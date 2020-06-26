Racists, BLM, dog whistles, third parties and garage-door nooses

WASHINGTON — It seems every American is on edge at the idea of being tagged a racist. People in Hollywood, on ruling corporate boards, sports franchises and in positions of political power – on the left and right – are dropping to their knees at the mere mention of Black Lives Matter (BLM). And every historical figure that does not measure up to BLM’s rigid, revolutionary precepts must be erased from the book of life. America apparently abounds with racists.

The moral code governing the BLM movement isn’t one any kneeling man or woman will ever measure up to. Just ask weepily woke Jimmy Kimmel.

But you can bet your bottom dollar brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans won’t walk the PC plank for wearing whiteface in the 2004 movie “White Chicks.” That film, you see, was all done in good, clean fun. Right?

If there is any good news to come of all this, it’s the diminishing significance of the politically-charged epithet, “You’re a racist!”





If everyone is a racist, then no one is.

The end of history?

We often hear the argument that America left systemic racism in the past with the election of Barack Hussein Obama as president of the United States. But despite this, we still need to deal with those who can’t let go of our checkered past.

Take Joe Biden, for instance. He described fellow Democratic presidential candidate Obama in terms familiar to those hailing from the Antebellum South. According to Biden, Obama was…

“… the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

A shaky endorsement

Obama’s recent, belated endorsement of his racist former running mate expressed his own skepticism concerning the viability of the candidate’s presidential chances. The former chief executive implored Democrats to feel “a sense of urgency” and vote for this old, inarticulate, dull, and less-than-storybook white man.

But one man isn’t having any of this.

BLM: “A party of our own”

Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder Robert Johnson says it’s time black Americans abandon the party of slavery and Jim Crow and form a third party that better expresses the views and goals of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joe Biden’s assertion during a radio interview triggered Johnson’s outrage. Speaking to a predominantly African-American audience, Biden insisted “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for me.

Subsequently, in an interview with Fox News, Johnson said:

“That’s the biggest turn off I’ve heard from a politician in a long time… To have that mindset, you must have the attitude the we, black Americans, we own you. We can take you for granted… that, to me shows you that black Americans are an appendage of a [Democratic] party.”





In a letter to the leadership of Black Lives Matter, Johnson wrote:

“Black Lives Matter, by establishing an independent political party can become a force dedicated to advancing the permanent interest of 40 million Black Americans in this country. BLM is endowed with the hope and confidence of youth, fortified with the knowledge of what is wrong and what must be made right.”

You’re all mine

Joe Biden was clearly projecting when he told a black audience in August of 2012 that Republicans would “put you all back in chains.” But Biden clearly believes the ideological chains binding African-Americans lead to him and the Democratic Party. The problem is, those chains are theirs for the yanking.

Biden’s statements on race, you would think, fall under what California Representative Maxine Waters calls “dog-whistle” politics.

Hearing the racist dog-whistle

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace recently heard that whistle’s shrill report after seeing what he thought was a hangman’s noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage. That alleged noose triggered grim rememberings of bygone days when Southern Democrats lynched blacks simply yearning to have free and independent lives like everyone else.

But after this alleged racist incident, it took an investigation by a total of 15 FBI special agents to discover that the “noose” in question was simply a garage door pull. It was simply a makeshift handle personnel used to lift that door for at least one year. Just like the one many Americans of all races have attached to their own non-electronic garage doors

Hopefully, this NASCAR “noose caper” and its sublimely weird conclusion can serve to propel us toward that miraculous day in the future. The day when decent Americans, black and white, finally ignore the race-baiting cranks and permanently remove the race card from the deck.

Then we can all get on with the important business of living.

Top Image: Woman holds Black Lives Matter sign at protest. Photo: John Lucia via Creative Commons.