Race Bait Pass: Biden calls Satchel Paige ‘great negro’: Why It Matters

WASHINGTON: Somewhere in an American African American Biden voter’s home, buyer’s remorse should be haunting them. Does Biden get another Race Pass for calling Baseball legend Satchel Paige a ‘Great Negro’ during his Veteran’s Day speech?

At least 30 plus million Biden black voters and millions of fair-minded White voters have to be asking how much race-baiting is too much. Or, maybe being told, “Your not black if you don’t vote for him in 2020, was a bridge too far for America. But Uncle Joe still got a voter race pass by many blacks. So is Biden’s remark just a so-called gaffe, according to Fox News?

“What’s scary in life is not what people know (or don’t know), but what they know that ain’t so.” – Satchel Paige

Biden’s race marginalization history matter to America’s future in 2022 and beyond.

Racist Joe’ protected by Jim Clyburn, Maxine Waters, and LeBron James?



Here is a recent reminder of Biden being good ole’ Joe who gets away with race bait ethnic assassination. In August, during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing, President Biden introduced his African-American Senior Adviser, Cedric Richmond, as “boy.” That should have been a mike drop moment. Instead, black so-called civil rights leaders and the mainstream media let Joe get away with this. Why should Joe care when he has gotten the Race Pass for racist slurs his entire political career.





In truth, Biden has always been a gaffe machine for decades, and black congressional leaders know it.

Do you ever wonder whether it is Biden’s entertaining gleam in his eye that somehow bewitches these black congressional leaders like Representative Jim Clyburn (D–SC 6th District) to nearly weep when endorsing the oldster? He considered Biden the best that America had to offer as a president. The Washington Post reported Biden smiled eagerly as the South Carolina congressman publicly lent his political capital to Biden, saying: “We know Joe. But more importantly, Joe knows us.”

The real question is, which “us” is Clyburn referring to?

The “Negro us” or the “You Ain’t Black” us.

Congressman, did you really know Joe? Or was it an arranged political marriage between a dutiful political field handler? You fill in the blank?

Clyburn and his long-timer liberal useful tool, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, have been remarkably silent. It’s like when Joe Biden utters racist unhinged outbursts; they are quieter than a runaway slave with Harriet Tubman on the Underground Railroad.

Some may say it is Clyburn and Waters’ prerogative to remain silent

Continuing to take their steady diet of race-baiting chill pills accompanied with a Biden “You Ain’t Black” lack of dignity chaser. Maybe bad habits like accepting plantation politics for big paydays are hard to shake loose.

So Satchel Paige being called a ‘great Negro’ by Biden would be fine to them when dignity and Biden’s racist utterances history does not matter.

Yet, black “leaders” behavior is not new or relegated to just those two liberal democrat political field hands.

Civil rights leaders like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton have created an entire profitable Race Pass and Race Bait Card empire for decades. As Satchel Paige was wrapping up his 40-year career and entering the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971, Jesse Jackson and, ten years later, Al Sharpton were building ‘Race Bait Cards R’ Us” financial paydays.

Manufacturing race hate is good for liberals, so it does not matter to them when Biden steps over the line once, twice, or twenty times. Even civil rights organizations like the NAACP and National Urban League have never uttered a single word to call Biden out on his racist comments. Then, of course, there is the sports world, where Satchel Paige rose to superstardom. But, unfortunately, superstars like LeBron James will predictably remain silent.

Why would Superstar LeBron James defend Satchel Paige but remain silent on Chinese sneaker slave labor?

Then, of course, there is Cleveland area-born LeBron James. Would he stand up to Satchel Paige, another Cleveland superstar legend? After all, Paige not only pitched the Cleveland Indians into the World Series in 1948, but he was key in their win, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Would LeBron give “C’mon Man Biden a Race Pass, over Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige, who made history when he entered the Hall of Fame in 1971?

“King James” may be the ruler of basketball world mega salaries…

However, Lebron comes up morally bankrupt when standing up to the Chinese. The Chinese using slave labor to make Lebron’s basketball sneakers.

James is infamous for calling out other liberal-approved targets like 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who cried at his murder trial. (LeBron James calls out Kyle Rittenhouse for crying at trial: ‘Man knock it off’)

The self-absorbed Los Angeles Lakers star “retweeted” a USA TODAY clip captioned: “Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears at his murder trial while on the witness stand as he described the events of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.”

James responded in his characteristically callous tone, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some Lemonheads before walking into court,” adding “crying laughing” emojis, Yahoo reports. But, of course, no one ever accused James of possessing true class in displaying human unbiased compassion.

In April, James tweeted out another race-baiting rant. WKYC tweeted a racially insensitive threat to a white police officer whom many would consider a hero for saving a young 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio, black girl’s life. LeBron posted a tweet with a picture of the officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant with the caption ‘You’re Next’”

Then there is the matter of LeBron’s selective morality.

Lebron staying silent and cashing in tens of millions in profits from Nike and related Uyghurs slave labor sneaker sales.

The New York Post reported that Nike and its basketball millionaire social justice warriors’ outrage ends at the U.S. shoreline. It appears that opposition to imagine “systematic racism” is in vogue unless it messes with the bank account.

