Project Veritas exposes Biden, the FDA’s true vaccine purpose

WASHINGTON, D.C. James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas releases a new hidden interview with Christopher Cole of the FDA. This interview shows evidence of a conspiracy between Biden and the FDA.

This latest video proves that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents should honestly come together to investigate the Covid-19 pandemic and the government response. Not for the benefit of the politician but Americans. This review includes the “vaccines” being pushed on us for the long term.





A few take-aways from the conversation are that:

“Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible. So, you’ll have to get an annual (Covid-19 vaccine) shot.”

“I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet… cause they don’t want to rile everyone up.”

“The drug companies, the food companies, the vaccine companies, they pass us hundreds of millions of dollars a year to hire and keep reviewers to approve their products.”

“If the (Big Pharma) can get every person required at (to get) an annual vaccine that is a recurring return of money going into their (Big Pharma) company.”

“I mean, just from everything I’ve hear.”

“They’re (FDA) not going to approve it (toddler vaccine).”

“Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible.”

James O’Keefe introduces Cole, who the FDA has said: “does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.“:

“Meet Christopher Cole an executive officer with the FDA with over 20 years of experience who claims to be involved in the approval process of the various Covid vaccines. What you’re about to witness raises some alarming concerns from the government’s desire to mandate an annual vaccine very everyone, including young children, and the billions of dollars that exchange hands between our government and Big Pharma to railroad the approval process.”

Christopher Cole is an Executive Officer heading up the agency’s Countermeasures Initiatives, which plays a critical role in ensuring that drugs, vaccines, and other measures to counter infectious diseases and viruses are safe.

Cole indicates that annual COVID-19 shots aren’t probable — but a certainty.

The footage also contains information about financial incentives pharmaceutical companies have to get annual vaccines approved.

“It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue,” Cole said in the hidden camera footage. “It might not be that much initially, but it’ll recurring — if they can — if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

Perhaps the most explosive part of the footage is the moment where Cole brazenly talks about the impact that an Emergency Use Authorization has on overcoming the regulatory concerns of mandating vaccines on children.

“They’re all approved under an emergency just because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals,” Cole said when asked if he thought there was “really an emergency for kids.”

Cole specifically cited concerns over “long-term effects, especially with someone younger.”

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He pr des himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, "bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

