in the form of taxpayer dollars for manufacturers to make them. Without the subsidies, which you pay for, those electric vehicles would cost much more than what consumers pay at retail.

So well-intentioned liberal progressives being ignorant are always a source of humor to the majority of the rest of us. However, if gas prices remain high, none of us will be laughing anymore.

High consumer transportation costs will cause a domino effect on our economy at a certain trigger point.

We are now entering unchartered territory, so nobody can really say when, but that domino effect will happen. First people will lose faith in our government and leaders, which is already happening. Then a recession of our economy will commence. (Four Important Signs A Recession May Be Imminent)

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth as measured by a country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Gross domestic product (GDP) represents the sum of value added by all its producers.

There are many reasons an economic recession can occur but here are 12 of the most commonly accepted ones:

Loss of Confidence in Investment and the Economy – consumers stop buying and move into a defensive mode. Panic sets in as faith is lost and we “tighten our belts.” Manufacturing Orders Slow Down – a good early predictor of a recession is a decline in manufacturing orders.

Many people fail to understand how important making things is to our economy but it really is! For example in October 2006, long before the 2008 recession hit, orders for durable goods began falling as a precursor of what was to come.

High-Interest Rates – the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to protect the value of the almighty American dollar. A Stock Market Crash – a loss of public confidence can create a drain of capital out of businesses investments. Falling Housing Prices and Sales – if people lack the required down payment for a property, they cannot transition from rental properties to homeownership. Deregulation – capitalists believe in healthy competition but some safeguards are needed at times.

When laws on loan-to-value ratios that stop people from buying things without equity such as stocks and homes are removed, problems can come. The stock market crash of 1929 and the Subprime Home Loan debacle of 2008 are two good examples.

Poor Business Management – bad business practices can trigger a recession.

The savings and loans crisis of 1990 caused a recession after more than 1,000 banks, with assets of $500 billion, failed as a result of land flips, questionable loans, and illegal activities.

Wage/Price Controls – when wages and prices are frozen by government intervention to cool inflation employers can resort to other means to stay afloat such as laying off the less essential to give bonuses to those more essential.

This only led to a recession one time after President Richard Nixon froze wages and prices to stop inflation in 1971. Employers resorted to laying off workers as they weren’t allowed to reduce wages.

Thereafter demand for goods fell because families had lower incomes. Since companies couldn’t reduce retail prices they laid off even more workers, which led to the 1973 recession.

Post-War Slowdowns – the old adage that “war is big business” is proven true as defense contractors create jobs that pump purchasing dollars for goods and services into the economy. Evidence of this happened in both 1945, 1953, and again in 1973. Credit Crunches – when hedge funds are heavily invested in collateralized debt obligations, and banks are in a similar over-invested condition they stop lending to each other which creates a massive credit crunch.

An example of this happened in 2008 when Bear Stearns announced losses due to the collapse of two hedge funds it had owned.

11. Asset Bubbles Burst – this occurs when the prices of investments such as precious metals, stocks, or housing become inflated beyond their sustainable value.

12. Deflation – reductions in the value of goods and services being sold can lead to the behavior of people waiting to buy until prices go even lower.

One of the dangers of fake news or misinformation is that it destroys people’s faith.

Destruction of faith can topple great nations. President Trump understood this. He was America’s biggest cheerleader and spoke words of truth but also faith, hope, and love.

Here is an example of how misinformation could wrongfully induce panic:

Before Russia invaded Ukraine it was publically held by many economists that we purchase only about 1% of our crude oil from Russia. Now, as gas prices have raised at an unprecedented rate at the pump, the news tells us that number is anywhere from 4-10%. So which is it? The truth of the matter is the number is probably closer to 1% than 10% and whoever is pushing the false narrative is looking to provide Big Oil justification for their illegal price gouging at the pump. And that would be Biden via his spox Psaki.

Another very interesting aspect of the oil industry is it uses the economic law of supply and demand to profit from its market.

If they lower the supply, demand goes up so they can artificially raise prices as well. If consumers counter that move by driving less or finding alternative modes of transportation, demand goes down so prices have to come back down due to the shelf life of their already produced products sitting waiting in storage tanks both above and below ground.

While we can see how the dominoes can begin to fall leading to a recession due to too high transportation costs, there is a more immediate concern to be discussed.

Every gallon of gas we purchase has a tax added to it to maintain the transportation system from infrastructure to services.

The Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) money does everything from building and repairing roads to providing our first responder’s vehicles.

When people drive less and purchase less fuel, this source of the revenue goes down for our municipalities and states. That is a big problem as their budgets are set yearly and you can bet none of them saw this happening in 2022!

Another aspect that is interesting about MFT money is this:

Some Americans feel Joe Biden is willfully trying to push people of gas-engine vehicles to electric vehicles because of the clowns in the “New Green Deal” circus to save the climate. If this is true, this shows the stupidity of progressive liberal Democrats in this nation as the logical question comes up:

What are we going to do to replace that lost Motor Fuel Tax money if everybody switches from gas to electric vehicles?

Illinois, one of the few blue Democrat-held states of the nation, offers a perfect example of this blue level of stupid.

In 2021 the Illinois legislature approved a $45 billion transportation bill to help improve the state’s infrastructure. That bill included a $100 tax on electric vehicles (EVs) which was supposed to be $1,000 but because climate change folks pissed and moaned loud enough, it was reduced to just $100.

If that does not make you mad, that same bill doubled the state gas tax from 19 to 38 cents. So after you drive your gas engine vehicle 263 gallons worth of gas in Illinois you have equaled the road tax on that Illinois EV. When you consider average America uses 562 gallons a year, you have paid that EV tax share twice in just a year! So if Democrats are supposed to be the party against discrimination and for equality, how is this fair?

By the way, the Illinois EV tax does not apply to hybrid vehicles even though they are partially electric.

As more and more Illinoisans consider shifting from gas to electric vehicles, Illinois roads will go more and more to hell as there will be a deficit in Illinois MFT money due to the short-sighted thinking of Illinois Democrats.

If Illinois does not vote red in November of 2022, and you come to visit this state, buckle up, it is going to be a bumpy ride!

