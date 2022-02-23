Putin’s Ukraine annexation apes Hitler in Czechoslovakia in 1938

Anyone reading this will have heard about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his actions in Ukraine. In the words of Yogi Berra, it’s déjà vu all over again. History repeats itself. The year is 1938, and the subject at that time was the Sudetenland, an ethnically German part of Czechoslovakia.

Ethnic Germans historically inhabited the Sudetenland. However, it was made part of the state of Czechoslovakia in 1919 after World War I by the Treaty of St. Germain. In the 1930s, the Sudeten Germans, being badly treated by the Czech ruling majority, increasingly sided with the National Socialists in Germany. They agreed with Nazi propaganda and began demonstrating to become part of Germany.

A conference held in Munich between Germany, Italy, Great Britain, and France reached an agreement on September 30, 1938, that permitted the German annexation of the Sudetenland.

Notice that Czechoslovakia was not a party to the agreement.





The hastily-called conference was at the Fuehrerbau building in Munich.

The agreement was announced at the top of the staircase in the atrium at the center of the building.

In this country, we’re more familiar with Prime Minister Chamberlain waving a piece of paper in the air and saying it represented peace in our time.

The U.S. Army occupied the building after the war and later returned it to the German government. Now it houses a music school.

After World War II, Czechoslovakia regained Sudetenland expelling most of the German inhabitants,

Czechs quickly repopulated the area.

Like Hitler in 1938, Putin justifies taking back Ukraine as ethnic Russians occupy the region.

However, unlike the Sudetenland, it is unclear whether the ethnic Russians want to be a part of Russia.

Nonetheless, like Hitler, Putin has revanchist ideas about restoring the glory of the Soviet empire. The weakness of Britain and France, of Chamberlain and Didier, allowed Hitler to advance. Likewise, Putin will not be deterred by the weakness of Biden and NATO.

And just as Hitler broke his agreement and took over all of Czechoslovakia, so will Putin take all of Ukraine.

Al Maurer is a political scientist and founder of The Voice of Liberty. He writes on topics of limited government and individual rights.

