WASHINGTON: This Presidential election cycle is starting out to look like the most violent in American history. It might make the 1860 election of Abraham Lincoln look like child’s play. Two cases in Florida are a harbinger of things to come nationwide.

The first Florida case was on January 20, when an Orange County, Florida man was charged with murdering his boss on a construction site where they worked. The reason was their differing views on politics.

Mason Toney, 28, was arrested after deputies said he stabbed his boss with a trowel used for bricklaying. The victim, William Knight, 28, was a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies found Knight’s body covered with a brand new American flag, in some demented leftwing symbolism.

In the second incident on February 8, a group of GOP volunteers, signing up new voters, were attacked when Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida, drove his van into a registration tent set up in a Walmart parking lot. After destroying several chairs and tables Timm exited the beat-up old van, took photos and shouted vulgar expletives at the Trump supporters. All while filming his chicanery for social media. (Florida man charged with driving van into GOP voter tent said he dislikes Trump and had to ‘take a stand,’ police say)





Timm was taken to Duval County jail where he was charged with one count of criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license, and two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older. In this incident, no one was injured, but it was mostly luck that they weren’t.

A history of Trump Derangement Syndrome

The pressure to intimidate and harass Trump supporters goes all the way back to 2016 when many feared repercussions for displaying support for the GOP candidate. Since then it has never stopped, with repeated incidents of MAGA hat or shirt-wearing patriots being attacked randomly on a continuous basis.

Just wearing a MAGA hat or shirt makes one a target of the leftwing mainstream media, as happened in the case of the Covington Catholic High School kids who traveled to Washington D.C. to show their support for the unborn. On the steps of the Lincoln Monument, the students were accosted first by a group of Black Hebrew Israelites who were shouting “scripture” taunting people, in particular the students.

Moving away from that confrontation, the students, in particular Nicholas Sandmann, were again accosted by American Indians. One in particular, Nathan Phillips, banging a drum in Sandmann’s face.

Unable to move anywhere else, these kids simply stood still. Nicholas Sandman stood impassionately, simply smiling as the 60 something-year-old Indian harassed him. For smiling, Sandmann was raked over as a racist, bigoted Trump supporter by the press who lied about what had occurred.

All the leftwing MSM repeatedly savaged him. As they do to all Trump supporting Patriots. Sandman is now a multi-millionaire after CNN settled for their misdeeds in that case.

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream media ignores most Trump supporters who are attacked, while exaggerating supposedly those attacks by Trump’s supporters.

In fact, since 2016, there have been at least 419 incidents of hate against Trump supporters recorded. During that same period, there were at least 213 crime hoaxes of Trump’s supporters attacking leftist. All 213 of these filed were proven false. Just imagine how many false claims were not investigated properly to prove that they are lies.

One of the most reported of those was Jussie Smollett, a black, homosexual television star, who said that two white MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporters tied a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him and told him to get out of town, this is MAGA country and we don’t want your kind here.

This was in Chicago, the midwest bastion of radical leftist ideology, hardly MAGA country. Oh, and it was during a polar vortex.





Of course, he set up the whole dog and pony show using two African-Americans posing as the white MAGA types. After a miscarriage of justice by the radical leftwing Chicago prosecutor, who simply refused to prosecute, a special prosecutor was impaneled and has recently charged Smollett for his egregious act. (Jussie Smollett’s image takes new hit with revived charges)

This, too, is a form of intimidation against Trump supporters.

The left is letting real Americans know that if we don’t physically attack you, we are going to lie about you to shame your support for America. Or lie and put you in jail for it.

This tactic is twofold. One is to suppress any overt support for President Trump, or advertising so people realize what a fantastic job he has done so far. Two is to suppress voter turnout in November.

The second will begin after the Democrat convention in July. No matter who the Democrat nominee is, violence against Trump supporters will escalate. The closer to election day we get, the levels of violence will increase.

On election day intimidation will be at the point of third world dictatorships where armed thugs will troll polling places. This will occur mostly in Democrat-controlled cities in deep blue states, where the police will be prohibited from stopping the practice, just as has already happened in Portland, Oregon where masked Antifa thugs wantonly brutalized innocents and police were ordered to stand down by the radical mayor.

Think it can’t happen here? Think again, it already has.

In 2008, at a voting station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, two members of the New Black Panther Party, Minister King Samir Shabazz, and Jerry Jackson stood in front of the polling place, one armed with a billy club and in full paramilitary black panther uniforms, where they shouted racial slurs at white voters and telling them, “You’re about to be ruled by a black man, cracker.”

Poll watchers reported white voters refusing to enter the polling station due to the intimidation. Although initially charged by the Department of Justice prior to Obama’s inauguration, charges were dropped after he took office.

The left took notice, and just as Antifa can run wild in Portland, they will feel that if the Democrat nominee is elected, nothing will happen to them no matter what they do to win the election. Of course, they are sure that Sanders wins, all Trump voters will be put into reeducation camps.

This seems to be the only viable strategy Democrats have going into the 2020 elections. They sure don’t have a winning platform or candidate. This is all they have left.

This isn’t written to scare anyone, only as a prediction of forthcoming events as I see them. It may not be as bad as stated, but it doesn’t matter to this writer, who will do my duty as a patriotic American on November 3, where I will proudly cast my vote in this 59th quadrennial presidential election, for any candidate I choose. You might guess who that will be. TRUMP.

Are you with me?

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: By Kevin Jenco – Frustration and anger, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58122662