The New York Post posed the question,

“Why do you have your shoes made by an oppressive, morally bankrupt regime? China is the ugly poster child, the living exemplar, for all of the evils that you are so quick to condemn America for.?”

No answer from King James. Because it appears that James knows when the Chinese say speak you speak. Furthermore, be silent when you are told to be silent. For instance, James, in typical uninformed fashion, decided to chastise the Taiwan freedom movement in 2019. His uninformed remarks proved he possessed zero understanding of or concern for their legal right to protest.

According to the Taiwan News, James focused on harming the NBA players and their payday if the protests continued.

James admonished the short tweet by Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong protesters.

“James double dribbled into the controversy by giving reporters his ill-conceived take on the matter Monday night (Oct. 14) before a game in Los Angeles. James, a champion of social injustice issues in his own country, was oddly tone-deaf to the suffering of Hong Kong citizens fighting for their rights promised under the Basic Law.”

Highlighting James’ obvious naivety, Taiwan News added, it was

“An odd comment. Given that the original tweet was directed at millions of protesters in Hong Kong suffering daily atrocities inflicted by a government hand-picked by Beijing.”

Can anyone out there in Laker Land or Cleveland spell hypocrite. In 2018, just a year earlier, James tweeted on MLK’s birthday, “-Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere- Our Lives Begin To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter- #ThankYouMLK50. James should modify that tweet to say, “Injustice is a threat anywhere except where I get my payday from.”

“Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.” ~ Satchel Paige

How do black parents explain Biden’s destructive race-baiting to their children?

Black parents have to begin demystifying black leaders who stand on the sidelines silent while liberals like Biden marginalize black people. If LaBron is silent, then tell your children that cowards exist at all levels of society and should be ignored. It is also important to teach them that true provable factual history and true provable facts and provable actions matter. The following is a small sample of Biden’s public racist comments from Tim Murtaugh from the Heritage Foundation that black parents need to explain to their children.

These are some more defining examples of Biden’s 50 years of a highly unrepentant racist character.

Confusing the black World War II fighter pilots with a governmental study of black syphilitic men, Biden said, “They are used to being experimented on—the Tuskegee Airmen and others.”

In May 2020, on Charlamagne Tha God’s radio show, Biden quipped to the largely black radio audience that if they didn’t know whether to vote for him or Trump, then “ you ain’t black! ”

Three months later, Biden lectured a group of black and Hispanic journalists that “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community i s an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

In 2010, Biden eulogized Robert Byrd, a former Exalted Cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, as “one of my mentors.”

Biden Refers to Baseball Legend Satchel Paige as ‘Great Negro at The Time’ During Speech: The Hill: Nov 12, 2021

“Whenever men and women straighten their backs up, they are going somewhere, because a man can’t ride your back unless it is bent” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

All Mothers and Fathers must refuse to be Biden Canceled.

Bible verse: Genesis 1:27:” So God created man in His own image; in the image of God, He created him; male and female He created them.”

The Race Pass only works when Americans continue to allow or excuse people like Joe Biden. People who exhibit racially insensitive remarks, and yet no one calls them out. Equality in America is cherished and not canceled by indifference, ignorance, or habitual racist behavior. Rev. King’s dream of a color-blind America is crucial if the nation survives as a free nation.

Biden’s insensitive ‘Joke’ about Satchel Paige is not a joke.

Particularly to millions of black youth being told “You ain’t black.”

It was not a joke in 1977 when he fought school integration and stressed then, “my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle,” reported the Business Insider. Biden’s letters reveal he resisted desegregation and really didn’t want blacks in white schools. Biden actually built his political career around school segregation. Just ask Kamala Harris, or Senator Byrd, whom Biden eulogized at his 2010 funeral and warmly remembered.

It was not a joke when Joe Biden characterized state-mandated school integration as “the most racist concept you can come up with,” defending school segregation as a matter of “black pride.” Now that’s some trolling level-10 political spin, right there. And don’t forget that in 1993, Civil-Rights-challenged Joe called African-American felons.

Biden wanted to cancel educational freedom because he called black children kids who lived in a jungle.

In the 1970s and every year before and since, Black mothers and fathers in America did not see their children as “less than” Joe Biden’s. Yet, Biden did, and he sided with avowed Democrat racist senators to block black educational opportunities. All parents know their children have God-given values. The NAACP2021: National Association for the Advancement of Canceled People believe that “No person or president should ever be allowed to take that away a person’s value or marginalize it with race-baiting and race-hating names.”

“Not to be cheered by praise, not to be grieved by blame, but to know thoroughly one’s own virtues or powers are the characteristics of an excellent man.” – Satchel Paige.

In 2022, demands that democrats show the same outrage Harris did on the presidential debate stage in 2019. She told the truth about “Biden’s racist anti-black educational opportunity history in the 1970s.”

Is silence betrayal if Americans and especially parents remain silent any time Biden or anyone else uses racist labels. Take a page from Satchel Paige and stand up for your pride.

“When they treat you bad, you just got to take care of your pride, no matter what.” – Satchel Paige.

*******************

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM, and Antifa do not want you to read.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.