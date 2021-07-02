Radical Muslim stabs Boston Chabad Rabbi; Democrats, liberals stay silent

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 — Gaza Strip violence has come to America. In Boston, Chabad Rabbi Shlomo Noginksky was repeatedly stabbed on Thursday in broad daylight. Rabbi Noginsky was hospitalized but is expected to survive the brutal attack. The attacker was a 24-year-old radicalized Muslim named Khaled Awad. The motive was radical Islam and its central tenet of Jew-hatred.

The response to a radicalized Muslim trying to murder a Jew in broad daylight was met with mostly stone-cold silence. Nearly 24 hours after the attack, virtually none of the main Democrats in government or liberals in media had anything to say or ask.

Neither Joe Biden and or Kamala Harris said anything.

Harris is married to a Jewish man, Doug Emhoff. He had no comment. In his morning press conference, Biden ignored the stabbing altogether. The media reporters asked him about everything from Afghanistan to Covid vaccinations and ignored the stabbing of Rabbi Noginsky

The two Muslim members of Congress, who have a history of anti-Jewish comments, were silent.

Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis and Rashida Tlaib of Detroit said nothing. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has an opinion on everything, had nothing to say.





Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey had no comment about a brutal attempted murder in his home state. He had remarks about climate change.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was born Jewish, but he has a history of loudly standing up for everyone except Jews. He issued a Tweet on Friday stating that the greatest existential threat the world faces is climate change. He did not mention the stabbing of Rabbi Noginsky at all.

White House press spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not mention the stabbing in her daily press conference with reporters.

The leftist activist reporters who obsess over racial, ethnic, and climate justice did not ask a single question about the stabbing.

Although Jews are the tiniest of minorities, leftists continue to see them as white oppressors rather than historically oppressed people.

Black Lives Matter, an organization with strong anti-Semitic leanings, had nothing to say about an attack on a Jew. White liberals including Jewish liberals with obsession over solidarity support for BLM still fail to notice that the solidarity reciprocal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said nothing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was born Jewish and worships media attention, stayed silent. He is terrified of a primary challenge from AOC or another leftist hostile to Israel and other Jewish issues.

Facebook spent Thursday harassing conservatives by spamming them with messages about extremists. The extremists were all described as conservatives themselves. Mark Zuckerberg, who was born Jewish himself, does not list radical Islam as an extremist threat.

There was one person who did offer a comment.

Massachusetts Senator Liz Warren condemned the attack and anti-Semitism. Her remarks were better than nothing but still lacking. She did not mention radical Islam.

Anyone can take a stand against hate, although even that is sometimes too much to ask from the anti-Jewish contingent in Congress and the media. Calling out hate is useless without explicitly condemning the people committing the hate. The left focuses on white supremacy, which to them is every caucasian in a Trump MAGA hat. They equate every problem to either systemic racism, climate change, or the January 6th trespassing incidents. Ignoring anything not fitting their ideological narrative.

The attack on Rabbi Noginsky was not just a random attack.

It was a continuation of a clear pattern of violent attacks committed against non-Muslims by radicalized Muslims. This pattern started with the murder of Jews at the Munich 1972 Olympics by Arab terrorists claiming to be Palestinians. The pattern continued with the attacks of September 11, 2001. Further attacks by Islamists were carried out in Bali, Madrid, London, and Paris.

The attacks continued in the United States, from Fort Hood, Texas to San Bernardino, California. There was even an Islamist attack in Boston in the form of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Breaking news out of Boston – a Chabad Rabbi has been stabbed. pic.twitter.com/1T9KYHbzCM — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) July 1, 2021

Despite clear anti-Semitic patterns, liberals deliberately refuse to connect the dots.

This is partially due to a politically correct fear of offending Islam and in part due to leftists sharing the Islamist hatred of Western culture. This inevitably leads to hatred of Jews and Israel, which represents the Western culture in the Middle East. The leftist ideology that obsesses with root causes of violence against blacks deliberately ignores the root causes of violence against Jews. This ideological bigotry is far from accidental.

Even many liberal Jewish organizations are staying silent. Frequently more committed to liberalism than Judaism, they often see Chabad Rabbis as right-wing religious extremists rather than preachers of Godly Torah values. Criticizing radical Islam goes against their liberal politics. These liberal Jewish organizations will show solidarity with every marginalized and abused community except for Jews.

They will not be marching in the streets or demanding political action on behalf of religious Jews.

All lives matter, until they don’t

Black and white lives matter. Police lives matter. Jewish lives matter. Rabbi Moginsky’s life matters.

Religious Jews have every right to practice Torah Judaism without fear. Understanding this requires loudly condemning the people committing these murders. They are Islamists, the definitional term for radicalized Muslims. Calling out radical Islam is not an attack on one billion people or an entire religion.

It is an accurate criticism of a genocidal ideology based on religious fanatics practicing a virulent strain of Islam.

These attacks on Jews and other non-Muslims “infidels’ will not stop until radical Islam is forcefully dealt with.

A good start would be for Democrats and their leftist media enablers to stop deliberately silencing the truth. Radical Muslim’s war on Jews exists.

The silence was deafening during the Holocaust, where some top Muslim leaders collaborated with the Nazis to rid the world of Jews. 80 years after the worst evil atrocities the world has ever experienced, the silence is deafening again. A Jew is nearly murdered, and the American left stays stone-cold silent.

NEVER AGAIN! I’m Yisroel, Chai!